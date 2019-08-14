Why The Stock Market Is Going Much Higher Than The Majority Think

The fundamental underpinnings of the economy are improving and will continue to improve as federal deficit spending increases.

The $2 trillion about to be released by the US Treasury will explode the market higher.

We find ourselves in a unique situation. We are only 4% from all-time highs in the major stock market indices, yet the level of worry and fear exhibited by market participants - 78% of AAII respondents can't conceive of a higher market in six months time - correlates more with a market bottom than it does a market top. In this piece we present some economic fundamentals which we think show that the level of fear being exhibited by investors is unwarranted, and that the stock market is fundamentally setting up to go much higher than most people believe.

Fiscal Policy

The ratio of GDP:M2 (sometimes referred to as "money velocity"), tends to rise during economic expansions, especially during the later stages. During the first eight years of the current expansion, 2009 until 2017, the ratio was on a steady decline into historic low levels. It stabilized and then rose slightly between 2017 and 2019 (chart below). Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

The reason for this divergence from past experience is because monetary policy and QE were directed almost exclusively at the financial industry, which had been on the verge of collapse during the GFC, while no meaningful fiscal policy was implemented to try and help the broader real economy - in fact, for a while, attempts at austerity were made, especially in parts of the EU, with deflationary results.

The result - as one would expect when only the financial industry gets bailed-out - was an appreciation of financial assets, especially equities and bonds, and a "hunkering-down" and debt repayment by everyone else. In other words, people were paying there debts down, not borrowing to invest and grow the GDP - they had to make up for the excess borrowing they did during the housing bubble.

However, if the federal government had implemented a fiscal policy (spending program) to match the QE they provided to the banks, then GDP would have grown accordingly and the GDP:M2 ratio would not have shrunk - the real economy would have grown, not just financial assets.

Fortunately, and better late than never, fiscal policy is finally going to be applied to the tune of $2 trillion over the next two years. We find ourselves in a uniquely positive situation - the debt ceiling has been removed, and there's a bipartisan spending agreement that has been signed into law before the start of the new fiscal year. We think this deficit spending will provide the fuel to grow the real economy, and in the process increase business profits that will keep the stock market rallying for at least two more years.

The Most Important Rate Inversion

While most of the rate curve has been inverted for months, the 10y-2y rate differential has never inverted. If the differential remains on its present trajectory, then it would invert in H2 of 2020, and a recession would not happen until late 2021 at the earliest. It's almost as if the 10y-2y saw the $2 trillion fiscal flow coming, while the rest of the rate curve did not. And if the 10y-2y steepens, it would imply that the economic expansion could keep going past 2022 (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

Earnings

On the earnings front, according to Factset.com,

...90% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for Q2 2019. In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 5.7% above the estimates, which is also above the five-year average.

The chart below shows that there are, as yet, no warning flags coming from the earnings data. Two things would have to occur for us to be concerned about the effect of earnings on stock valuations: The RSI of the GAAP earnings would have to drop below 70, and the MACD would have to complete a bear convergence and cross-over (chart below).

Source: ANG traders, Stockcharts.com

Economic Fundamentals

The industrial production data, while experiencing weakness in the first quarter, has been improving over the last three months and is showing continued growth compared to June '18 (pink-highlight on chart below).

Source: treasury.gov

Capacity utilization also started to improve and is showing a positive growth rate compared to June '18 (pink-highlight on the chart below).

Source: treasury.gov

The economic indicators for the US (table below), while slightly weaker than in the past, continue to show a growing economy. You can interact with the data here.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The fundamental underpinnings of the stock market are not warning us of any danger ahead. The Federal fund flows that will be unleashed in the next two years cannot help but push the market much, much higher...$2 trillion higher.

The simplest way to take advantage of the coming breakout in the stock market is to use ETFs such as DIA, SPY, QQQ, and for the less risk-averse among us, leveraged ETFs such as SPXL and TQQQ.

During the 2018 correction, our analysis showed that we were not at the start of a new bear market and that the bull market was not in the process of ending. As a result, our subscribers avoided the herd mentality of panicked-selling and the losses it created.

