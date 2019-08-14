Eventbrite: Not A Turnaround Yet

Eventbrite is still dealing with heavy competition as well as uncertain execution of the Ticketfly acquisition, which is expected to fully merge into the Eventbrite platform by October.

Excluding the impacts of a one-time Ticketfly incident that softened revenues in 2Q18, however, revenue growth would have been 9.3% y/y, which is 30bps weaker than last quarter.

Revenue growth picked back up to ~20% y/y on an as-reported basis after a disastrous single-digit growth rate last quarter, but Eventbrite isn't quite out of the woods yet.

Shares of Eventbrite have rallied modestly after better-than-expected Q2 results, the first quarter in the past three that Eventbrite hasn't crashed completely.

Things are starting to look up for Eventbrite (EB), the recent internet IPO that is best known for its online platform for buying tickets to different kinds of "experiences." The company has hit a difficult period over the past several quarters, as the company faces both soft demand and heightened competition from the likes of Ticketmaster, Evite, and Cvent. In addition, the company's acquisition of Ticketfly and its decision to fold all Ticketfly concert ticket sales into the Eventbrite platform has hit delays, along with the risk that event hosts migrate to different ticketing platforms once the Ticketfly brand disappears.

These tough circumstances have driven a massive year-to-date decline in Eventbrite shares, and relative to the company's opening price of $36 on the day of its IPO, Eventbrite has destroyed more than half of its original market value:

Data by YCharts

To the company's credit, however, Q2 results were decent. It's the first time in three quarters that Eventbrite hasn't missed expectations - investors have adjusted to ~10% y/y growth being the "new normal." However, this doesn't mean that Eventbrite's performance has stabilized, nor that it's a good investment even near all-time lows.

To be sure, Eventbrite is cheap. At current share prices around $17, Eventbrite trades at a market cap of $1.41 billion. After netting off the $500.5 millBut ion of cash and $61.5 million of debt on Eventbrite's balance sheet, the company's enterprise value sits at just $971 million. This represents a modest valuation multiple of 3.1x versus Wall Street's consensus FY19 revenue estimate of $315.9 million, per Yahoo Finance.

But of course, there's strong justification for Eventbrite's low esteem in investors' eyes. Number one is the Ticketfly merger, which poses uncertain risk for the company in the back half of the year (we'll cover this in greater detail shortly). Second is the fact that overall demand is soft - ticket sales have slowed down to just ~15% y/y growth, hampered by rising competition from myriad other startups as well as huge macro headwinds abroad. Eventbrite had previously counted on its international division to drive a good portion of its top-line growth, but with U.S.-China trade wars impacting global growth and Germany flashing recession signals, it's unclear if Eventbrite's growth rates will continue falling off.

In my view, Eventbrite remains a wait-and-see.

The Ticketfly risk

Unlike most bolt-on acquisitions, Eventbrite's purchase of Ticketfly comes with a decent amount of revenue risk. Companies like Eventbrite/Ticketfly as well as its numerous competitors online essentially provide uniform services, and there are virtually no barriers or infrastructure that prevents an event creator from moving fluidly to another platform.

In an effort to enlarge and strengthen its overall brand, Eventbrite has decided to migrate the entire Ticketfly platform under Eventbrite - and in doing so, the company risks churning some of its biggest event creators on the Ticketfly platform. Here's the status of Eventbrite's migration efforts, taken from the company's Q2 shareholder letter:

Figure 1. Eventbrite Ticketfly update Source: Eventbrite Q2 investor letter

As noted above, the company hopes to fully sunset the Ticketfly platform by October and fully transition to an Eventbrite-only model. However, there are ~100 clients left to migrate, and there's good and bad news on this front. The good news is that in Q2, Eventbrite reported lower-than-expected churn of Ticketfly clients upon migration. The bad news is that Eventbrite is now expecting this churn to roll over into the third and fourth quarters. This will be felt most heavily in the fourth quarter, which Eventbrite described in its guidance update as follows:

Additionally, the above-mentioned losses at the time of the Ticketfly sunset will create downward pressure on our revenue growth, especially in the fourth quarter, when we expect to see the greatest amount of migration churn."

There are two key takeaways here. The first is that the worst and most uncertain period for Eventbrite is yet to come, so we can't exactly take Eventbrite's stronger-than-expected Q2 results as an indication of recovery yet.

The second is that M&A is very tricky in Eventbrite's world. Typically, when a technology company like Eventbrite sinks more than 50% and becomes cheap, you can expect potential buyers to sniff around. In effect, the possibility of an outside acquisition may keep stock prices afloat at other companies. But as Ticketfly has demonstrated, a larger company acquiring a ticket vendor comes with a lot of risk, as clients and content creators are flighty. The revenues that the acquirer was hoping to fold in may vanish.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into Eventbrite's second-quarter results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Eventbrite 2Q19 results Source: Eventbrite Q2 investor letter

On paper, Eventbrite's results look far better than before. Revenues grew 19.6% y/y on an as-reported basis to $80.8 million, surpassing the company's guidance range of $74-$78 million and heavily beating Wall Street's expectations of $76.4 million (+13% y/y). However, we have to be careful with the company's growth rates this quarter - a cyber incident in 2Q18 impacted prior-year revenues at Ticketfly, and after adjusting for its impact, Eventbrite notes that revenues would have grown at 9.3% y/y. This is 30bps slower than last quarter's growth rate of 9.6% y/y.

The fact that Eventbrite beat expectations is largely due to the fact that, as previously mentioned, the company experienced lower-than-expected churn from the Ticketfly migration this quarter, with the expectation that churn will pick up in Q3 and Q4. In addition, Eventbrite reported strong 21.5% y/y growth in its self-sign on channel. However, in the sales channel, the company reported much weaker 9.9% y/y growth, which it attributed to weakened music sales. Overall paid tickets showed 15% y/y growth, on par with last quarter and far weaker than last year:

Figure 3. Eventbrite paid ticket trends

Source: Eventbrite Q2 investor letter

Eventbrite's weak top line also extended into decaying profitability metrics as well. Adjusted EBITDA, which is Eventbrite's primary profitability gauge, fell 25% y/y to $0.9 million, down from $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The primary driver was a large increase in product development costs - up 48% y/y and now representing 20% of revenues, up four points from 16% of revenues in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. Eventbrite adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Eventbrite Q2 investor letter

In addition, Eventbrite's trailing-twelve months FCF fell to just $2 million, down from $13 million in the year-ago period:

Figure 5. Eventbrite FCF

Source: Eventbrite Q2 investor letter

The good news here is that Eventbrite's balance sheet has a fairly generous amount of liquidity - as previously noted, the company is toting ~$500 million of cash, while cash flow trends point to FCF just north of breakeven. However, if operating expenses continue to climb as the company deals with the headaches of the Ticketfly acquisition, its cash balances could turn south fairly quickly.

Key takeaways

The big unknown for Eventbrite still lies ahead in Q4, where the company has already prepared investors for high Ticketfly churn and weak revenue growth. I'm not too keen on investing in the company ahead of Q4, especially as Eventbrite has a history of crashing double-digits on weaker-than-expected earnings results. While Q2's results were a step in the right direction, there's a chance that some of the revenue weakness expected this quarter will just roll forward to future periods. Until we see more clarity on Eventbrite's business and whether it can compete at scale, I'd stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.