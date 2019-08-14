BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) CEO Michel Léonard on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Benoît Cyr - VP and CFO

Michel Léonard - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Stephan Boire - Echelon Wealth Partners

Yashwant Sankpal - Laurentian Bank

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period.

And I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Benoît Cyr, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Léonard, you may begin the conference.

Michel Léonard

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The first point of interest is that fact that our committed occupancy rate is up 3% to 93%, and are in place rate is almost 90%. That's a testimony to the great effort that's been deployed by our leasing team. More than 200,000 are firmly leased and committed for future occupancy, and as of the third quarter of 2019, we will generate additional income, as Benoît will expand upon, and specifically generated by the new lease with Nuera that's replacing Pharmetics. And as of July 1st, I'm pleased to report that we will no longer speak about the bankruptcy of Pharmetics.

The important prospects that we have for our Sainte-Catherine and Crescent Street property, when you remember when we purchased this property the occupancy rate was 20%. We now stand at 57%. And we're getting great traction for the remainder of the ground floor space that we anticipate will generate net revenues of approximately $422,000, and the very serious prospect that we have right now would be taking occupancy in July 2020. Our property in Brewer Hunt that's currently occupied approximately 50%, and we are concluding a 32,000 square foot office transaction, and that propels us over 90% of occupancy. And this transaction has not been recorded in the committed for June 30th as their lease has not been signed.

We saw a significant increase in our average rental rate for renewed leases by 7%. It was 5.6% on the first quarter of 2019, and an average of 5.6% from the beginning of this year. We have already started to tackle lease renewals for 2020 and 2021, as you saw our percentage of lease expirations for 2020 and 2021 go down. Namely 2021, that was north of 20% to currently at 16%. The same property NOI increased by 4.6% in rental income, 4.8% in net operating income, and 7.4% in net property income. There's been a significant decrease in our mortgage debt ratio, from 56% to 54.9%. And we have some firepower to deploy for future acquisitions.

Certain key performance indicators showing strong signs of improvement, especially caused by our recent acquisitions, and we own less properties right now in terms of numbers, but we carry more square footage. We used to be at 5.3 million square feet, and now we're at 5.7 million square feet. We did report a surprise, which is the bankruptcy of Ashley Furniture. They lease 34,000 square feet from us at 1939 F X Sabourin Street, in Saint-Hubert. This property is well located, prominent on Highway 30, and we should attract great tenants. The impact of this property on our results for 2019 would be approximately $210,000.

We did acquisitions and dispositions since the beginning of the year. We did report that we sold the Antonio Barbeau property for $7.1 million; we had purchased that property for $4 million. And in the previous quarter we did report that we had sold two Georges-Gagné properties, one a strip mall and the other one a real condo. And our disposition efforts are almost completed. We have three remaining properties for sale, Harvey, Andrew Barossa [ph] and Megar [ph] Property. So we don't anticipate selling other properties in 2019 unless it's opportunistic. The acquisitions that we did report, we did acquire a 65,000 square foot industrial property in Saint-Laurent, a burrow of Montreal, for $11.9 million. We acquired two properties located on the South Shore, one in Saint-Bruno, anchored by Walmart, and the other, a retail office complex in Sainte-Claire, for a total consideration of $62.2 million.

The status of our strategic plan, as I mentioned, we disposed of 11 properties, and these dispositions, as Benoît will report, did create a shortfall, hence our higher than 100% ratios on AFFO and FFO. And the acquisitions of seven properties created income of $2.9 million, where the disposition created a shortfall of $2 million, and we're seeing a net effect of $900,000. Hence the increase of the rental income by 7.9%, and this is a very positive sign showing that we believe that we've turned a corner.

With this, I'd like to ask Benoît to go into the detail of our results for Q2, 2019.

Benoît Cyr

Thank you, Michel, and good morning everyone. Michel spoke about the disposition of [indiscernible] and the three acquisitions we did during the quarter. Total purchase price for these three buildings, $76.5 million. We put financing -- three financings on these acquisitions for $48.7 million.

We estimate the three acquisitions will provide a yearly NOI of about $5.4 million to provide you with a portion of these acquisition, we have issued on June 14, 6.2 million units at a price of 4.67 for net proceeds of $27 million, a portion of $6 million was used to partially reimburse our acquisition line of credit and it's so available for future acquisitions. At the end of June, our portfolio consisted of 67 properties representing over 5.7 million square feet and a market value of approximately $889 million.

Before discussion on our financial results in details, I would like to pass through some events and factors that appeared recently and have affected this second quarter earnings. First our committed occupancy rate increased by 3% for the last year, from the last year and is now at 93.1%. The in-place occupancy rate was at 89.5% at the end of June and it's today around 92.2% over 150,000 square feet are now fully occupied and generate revenues. We expect $525,000 of additional revenues in Q3 or close to $0.01 per unit.

Second, our mortgage debt ratio was reduced from 56% to 54.9% during 2018 as we were selling some properties, we prepaid some mortgage loans and so financial leverage is now available to redeploy capital to be used to purchase accretive properties.

Third, bankruptcy of Pharmetics that generated a shortfall of revenues and additional costs totaling approximately $275,000 per quarter is now behind us as mentioned. Nuera Enterprise is in full occupancy since July 1st and is now paying rents. For the charter space in St. Laurent Technoparc for which we receive a cancellation penalty last year and some retail and office spaces in our head office building on Crescent Street are still vacant but they are both experiencing good traction and we expect to resolve the situation over the next quarters and generate some additional revenues.

That being said for the quarter, rental revenues were up 7.9% or $1.6 million compared to the same in 2018, purchase properties in the last 12 months generated approximately $2.9 million of additional revenues and the 11 disposed property generated an estimated shortfall of $2 million. We recorded an increase in our operating expenses of 6.9% or $0.7 million between the second quarter of last year and this second quarter mostly due to the effect of acquisitions on dispositions completed during the last quarters.

Our NOI is down 8.7% for the quarter compared to the same is up the rate compared to the same in 2018 and is at 54.4% as a percentage of revenues. Acquisitions completed during the last four quarters contribute to an increase in NOI of $1.7 million while the shortfall from disposal completed during the same period is estimated at $1.1 million.

Financial expenses are up from $5.3 million to $6.8 million, we have accounted a fair value adjustment of a total of $700,000 of our swaps and on Class BLP units at the end of June. This adjustment of value is regarded as an increase of financial expenses and is due to lower interest rates in Canada and to the increase in value of LP units. This non-cash item explains most part of the financial expense increase, our average weighted contractual rate of interest on mortgage loans is now at 3.93%, 11 basis points higher as at the end of Q2 '18, but down 4 points since the end of Q1 '19. The weighted average term of our mortgage portfolio is five years and four months.

Our total administrative expenses are at $1.5 million up approximately $370,000 from last year, mostly due to the bad debt expense following the bankruptcy of the Ashley Furniture stores in one of our buildings. To appraise our portfolio at the end of each quarter, we use the cap rates provided by external evaluators, we have estimated that the value of our, of their real estate portfolio recorded in the balance sheet at the end of June adequately represented its fair market value and that no material adjustment was reported.

The weighted average cap rate of the entire portfolio is at 6.8% at the end of June, compared to 7% -- 7.0% a year ago. We present the net income of $3.3 million for quarter $5.8 per unit compared to $4.6 million in Q2 '18 or $9.3 per unit. On an adjusted basis, before [indiscernible] items, the net income is at $4 million, compared to $4.3 million a year ago. The same property recording for the quarter shows an increase of 4.6% of its revenues, an increase of 4.8% in its NOI and an increase of 7.4% in its net property income after financial expenses.

Question came earlier this morning by e-mail from you guys to get some details about the revenue and NOI increases in the same property portfolio. First, the increase in the average rental rate of 7%, especially in the office sector; second, the increase in our occupancy rate; and third, some special situation first the 1001 Sherbrooke street in Montreal, where the EnGlobe engineer firm and car committee and I two new tenant both started there, a full occupancy in Q3 of last year. And so, generated the revenues in Q2 '19. And there was no revenue for these spaces last year. The increase in revenue in NOI is about $200,000 for the quarter in this building.

Same situation on Aberdeen Street in Ottawa, a new tenant brings about $150,000 of new revenues and NOI for the quarter. And on Boundary in Cornwall, Ontario two new tenants bring over $100,000 of revenue, new revenues and NOI. So that explains that -- there are some situations that explains this, the goods performance of our same property portfolio and due to additional revenues coming from committed lease base in Q3 and Q4. We expect the same property portfolio indicators to continue to show positive results.

Our distributions increase from $5.4 million in Q2 '18 to 6.1 in Q2 '19. And it includes 12.8% of our distribution in the unit under our grit. Our distributable income from the quarter -- for the quarter amounted $5.6 million or $9.7 per unit compared to $5.5 million and $11.1 per unit in Q2 '18. Our distribution payout ratio for the quarter stood at 108% from 95% last year. Due to additional revenues coming into next quarters, we expect the distributable income, the FFO and the FFO payout ratio to be under 100% by the end of the year.

Our recurring FFO reach approximately $5.4 million for quarter compared to $5.3 million last year. $9.5 per unit this year compared to $10.6 last year. And finally our recurrent AFFO amongst is $4.9 million same as in Q2 '18. $8.05 per unit for this year compared to $9.9 million.

Our balance sheet presents investment properties at fair market value amounting $889 million compared to $839 million last December, and $778 million in June '18. We had $1.3 million in cash, $3.5 million in receivables, a balance of sales receivable of $6 million at an interest rate of 7%. And other assets amounted $8.7 million, mostly prepaid expenses.

We spent approximately during the quarter approximately $1.3 million in recoverable and non-recoverable CapEx during the quarter, and we spent $1.4 million in TIs to meet the specific needs of our clients as well as commissions to brokers. Mortgage loan payable amounted $498 million at the end of June and were at $471 million in last December, and $428 million last year.

Our mortgage loan to value ratio is now as mentioned at 54.9% compared to 55.8% in last December and 56.0% in June 2018. We have two series of debentures outstanding for a net book value of $49.7 million. The Series E is not redeemable at their principal amount. And the Series E mature only in March 2020. At the end of June, we were using $1.2 million on our credit -- acquisition credit line and $600,000 on our operation line.

We had $25 million of mortgage loan coming to maturity in the rest of 2019. All loans are already under discussions with lender to be renewed or refinanced. That's all from my section. I would like to thank you for your attention. And I now turn back the conference to the facilitator for questions from analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And your first question will be from Stephan Boire of Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Stephan Boire

Thank you, good morning.

Michel Léonard

Good morning.

Stephan Boire

I just had a -- I just wanted to get back to the Ashley Furniture situation at the risk of I guess sounding annoying by switching from Pharmetics to Ashley. I just wanted to know has there been a date established yet on when the store is going to close and will there be any penalties to be paid? Or, how is this going to work?

Michel Léonard

The store is scheduled to close on September 30. And we have done a full write off. So we don't anticipate receiving any proceeds from the trustee although we made the necessary claims to the trustee. So if we receive funds from the trustee, then obviously it will be a reverse entry for the booking that we did make or the provision that we did take. So -- but we don't anticipate -- at this point, we would rather do a total write off than anticipate something that is not going to coming later.

Stephan Boire

Right, be more conservative. That makes sense. And how is this going to affect the same store underlying growth going forward? Or, do you still expect the NOI growth to be positive even considering the situation with Ashley?

Michel Léonard

The answer is yes.

Stephan Boire

Okay. And just quickly on the AFFO payouts. I know it was discussed -- and sorry if I make you repeat. But, was it mentioned that you expect the payout to be under a 100% by the end of the year, or was it FFO payout?

Michel Léonard

All payout ratios will be under 100% trending towards under 100% in Q3 and definitely under 100% in Q4.

Stephan Boire

Okay, okay. That's good. All right, perfect. That's it from me. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Yash Sankpal of Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Yashwant Sankpal

Good morning.

Michel Léonard

Good morning, Yash.

Yashwant Sankpal

Congratulations on a good quarter.

Michel Léonard

Thank you.

Yashwant Sankpal

The leasing momentum you're seeing other than your efforts, what else do you attribute that to?

Michel Léonard

I think that the economy in Quebec is doing very well. And overall, we've seen a reduction of available spaces throughout the markets where we are involved. We've disposed the properties that we are located in smaller markets. Hence more difficult to lease, and we, if the properties that we did sell carried a higher vacancy factor than the properties that we are keeping order the properties that we did acquire. So as a result, we're trending positively. And I think that the momentum that we got in the sale process; I think that we timed our sale very well as far as acceptance to the market because we sold our properties as mostly at a profit. And so, the timing of it was good. But as you could see the redeployment of capital was more difficult and it did affect our numbers. So we disclose our properties. We had timing problems in acquiring other property. So obviously, our numbers were affected by that.

We reduced our debt and didn't redeploy the capitals, concurrently with the debt reduction, and I remind you that our overall debt ratio was two years and a bit ago was roughly 71% or 72%. So a lot of factors that have basically affected our results that are as been mentioned, behind that as a result of, we did redeploy capital, we did lease our properties and the increase of 3% is yes, it is substantial. We did work hard. But I strongly believe that we are now dealing with a much better portfolio then we had two years ago and as a result, I think that our properties are more desirable and better located hence our success.

Yashwant Sankpal

Okay. That's good color. Where do you expect your occupancy to be by year-end by December 31?

Michel Léonard

We don't believe that it's going to be lower than what we reported in this quarter.

Yashwant Sankpal

Okay. So at least 93%?

Michel Léonard

Correct. And as Benoît mentioned that the committed versus the in place, current rate, we are close to 90% of in place and the in place has already gone up to --

Benoît Cyr

92.2.

Michel Léonard

92.2%. So, hence the positive forecast that we did mentioned regarding our ratios as a result of these tenants being in occupancy and paying rent.

Yashwant Sankpal

All right. That's good. You said your G&A was inflated because of the bad debt expense. So what would be a run rate -- good run rate going forward?

Michel Léonard

I would say about $1.2 million a quarter.

Yashwant Sankpal

All right. Okay. That's all from me. Thank you very much.

Michel Léonard

Thank you, Yash.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Michel Léonard

Well, thank you very much for attending this morning. As you saw or heard. Our same property portfolio shows amazing results. And the trend is to report positive results for towards at year-end. Benoît made the forecast, which is rare for Benoît to commit to a forecast, but as you heard, our payout ratios are going to a trend to be below 100% and below 100% for Q4 2019. We saw our occupancy rate increase substantially, and trending towards maintaining the same rate towards the end of the year even considering the Ashley Furniture bankruptcy. So it is -- I have to tell you, and I will be quite direct in the sense that when I embarked on the process of disposition or right-sizing the portfolio or getting rid of certain properties that did not sale well within our portfolio, I sincerely did not anticipate that our numbers would be affected that drastically throughout the process, and unfortunately it was, but at this point, the turnaround is definitely well-engaged, and we are positively looking at our future in the sense that the bad reporting has been -- is behind us, and we are very pleased with it.

So, we thank you very much for your patience. I know a lot of noise throughout the last three quarters, I would say, a lot of noise, but I think that BTB is more than better position in order to assume its responsibilities for the future. So again, thank you very much.

