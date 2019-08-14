Progressive's Dashboard Report: June 2019 And First Half 2019 Update

Although Mr. Market was concerned by PGR's ability to maintain its underwriting margin level over the years, I'm still impressed by the firm. That's why I'm still long on Progressive.

In fact, the company was obliged to strengthen its reserves because of higher prior year claims costs than expected.

Although the results remained quite impressive, with an improved combined ratio on a year-to-date level, a 17% growth in the premiums, analysts and investors were concerned by the reserve increases.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 15 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On July 17, 2019, the insurance company reported its results for June 2019. Benefiting from net holding period losses on securities, the net income skyrocketed by 137% to $413 million. However, the combined ratio worsened slightly by 0.1 points to 92.7%.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio improved by 0.1 points to 89.6%. The 45% net income growth was mainly due to the premium growth (+17% to $17.3 billion), the stable underwriting margin, the increase in the net investment income (+43% to $514 million) and the positive effect related to unrealized equity gains ($505 million vs. an about $102 million loss one year ago in the same period). Excluding the unrealized equity gains/losses (and the tax impact associated with them), the net income was about $1.68 billion vs. 1.52 billion, or a 10% growth in the earnings.

At segment levels, all the motor lines were profitable, while the property segment continued to struggle with high catastrophe losses.

Although the company reported higher earnings, partially due to unrealized equity gains, the market was concerned by the increase in the core loss ratio, reflected in the increase in the reserves.

Since the results were released, the stock price has dropped by 1.43% with a more than -3% peak in August, 5.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, analysts will look closely on the next monthly results to see if Progressive's loss ratio worsens again. I remain long on Progressive, considering that Progressive is one of the most impressive property and casualty insurance companies, combining growth with underwriting excellence.

A Double-Digit Growth But A Loss Ratio Concern

Even if Progressive if the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In June, the net earned premiums amounted to about $2.75 billion or a 15% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 12%.

Source: June Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 17% to $17.3 billion. All the lines of business increased at least by 14%.

Source: June Report

The most fast growing lines were commercial business and property business. During the Q2 2019 conference call, Progressive's executive team focused on the commercial portfolio situation.

Based on the industry data, the addressable market of commercial auto insurance was $41 billion in 2018.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Although the current market share of Progressive is almost 11%, the company targets to increase the size of its addressable market to more than 3 times. While Progressive has grown a lot, the insurer is always looking for untapped potential for growth.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

One of the opportunities is the preferred truck segment. Second largest writer of preferred truck, Progressive intends to continue increasing its market share, as there is still room to grow.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Another business opportunity is the small fleet market, i.e. businesses with 10 to 30 vehicles. This small fleet market is estimated at around $4 billion in size. Although Progressive's market penetration remains small, the insurer expects to increase its presence.

As announced during the conference call, Progressive revamped its approach to improve the customer experience, in terms of products and claim processes. Like in the truck segments, the insurance company expects telematics to be a key driver of success in its small fleet business. Through SmartTrip program, piloted in six States, the insurer intends to sell policies which combine ease-of-use with an adequate price.

Depending on driving behaviors, there will be savings for policyholders through discounts and better rates. To put it simply, Progressive is going to invest more and more in both customer experience and data analytics, so that (1) the retention rate will increase, (2) underwriting margins will continue being strong and (3) the insurer will conquer new markets.

Furthermore, the insurer expanded its footprint in the transportation network company business during the first six months of 2019, by adding nine additional states, bringing the total number of states to 13 where Progressive insures drivers on the Uber (UBER) and Uber Eats platforms.

Another growing area is the property insurance segment.

The property business writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, primarily in the agency channel.

Over the last three years, the property lines were the most fast growing business of the insurer.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

As of year-end 2018, the mix of homeowners policies in force was 27% in Florida, 16% in Texas, and 57% in other states.

For the first six months of 2019, the earned premiums amounted to $743 million, or a 24% year-to-year growth. During the first half of 2019, the property business experienced a decrease in new applications, primarily reflecting the impact of targeted underwriting changes made in Colorado and the significant growth experienced in 2018, which was largely due to state expansion.

Source: Q2 2019 Report

Nonetheless, the rate increases impacted the premium growth positively. Furthermore, the company expects to continue increasing rates to meet the company's profitability target.

As explained in the latest annual report, the company expects to produce an aggregate calendar year underwriting profit of at least 4%. However, the property segment is currently unprofitable, as in 2017 or 2018, when property business recorded a combined ratio of respectively 105.1% and 106.9%.

In June 2019, the property business recorded a monthly combined ratio of 103.7%, vs. 112.9% in June 2018. The property business' loss ratio benefited from a positive impact of the non-proportional reinsurance program, while the expense ratio was adversely affected by amortization expenses associated with the acquisition of a controlling interest in ARX, its homeowners' insurance subsidiary. Excluding both items, the company would have reported a combined ratio of 126.4% for June 2018.

Although the combined ratio improved significantly, the property business' underwriting margin was still negative. Nonetheless, the company's overall combined ratio was below 100%, at 92.7%. Compared to June 2018, the combined ratio slightly deteriorated by 0.1 points. The deterioration in the combined ratio was largely due to the increase in the expense ratio (+0.4 points to 20.6%), partially offset by the improvement in the loss ratio (-0.3 points to 72.1%).

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio improved slightly by 0.1 points to 89.6%. The improvement in the underwriting margin was largely due to the drop in the loss ratio (-0.4 points to 68.8%), partially offset by the worsening in the expense ratio (+0.3 points to 20.8%).

Source: Q2 2019 Report

The increase in the expense ratio was largely due to the deterioration in motor lines' expense ratio, while the property's expense ratio dropped by 5.3 points to 30.6% for the first six months of 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Report

The deterioration in the expense ratio reflected an increase in advertising spend. During the first months of 2019, advertising expenses increased by 30%, compared to the same period last year.

On the claims side, the loss ratio improvement was primarily due to higher average premiums and lower auto frequency, partially offset by higher prior year accident development and higher severity.

The company experienced severity increases in bodily injury (+9%), auto property damage (+6%), collision coverages (+7%) and personal injury protection (+6%).

Furthermore, the company was adversely affected by higher catastrophe costs, primarily due to tornadoes throughout the United States and thunderstorms in Texas.

Nonetheless, the growth in the earned premiums outpaced the increase in the catastrophe losses, reflecting in the lower impact of catastrophe losses on the combined ratio.

Source: Q2 2019 Report

At segment level, the company recorded an improved combined ratio on commercial lines (86% vs. 88.5%) and property lines (103.6% vs. 103.9%) while the personal lines showed a deteriorated combined ratio (89.4% vs. 89.2%).

Although the overall combined ratio improved on a year-to-date basis, the market was concerned by the increase in the reserve level and the unfavorable claim development. For the first six months of 2019, the reserves increased by $65.5 million, vs. a $13.1 million decrease in the same period last year. The increase in the reserves was mainly related to prior accident years.

In addition of the reserve increase, the company experienced unfavorable prior year claim development.

Source: Q2 2019 Report

In total (reserve increases + negative cost trends), the total unfavorable prior year development amounted to $210 million for the first six months of 2019, vs. $81.5 million in the same period last year.

About 50% of the unfavorable prior year claim development was attributable to accident year 2018, with the remainder split evenly between accident year 2017 and accident years 2016 and prior.

Segmentwise, the personal auto lines incurred about $116 million of unfavorable reserve development, primarily driven by higher claim costs related to cases in Florida. Commercial lines experienced about $57 million of unfavorable development, primarily due to increased injury severity. Property business experienced about $20 million of unfavorable development, mainly due to higher than originally anticipated homeowner dwelling and fire liability costs. Furthermore, specialty lines were also affected, experiencing about $17 million of unfavorable development, largely due to lower salvage and subrogation recoveries than expected.

To put it simply, the unfavorable prior claim development was worse for the first six months of 2019 than in the same period last year. The reserve increase created concerns on the company's ability to maintain a FY 2019 combined ratio at the same level than reported in 2018. In 2018, the underwriting margin was 9.4%. Over the last five years, the underwriting margin oscillated between 4.9% and 9.4%, or a combined ratio between 95.1% and 90.6%.

Source: 2018 Summary Annual Report

Potential investors have to keep in mind that Progressive's insurance portfolio profitability is quite extraordinary compared to peers. Nonetheless, Mr. Market expects Progressive to maintain this level of underwriting margins over the next years and deliver a double-digit growth.

With the increase in the reserves, analysts and investors feared to see a decline in the underwriting gains. However, the combined ratio remained steady for the first six months of 2019. In my opinion, Progressive is well-equipped to achieve its long-term goal in terms of profitability, i.e. generating a 4% underwriting margin over the years. Although the property lines are not yet profitable, the combined ratio has slightly improved, largely driven by the drop in the expense ratio. My thesis is Progressive wants to apply the same business approaches on property lines than on motor lines, i.e. a low expense ratio (around 20%) and a well-monitored loss ratio, oscillating between 70 and 75%.

As the property insurance market remains highly competitive, I don't expect Progressive to have as high margin as in motor lines. Nonetheless, a 98%-99% combined ratio in the near future (2019-2020) is an achievable target.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

I expect a premium volume growth in the range of 14% and 18% for 2019. Under the base-case scenario, the net earned premiums would be around $35.9 billion, and the reported combined ratio would end at about 92%.

Furthermore, the net investment income would be between $0.9 and $1.2 billion. Nonetheless, additional interest rate cuts could affect the net investment income adversely. Hence, the assumptions related to the investment yield might change in the next forecasts.

Source: Internal

On the book value growth side, the company's book value should grow in 2019 from 15% to 20%.

Although the company was adversely affected by unfavorable prior year development, I remain confident in the company's ability to underwrite profitable motor insurance policies and develop the property business to reach the necessary critical mass.

Dividend Estimation

With the change in the dividend policy that occurred at the end of 2018, the dividend will now be paid every quarter and will be $0.10 per share. Although I don't expect an increase in the dividend for the 2019 exercise, the company is likely to become a DGI favorite, with a fairly low initial dividend yield but regular increases each year.

Conclusion

With a book per share of $21.98 (+24% since the beginning of 2019) and a current stock price which oscillates between $79 and $80, the P/B is 3.6-3.64. I can't claim that Progressive is traded at low book value multiples; it would be a lie. Nonetheless, investors should keep in mind that Progressive succeeds in generating strong cash flows, double-digit ROE, and recording one of the lowest combined ratios of the insurance industry. Although Progressive is not cheap at the current moment, I still consider that the company is one of the most impressive insurance firms I have ever seen.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Since inception, the CFK Income Portfolio has generated a total return of 58.9% (verse 41.2% for the S&P 500, and 34% for the Russell 2000). We accomplished while also producing a very attractive portfolio dividend stream in the 7-9% range. A focus on strong and growing company cash flows, as well as management alignment and capital allocation skills, is at the core of what we do. Please join us at Cash Flow Kingdom, "the place where cash flow is king," to see if we can help you achieve your financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.