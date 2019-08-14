Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x Bear Shares ETF: Trump's New Tariff And The Unstoppable Future

The price of SOXS is likely to rise further due to market uncertainties and growth slowdown, but investors should be alerted about its long-term value decline risks.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse of the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index. The Index's top ten holdings are as follows:

Nvidia (NVDA) 8.61% Broadcom Limited (AVGO) 8.12% Qualcomm (QCOM) 8.08% Texas Instruments (TXN) 7.81% Intel (INTC) 7.72% Micron Technology (MU) 4.20% Analog Devices (ADI) 4.15% Applied Materials (AMAT) 4.12% Xilinx (XLNX) 4.09% Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 3.93%

The progress made in the G20 Osaka meeting between Trump and Xi, especially the lift of the Huawei ban, gave investors hope that China and the US were finding a way to end the trade war in the near future. However, on Aug 1 Donald Trump said that the U.S. is putting 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1. Then on Aug 13, Trump announced that some tariffs will be delayed until Dec 15. The ups and downs in China-US trade talk leave stocks in the semiconductor sector and thus SOXS highly volatile.

What's the real impact of the ongoing trade war on semiconductor stocks? How will that be reflected in the price of SOXS in the near term? Besides, what are the growth drivers and potential risks for this industry in the long run?

Impacts of the Trade War

When Donald Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% in May 2019, the tariffs covered integrated circuits. Since then, most US semiconductor companies shifted production outside China, thus the tariffs' impact was effectively mitigated.

The additional 10% tariff starting from September was supposed to cover consumer goods from clothes and shoes to electronics like smartphones and PCs. Now that tariffs on items including smartphones, laptop computers, and toys will be delayed until Dec. 15, semiconductor companies' direct exposure to new tariffs is kept small. However, they will still be impacted by a slowdown in China and global end-consumer demand.

Heavier tariffs put China at higher risks of an economic slowdown, which hurts the market demand for high-tech devices. For example, China is the biggest market for gaming hardware, while AMD, NVDA, and INTC are highly exposed to this sector. China is also Apple (OTC:APPL)'s largest country market outside the Americas, while TXN, QCOM, and MU are all tied to the APPL supply chain. The chip companies will inevitably experience order declines if the Chinese market further shrinks due to tariffs' impacts.

On the other hand, impacts of the tariff on integrated circuits can be mitigated, but the sanction on Huawei will give 5-G related companies like QCOM and INTC a very difficult time. Huawei can always find chip supplies from other countries, and it will be the US companies that take a severe hit from the ban. The ongoing trade war is shifting the global semiconductor supply chain, and in the long run, the industry will fully adjust to the new dynamics.

Long Term Outlook

Looking beyond the near-term downturn, the future is bright for the semiconductor industry. Strong growth momentum comes from 5G, artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and IoT (Internet-of-Things). Altogether, these new forces herald a structural shift in the semiconductor industry.

As human society progresses into the next stage of automation and artificial intelligence, high-end semiconductor chips will be used more widely than ever. From a long term perspective, I am bullish on this sector, despite ups and downs in politics and market sentiments in the short run.

China has seized a significant market share in emerging technologies. For example, the Chinese government has been investing billions of dollars into AI research and exploring its applications in quantum computing, medical surgeries, and ICT. Huawei, which has evolved into the world’s biggest supplier of telecom equipment, is now leading in 5G and has won the most foreign government orders for 5G infrastructure. Going forward, the world will be more reliant on China for many key technology developments. In my opinion it is important that the U.S. chipmakers and Chinese companies collaborate freely in this new era, for the greater good of human society.

Investor Implications and Risks

The past month has been a period of extreme volatilities for semiconductor stocks and we can see the price of SOXS is highly associated with uncertainties in China-U.S. trade talks. Amid the current political environment, the only thing certain is that we won't see a result of negotiations coming out any time soon. The trade war recently escalated into a currency war and the deteriorating bilateral relationship not only stifles business investments and growth, but also scares investors in the stock market.

Compared to its record high of $170 per share in December last year, there is still much space for the price of SOXS to further go up fueled by market uncertainties and holding companies' underperformance. In the long run, I am bullish on the semiconductor sector, but that promising outlook is not likely to be reflected in the stock prices in the near future.

Investors should be warned that leveraged ETFs can drastically lose value during oscillating markets. If the underlying index moves up 4% higher, and then 4% lower, the leveraged ETF's value will be lower than when it started, and same if the index first down by 4% and then up by 4%. SOXS's nature of inevitably eroding value over time, and the semiconductor sector's long term growth potential, make a strong case that a SOXS long position is not a good ETF for a long-term holding.

However, this ETF can be a good selection during the current geopolitical turmoil. SOXS remains a convenient choice for investors who want to take advantage of declines in semiconductor stocks. Currently, there are few non-leveraged bear ETFs to choose from in the market. As an alternative, investors can choose to short bull ETFs like SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) and iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which are less risky compared to the leveraged SOXS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.