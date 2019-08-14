Road To Financial Independence: Highlights Of July 2019

There were hardly any transactions in July apart from those related to the automated savings plan turning it into the least busy month of the year.

July generated $190 in dividend come, down 3% Y/Y and down 6% sequentially, making it by far the worst month this year.

The summer holiday and earnings season is nearing its close, and overall, it has been a great one. July saw record portfolio performance despite the reignited trade war when Trump surprisingly exited U.S.-China trade negotiations. However, markets were rattled in early August when Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports which escalated further when the Chinese yuan, intentionally or accidentally, dropped below a key level.

Prior to that, markets set new records in July with the S&P 500 closing above 3,000 for the first time ever. The earnings season was generally positive in terms of results although not all stocks reacted in a favorable way, most notably AbbVie (ABBV) and Altria (MO) continued to tank. As a result, I was very restrictive on buying stocks and instead chose to save cash wherever possible. I also paused all my automated savings plans for the month of August in order to increase my cash level.

Dividends kept rolling in, of course, but the level of income made me blatantly realize that my dividend income is spread very unequally across the year. That's not necessarily bad as it could mean that the best stocks simply either don't pay dividends or don't pay in July, but it could also mean that I should take a deeper look at my holdings generating income in July and add to them in case they offer good value. Ultimately, it would be definitely preferable to have income distributed more equally.

Portfolio Changes | 1 position trimmed and 13 repurchases

In June, net investments totaled $770 and in July, they weren't much higher reaching just $841. Following a big post-earnings rally, I sold one share of Texas Instruments (TXN) and luckily was able to repurchase it in early August following the market selloff and exchanged it for 4 shares of MPLX LP (MPLX).

While these are small amounts, I am very confident in MPLX even though the market has kept on punishing the stock sending it down over 10% since I purchased it at a back then 52-week low. The stock is now yielding almost 10%, had a decent quarter with good dividend coverage, good dividend growth, and trading at multiples in line with historic lows. The merger with Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) is apparently not liked by the markets but lots of analysts here on Seeking Alpha have written very convincing articles so that I wanted to make small initial purchase. With the stock having dropped another 10% since purchase by now, I am already considering to average down.

Besides, I continued to add to my position in BP (NYSE:BP), with all the other purchases being routine investments as part of my monthly savings plan. Between $50 and $115 are invested each month into Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Visa (NYSE:V), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the lesser-known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), AT&T (T) and Home Depot (HD). The fees for this are 1.5% per purchase, which is not that cheap but given that it allows to automatically by fractions of a stock in automated fashion a price I am very much willing to pay.

All net purchases and sales in July can be seen below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 21 corporations amounted to $190, down 3% Y/Y and 6% sequentially. The sequential decline is driven by a special "dividend" from Momo (MOMO) in April as well as Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) which I have sold in the meantime. On a Y/Y basis, the ugly dividend cut from Unit Group (UNIT) is also showing in the numbers as well as the sale of Nike (NKE) and Realty Income (O), with both being transactions I have regretted ever since.

It was the worst month of the year and thus reason enough to consider if I should top up some existing holdings for the future. Based on current valuations, I want to add to Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and CoreSite Realty (COR).

Altria is by far my biggest dividend payer in July and with the stock trading at multi-year lows and multi-year dividend yield highs, it may be the perfect time to add to it. I am still hesitating to do so as accelerating volume declines, tougher regulation, and uncertainties regarding the ramp up of iQOS are big risks. From all the stocks paying dividends in July, I own the highest yielding is tiny B&G Foods (BGS) with its 10% dividend yield, deeply underwater in the portfolio as well, and finally some positive guidance. So, there are several options here to pursue, and I am excited to see what is going to happen.

All dividends break down as follows:

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2019, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

The readability of the numbers is rather poor, as there is so much data, but the bigger picture becomes apparent regardless of these numbers. I am just looking at the size and quantity of the bubbles as they keep on climbing higher and expanding in size.

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends. For this year, I am targeting a 15% increase. This results in $3,450 in targeted annual net dividends or 138 hours in GWT.

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 317 hours, or 39.6 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek that equals eight full weeks, or almost two entire months, of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 83.7 hours, or 10.5 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2019 already. That equals two full weeks of work.

Upcoming August Dividends

July was disappointing in terms of dividend income but August is poised to be a very strong month. The snapshot below is taken from my newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for August.

My portfolio composition

At end of July, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 6.33% 6,550 AT&T Inc. (T) 5.25% 5,435 Visa (V) 5.12% 5,300 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 4.44% 4,594 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4.37% 4,522 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.69% 2,783 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) 2.66% 2,759 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.48% 2,563 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 2.47% 2,552 Southern Co (SO) 2.41% 2,496 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.21% 2,289 Altria Group Inc (MO) 2.21% 2,285 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.07% 2,143 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 2.07% 2,140 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.89% 1,955 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 1.86% 1,930 Baozun Inc (BZUN) 1.77% 1,830 Siemens Healthineers (SHE) 1.74% 1,800 3M Co (MMM) 1.42% 1,467 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.39% 1,444 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 1.39% 1,441 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.31% 1,357 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.30% 1,350 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.27% 1,317 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.24% 1,284 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.18% 1,219 BP (BP) 1.17% 1,209 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.15% 1,194 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 1.10% 1,141 Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.06% 1,097 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 1.04% 1,077 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.04% 1,076 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 0.98% 1,017 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 0.94% 970 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.93% 959 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.92% 951 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.87% 899 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.85% 877 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) 0.84% 870 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.84% 869 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.83% 862 Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.82% 848 Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.81% 843 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.80% 832 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.79% 822 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.74% 761 Allianz SE (OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.70% 723 General Motors Company (GM) 0.69% 717 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0.68% 707 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.66% 688 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.66% 687 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.60% 617 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.60% 616 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.59% 612 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.51% 531 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.49% 509 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.47% 483 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.45% 461 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.44% 455 Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) 0.44% 454 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.42% 436 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.41% 422 Momo Inc (MOMO) 0.41% 419 CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.38% 397 Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) 0.38% 389 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.37% 382 Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.36% 373 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.33% 340 Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 0.33% 339 Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) 0.31% 323 Apollo Investment Group (OTC:AINV) 0.31% 321 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.31% 320 HUYA Inc - ADR (HUYA) 0.27% 276 Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) 0.26% 269 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.26% 264 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.24% 248 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.23% 242 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.23% 239 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.23% 237 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.23% 237 JD.Com Inc (JD) 0.21% 221 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.19% 193 IQIYI Inc (IQ) 0.18% 188 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.17% 178 EQM Midstream Partners (EQT) 0.17% 177 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) 0.16% 170 Home Depot (HD) 0.15% 157 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.15% 152 Centurylink Inc (CTL) 0.14% 143 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.13% 131 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 0.12% 128 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 0.12% 127 Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.12% 119 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.11% 119 Alteryx (AYX) 0.11% 119 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.11% 111 DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) 0.10% 108 MediGene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) 0.08% 85 General Electric Company (GE) 0.07% 68 Weibo Corp (WB) 0.06% 66 Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) 0.05% 49 Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) 0.00% 0

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.