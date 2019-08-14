Grain Market: Overall Sentiment To Remain Bearish After Monday's WASDE Report; Weather And Trade Also A Factor

Weather pattern to turn warmer, but not hot; wetter (very new term) but scattered across the grain belt.

Corn futures suffer its largest single day loss since 2016, plunging 6% after USDA projects a bigger harvest than expected for the 2019-20 new crop.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk to outweigh upside potential with Monday's WASDE report, weather, and trade weighing.

Corn futures suffer its biggest single day loss in three years; lead all grains lower on Monday following an optimistic USDA report

On Monday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 6% to $3.8538, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 1.35% to $8.7900 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 5.41% to $4.7200. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Thursday 5.58% ($0.90) to $15.24, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 1.56% ($0.24) to $15.10 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 4.82% ($0.26) to $5.13.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Source: Investing.com

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 27 cents to $4.724, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 26 cents to $4.074. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.104 to $5.092.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Monday's USDA export inspections mixed; wheat reporting more than last week and analyst expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending August 8 at 703k metric tonnes. This came in above last week's mark of 646k metric tonnes and in line with traders' expectations of 483k-737k metric tonnes. Mexico (382k) and Japan (98k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 689k metric tonnes, more than last week's 416k metric tonnes and more than traders' expectations of 327k-544k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 205k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 198k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Japan (148k) and Mexico (101k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 944k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,032k tonnes but in line with traders' range of 680k-1,089k tonnes. China (469k) was the main destination.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending August 8, 2019.

Source: USDA

USDA reports more corn acres planted and projects a bigger harvest than expected for the new 2019-20 crop; wheat production continues to climb

On Monday, the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report showed that the USDA increased U.S. corn yield from last month to 169.5 bushels per acre and increased corn production from 13.875 (last month) to 13.90 billions of bushels this month. Both corn yield (169.5 bushels per acre) and production 13.90 billions of bushels) came within the trade expectations, but above trade consensus of 164.9 bushels per acre and 13.193 billions of bushels, respectively. Yield and production, however, remain lower than last year's 176.4 and 14.42, respectively. Additionally, the USDA showed a decrease in acres planted (from 91.7 millions per acre last month to 90 millions per acre this month) and harvested (from 83.6 millions per acre last month to 82.017 millions per acre this month). However, both acres planted and harvested this month came in higher than the trade average of 87.998 and 80.05, respectively, and last year's 89.129 and 81.74, respectively. As for soybeans, the USDA kept yields the same at 48.5 bushels per acre, but slashed production from 3.845 to 3.680 billions of bushels, respectively. While yield and production both came with in trader's range, soybean yield came in more than consensus estimates, while production came in less than consensus. Both yield and production remain less than the 2018/19 final of 51.6 bushels per acre and 4.544 billions of bushels. Additionally, the USDA showed a decrease in acres planted (from 80 millions per acre last month to 76.70 millions per acre this month) and harvested (from 79.3 millions per acre last month to 75.866 millions per acre this month). Both acres planted and harvested this month came in lower than the trade average of 81 and 79.890, respectively, as well as last year's 89.196 and 88.110, respectively.

World ending stocks for the 2018/19 corn crop of 328,580,000 metric tons came within trader's range, but less than consensus of 330,000,000 metric tons and USDA's July report of 328,750,000 metric tons. World ending stocks for the 2019/20 corn crop of 307,720,000 metric tons was well above traders' range and consensus of 288,350,000 metric tons, and USDA's July report of 298,920,000 metric tons.

World ending stocks for the 2018/19 soybeans crop of 114,530,000 metric tons within trader's range, but more than the consensus of 113,550,000 metric tons and USDA's July report of 112,980,000 metric tons. World ending stocks for the 2019/20 soybeans crop of 101,740,000 metric tons fell within trader's range, but below the consensus of 104,750,000 metric tons and USDA's July report of 104,530,000 metric tons.

World ending stocks for the 2018/19 wheat crop of 275,490,000 metric tons fell within traders' expectations range, but above the consensus of 275,000,000 metric tons and USDA's July report of 275,150,000 metric tons. World ending stocks for the 2019/20 wheat crop of 285,400,000 metric tons fell within traders' expectation and above the consensus of 282,000,000 metric tons, but below USDA's July report of 286,460,000 metric tons.

USDA raised U.S. corn ending stocks for both 2018/19 and 2019/20. U.S. ending stocks for the 2018/19 corn crop of 2.360 billion bushels were slightly less than traders' expectations of 2.392 billion bushels, but slightly more than USDA's July report of 2.340 billion bushels. U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 corn crop of 2.181 billion bushels were well above traders' expectations of 1.620 billion bushels and above USDA's July report of 2.010 billion bushels.

U.S. ending stocks for the 2018/19 soybean crop of 1.070 billion bushels were slightly more than traders' expectations of 1.065 billion bushels and USDA's July report of 1.050 billion bushels. U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 soybean crop of 0.755 billion bushels were less than traders' expectations 0.821 billion bushels and USDA's July report of 0.795 billion bushels.

USDA kept U.S. wheat ending stocks for 2018/19 the same, but increased stocks for 2019/20. U.S. ending stocks for the 2018/19 wheat crop of 1.072 billion bushels was unchanged from USDA's July report of 1.072 billion bushels. U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 wheat crop of 1.014 billion bushels came in above traders' expectations of 0.999 billion bushels and USDA's July report of 1 billion bushels.

Corn and soybean crop continues to lag behind last year and average; spring wheat harvesting lagging well behind last year and average in latest crop progress report

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of August 11, 90% of this year's corn is silking. That's slightly behind both last year's 96% and the 5-year average pace of 97%. Corn dough is at 39%. That's also well behind both last year's 71% and the 5-year average pace of 61%. Of the corn planted, 57% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 70% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 8%, compared with last year's pace of 32% and the 5-year average of 30%. Of the spring wheat planted, 69% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 75% last year and 73% last week.

Of the soybeans emerged, 82% are blooming. That's behind the 5-year average of 93% and last year's pace of 95%. Additionally, 54% of soybeans are setting pods. That's well behind the 5-year average of 76% and last year's pace of 83%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 66% last year and 54% last week.

Meanwhile, 89% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 93% last year and the 5-year average of 96%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 48% harvested (up 16% from the prior week; 64% in good-to-excellent condition)

Peanuts - 96% pegging (up 4% from the prior week; 67% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 76% headed (up 16% from the prior week; 70% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 61% headed (up 16% the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 77% setting boils (up 16% from the prior week; 56% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Weather turns warmer with scattered wetness and remains non-threatening for crop progress over the next couple of weeks; crop growing degree days to be enhanced

Unfortunately, the upper air pattern of recent has not lent itself to a high degree of predictability as forecast models have come with a high degree of variability in the medium range. A fairly amplified Rex Block/Dipole blocking pattern has set up across the East Pacific and through the Gulf of Alaska, with numerous mid-level perturbations set to crest the associated ridge axis and drop into fast, confluent flow into this weekend.

Currently, an upper level trough is moving from the northern Plains into the Upper Midwest. Associated with this trough are series of frontal boundaries in place over the Plains and Midwest. These weather features will help to trigger showers and thunderstorm development bringing some much-needed rain to parts of the grain belt after seeing an extended period of dry weather.

Figure 6 is a radar depiction from Monday evening of showers and thunderstorms with frontal boundaries overlaid on top across the Midwest/Corn Belt.

Source: AWIPS

Figure 7 is a map depicting the percent of normal precipitation across the Midwest over the past month. Areas in orange and red indicate dryness while areas in blue and purple indicate wetness.

Source: HPRCC

Over the next 5 days, the overall pattern will have the look of a mild North U.S. vs. a warm to hot South U.S. Upper level troughing over Canada extending into the northern U.S. will influence the weather over the northern U.S., while upper level ridging will influence the south. This means that the northern half of the grain belt will experience normal to cooler than normal temperatures while the southern half of the grain belt will see temperatures warmer/hotter than normal.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 1-6 day (August 13-18) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 1-6 day (August 13-18) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the pattern will be highlighted by at least episodic chances for showers and thunderstorms. Chances for rainfall will be greater across the northern half of the grain belt in association with upper level troughing and frontal boundaries. The rain that falls, however, will be mostly scattered in nature spatially. The southern half of the belt should be drier with upper level ridging in place.

Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

In the 6-11 day time frame, mid to upper level ridging quickly builds northward. This will cause for the jet stream to move further to the north and temperatures to climb across a greater part of the grain belt. Temperatures will range warmer than normal, but the excessive heat will remain confined to the Southwest U.S. The warmer temperatures will be good news for the corn and soybean crop in terms of increasing their growing degree days (GDDs). Precipitation probabilities will decrease with mid to upper ridging have more influence over a great part of the grain belt (central, southern, and eastern U.S.).

Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (August 19-24) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

The weather doesn't pose a threat to crops over the next one to two weeks. The weather pattern has been dry lately, particularly the important corn and soybean production centers from central/eastern Iowa through central Illinois. Currently, showers and thunderstorms have developed along frontal boundaries and is bringing welcome rain to parts of the grain belt. After Monday night/Tuesday morning, precipitation probabilities will decrease some with rain becoming even more scattered in variety due to a lack of any strong and/or organized storm systems. Friday night through Saturday will bring the next best chance of rainfall across the belt with the northwest section having the best shot. After that, precipitation looks far and few in between, thus less rainfall amounts (drier conditions). Later this week through next week, the pattern warms across the grain belt that will help in bumping up the growing degree days (GDDs) of the corn and soybean crop. Temperatures, despite turning warmer is not expected to pose a threat (heat risk) to crops across the belt.

The big story from Monday was in the WASDE report which indicated that the new 2019-20 corn crop (domestically and globally) was not as bad as thought. The USDA reported higher acreage and projected a greater harvest than expected. Additionally, the USDA increased their forecast of corn to 13.9 billion bushels, higher than last month's and much higher than trader consensus of 13.19 billion bushels. The world ending stocks for the 2019-20 corn crop was also much higher than analyst consensus and last month. This largely contributed to corn futures plunging 6% Monday, the biggest drop in three years.

Given that corn is faring better than thought, the weather is not posing a threat to crop development, and trade concerns are still looming, the overall market sentiment will remain bearish.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.