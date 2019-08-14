Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong

Margins have still not returned to pre-crisis levels which means that there is still significant upside left in the stock.

Brian Niccol has been instrumental to Chipotle's turnaround and the company has been on an upward trajectory ever since he was appointed CEO.

Chipotle has reported blockbuster earnings since the second food scandal broke out and the stock is at all time highs.

Background

Chipotle (CMG) is a company that proved its doubters wrong. After having fallen victim to two food safety scandals the stock has sky-rocketed to all time highs and it looks like the turnaround is just beginning as comparable sales increased 10% year on year and digital sales grew 99% percent. The performance has been particularly impressive when considering the increased competition in the restaurant space and the inflationary pressure on key ingredients such as avocados.

For investors who closely followed the stock, its notable to see how comparable store sales gradually trended upward as consumers regained confidence in the food chain. I had previously stated that there was significant evidence that suggested Chipotle would rebound, though there were many sceptics. Investing in a company that has been ridden with scandals is never a popular thing to do and its clear that most investors are fearful of doing so. As the fundamentals improved and management pivoted the brand for the future, it became increasingly clear that Chipotle's problems were fixable. Its always interesting to see how company's get downgraded by analysts when times are tough, yet when a rebound takes place they jump on board to fuel the rally. The recent $1000 price target from Goldman Sachs is a prime example of this.

Reference: Alpha Street

Brian Niccol the company's CEO has been instrumental in the turnaround of Chipotle. Since his appointment the company's stock has tripled as innovative and managerial efficiency has clearly improved significantly. New initiatives such as the chain’s long-awaited loyalty program— Chorizo and new food offerings have positioned the company very favourably for the future. The managerial skill which Niccol has displayed in running Chipotle shows the importance of quality leadership when it comes to turning around a troubled business.

Beverage innovation has even become an area of focus for Chipotle Mexican Grill

“We think we’ve got a real opportunity on enhancing our beverage offering and taking our beverages closer to ‘food with integrity’ to match like what we’ve got in our food, Brian Niccol

In his first year at the company, Brian moved quickly to execute a people and culture transformation, including the addition of key external hires. He eliminated two layers of management to streamline decision making and increase agility. The new management team revamped Chipotle’s approach to innovation and marketing. New initiatives now pass through a “stage-gate” process so the company tests, learns, and iterates on each initiative before a national rollout. This removed old fashioned bureaucratic procedures which slowed the company down.

Source: CNBC

Fundamentals

The company has made clear that driving robust same-store sales growth is the key priority for 2019. With digital sales doubling from the prior year to nearly 16% of sales, it is clear that there is significant long term upside potential for the company to keep sustainable growth going. Most importantly, restaurant margins expanded 150 basis points and have now increased to 21%. Management estimates that every $100,000 increase in average restaurant sales should translate into a one percentage point increase in restaurant margins, implying margins of 25% once Chipotle gets back to peak average restaurant sales of $2.5 million, which were previously achieved with essentially no contribution from digital or delivery. If the company is operationally excellent, there is therefore scope for margins to increase even further.

Even more impressive than Chipotle's comparable-restaurant sales recently is the company's accelerating digital sales growth. Digital sales increased 48%, 66%, and 101% year over year in the company's third quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, and first quarter of 2019. Given how consumers are choosing to order more food from home than ever before, I see this as an extremely positive development.

Moreover, Chipotle’s store count exceeded 2,500 stores in the quarter. Management has made it clear that there is the opportunity for the company to have at least 5,000 nationwide and Brian Niccol has stated that he believes there is scope for up to 7,000 stores. As Chipotle continues its trajectory toward being a world class company, it is clear that there are years of growth ahead for the company. This is clear as the company again raised its full-year outlook for same store sales growth. It expects sales at restaurants to rise in the high single digit rates now, up from previous estimates of mid-to-high single digit growth. It seems more clear to me than ever that Chipotle's earnings growth looks sustainable over the long term.

I also love investing in companies which have strong and conservative balance sheet and Chipotle ticks the boxes in this area. The company has around $300 million dollars in cash and cash equivalents and $400 million in short-term investments with total shareholders equity of around $1.5 billion. Strong cash flows have allowed the company to continue repurchasing shares which has helped boost earnings per share.

Valuation

For newbie investors valuing a company like Chipotle may seem confusing. The stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 90 and the stock price seems to only be climbing higher. The correct way to value a company like this is to look at the future earnings for the next five years and discount them to present value.

Based off this year earnings alone, it is clear the the price to earnings ratio should normalize to around 40 and if the company can continue to grow for the next couple of years, this should come down to even lower levels. With Chipotle expected to earn around $16 this year, its not hard to imagine that the company will be able to post earnings of up to $25 in the coming years. If that takes place, the stock will easily trade at the $1000 valuation level.

Conclusion

Like Warren Buffett says, it is easy to see what will happen in the stock market, but very difficult to predict when. It was clear to most that Chipotle would be able to recover, though few people invested because they were short-term orientated and only thought about Chipotle's short-term earnings. Patient investors know that equities should be valued off their future earnings, discounted to the present value. In 3,5 or 10 years’ time, I believe Chipotle will be a much, much more valuable company than it is today. For those of you currently invested, remain the course and ride the wave up.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name, to receive article updates. All Weather Fund: Value Investing at its Finest My marketplace is for value investors. Earn great returns, while managing risk. Subscribers have access to: The All Weather Portfolio - The portfolio will be concentrated, with 4-5 of my highest conviction picks.

The portfolio will be concentrated, with 4-5 of my highest conviction picks. Monthly Newsletter - Details the current investing environment, relevant news stories etc.

- Details the current investing environment, relevant news stories etc. Detailed Reports - Of my best ideas. And much more. I'm offering a sign-up special. The first 100 members will pay $300, half my standard yearly rate!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.