ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATSAF) CEO Andrew Hider on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stewart McCuaig

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Your main hosts today are Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ATS; and Maria Perrella, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'm required to provide the following statement respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of ATS and all of its representatives on this call. The oral statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information.

Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information and the material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, as reflected in the forward-looking information, are contained in ATS's filings with Canadian Provincial Securities Regulators.

Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Hider

Thank you, Stewart. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us. Our first quarter performance, digit growth in bookings and revenues, continued margin expansion, the advancement of our ABM and contributions from our recent acquisitions. We finished the quarter with record order backlog. This morning, I'm going to speak to you about our Q1 performance and outlook. Maria will then provide her report.

Starting with our Q1 financial value drivers. Bookings were a record $423 million, up 18% over the last year. Organic growth accounts for half of the increase, the other half coming from Comecer and KMW. Both of our recent acquisitions performed well.

We booked the number of large programs during the quarter, including a life sciences program for medical device application with an existing customer and several large programs and transportation in North America and Europe, all with repeat customers. Our sales and operations teams continued to execute well. Q1 revenues were $339 million, up 13% over last year. Excluding acquisitions, our organic revenue growth was 4%. Our Q1 adjusted EBIT margin was 11%.

Moving to our outlook, we ended the quarter the record order backlog of $980 million, up 24% over the last year. This provides us with a good base of business to drive growth for the remainder of the year. Looking at our funnel, life sciences continues to be strong. And we're seeing good opportunities in medical devices, pharma and radio pharma. Life sciences represents over 50% of our backlog, and we are well aligned to drive penetration in this market.

Life sciences has positive industry dynamics, high barriers entry, including stringent regulation, and high consequence of failure. These characteristics are complementary to our capabilities, which includes high speed, higher precision solutions across the number of applications. EV activity remains healthy and represents the majority of our transportation funnel. Our proven success in EV, including battery module, and pack assembly, an e-motor assembly positions as well to capitalize on the transportation market shift.

In consumer and energy, we continue to pursue niche opportunities where technologies align well with the value required by our customers. As I've stated in the past, I expect our customers will continue to exercise caution and be thorough in making their capital investment decisions, which could lead to variability in order bookings from quarter to quarter.

We also continue to monitor the impact of trade disputes on customer activities and our supply chain, which has added another variable to our customers' investment decisions. On after sale services, customer receptivity is positive. And we continue to see favorable trends attaching service sales to our CapEx business. Q1 after sale service bookings and revenues, both increased at double digit rates over last year, and our funnel for services remain strong.

We have made investments in after sale services over the past several years, both in infrastructure to grow and develop the business and an innovation to drive market leadership as with our recent launch of our IoT solution. We remain focused on growing the strategic area of our business as it drives reoccurring revenues and contributes to our margin expansion initiatives.

Moving to the ATS business model, we are continuing to embed the ABM and how we do business every day. At Comecer, we introduced training on ABM fundamentals and held our first problem solving events. Globally, we conducted 15 Kaizen events, which address areas such as operations, project management, human resources, and finance.

Just a couple highlights from this last quarter. One division reduced lead time on a specific assembly process by over 50% for standardizing its workflow, streamlining processes, and improving daily visual management. Another division reduced the key operational process by 20% through value remapping, implementing standards in their process and eliminating waste.

Our ABM tool camps, and weekly lean training sessions are ongoing and driving advancement of the ABM throughout the business. Employee feedback is positive as our people are engaged in making improvements in their day to day activities. The pace of advancement is encouraging. And we have many opportunities ahead for continued improvement that I expect will support our margin expansion plans.

Turning to our investment activities. During the quarter, we broke ground on the expansion of one of our facilities in Cambridge. This expansion drives capacity for our life sciences business and dedicated space for innovation teams. Our innovation activities are ongoing. Early in the first quarter, we've launched Illuminate Manufacturing Intelligence, our connected factory management IoT platform that customers use to maximize their overall equipment effectiveness, productivity and quality.

We continue to view our capital allocation strategy including internal investment opportunities, acquisitions and share buybacks to drive long term shareholder value.

Moving to Comecer. ATS's life sciences business coupled with Comecer create a sizable platform that we expect to grow. Integration of fundamental business activities is progressing very well. With growth of pipeline and pursuits with the combined businesses are working together as specific opportunities to capitalize on the strong and positive momentum placed in the market since the acquisition.

Sales reps have been aligned internally with improved capacity for Comecer in North America. We are continuing our work to develop integrated service offerings and develop a joint go to market strategy for the aseptic fill sale and finish market. Customer receptivity is positive, we are confident that revenue synergies will be achieved.

Integration of administrative activities is expected to be larger complete over the next few months. Joint initiatives between the supply chain groups are underway to drive cost saving synergies, which we are working to achieve over the next 12 to 24 months.

In summary, we are focused on our value creation strategy; sell, grow and expand. We're off to a good start to the year with solid growth in both bookings and revenues. We have a record order backlog and we're well positioned to drive growth in fiscal 2020. We're focused on driving continuous improvement in all aspects of our business through our ABM.

Our balance sheet remains strong, which will continue to put your work through internal investment, innovation, and strategic M&A, as well as share repurchases when appropriate. All with the goal of continuing to create long-term shareholder value.

Now I'll turn the call over to Maria.

Maria Perrella

Thank you, Andrew. We continue to make good progress on our strategy as our Q1 performance demonstrated. Our operations performed well with the continued year over year improvements in our key financial value drivers; bookings, revenue and adjusted earnings from operations margin, both with and without the acquired companies.

Working capital as a percentage of revenue has increased this quarter however, remains below 15%. Q1 fiscal '20 as a full quarter of Comecer and KMW results as compared to none in Q1 fiscal 19.

This morning, I will discuss Q1 results and our balance sheet. I'll start with operating results. This is the first time ATS has achieved quarterly bookings, greater than $400 million. Q1 bookings were $423 million, up 18% from $358 million last year. As you've heard half of the increase came organically and the other half came from acquired companies. We're pleased with this level of bookings growth considering the uncertainties in general economic conditions. We saw good bookings in both our life sciences and transportation and markets.

Q1 revenues of $339 million included $27 million from Comecer and KMW. Excluding acquired companies, revenues of $312 million were 4% higher than last year's $300 million, reflecting growth in our backlog and increased services revenues. Q1 revenues were down from $349 million in Q4 due to the varying periods of performance on some of our large dollar programs which impact time to revenue. We will continue to have quarter to quarter variability, however, growth in backlog will provide us with a solid base to generate year over year revenue growth for the fiscal year.

Strong bookings in Q1 increased backlog to a record $982 million compared to last year's period and order backlog of $789 million. More comparatively, this also represents a 9% increase over Q4 backlog of $904 million, which included acquired backlog.

In the quarter we had a good mix of orders ranging in size period of performance and end markets. Looking forward Q2 fiscal '20 revenues are estimated to be in the 30% to 35% range of backlog. This is an estimated range that takes into account several variables, including the composition of our backlog at the end of the quarter, which includes a few longer performance period programs one in Q1, an estimate of the impact of lower labor revenues due to peak vacation periods primarily in Europe, and our estimates of in-quarter orders which may be booked and converted to revenue in the same quarter.

Moving to margins. Over the last year we have improved our gross margins progressing from 26% in Q1 and Q2 fiscal '19 and then to 26.6% by the end of Q4 and now 27% in Q1 fiscal 20. Note that approximately 20 basis points of the improvement in gross margin is due to IFRS-16 with the remaining 80 basis points due to improved program execution and operational utilization, supported by the ongoing implementation of the ABM on our focused and continuous improvement.

Excluding acquisition related amortization expenses in both periods, Q1’s SG&A was $49.9 million or $8 million increase compared to last year’s Q1 of $41.9 million. SG&A has increased over the prior year due primarily to the addition of Comecer and KMW SG&A of approximately $4 million and due to increased employee cost, sales related expenses and other costs to support organic growth. Q1 adjusted earnings from operations of $38 million or 11.2% of revenue compared to $32.6 million or 10.9% last year. The adoption of IFRS-16 provides the majority of the increase.

For Q1, higher SG&A cost largely offsets higher gross margin. As we stated in the past, we do expect to improve our operating leverage and expect this will happen as we generate higher revenues from our backlog which will be supported by and drive leverage of our cost structure. Both KMW and Comecer's results were on plan and integration is progressing up.

Moving to the balance sheet. Our non-cash working capital as a percentage of revenue increased in Q1 to 12.4%, up from 7.1% in Q4 and 10.6% in Q1 last year. Timing of deposits, program milestones and payment of accrued liabilities caused the increase. Cash used in operation was $4.4 [ph] million in Q1 compared to last year where we had usage of $400,000.

At the end of the quarter, our net debt provision of $244 million compared to effectively zero last year. We continue to have strong liquidity with cash on hand of $155 million, and our credit facility of which approximately $642 million is available.

In Q1 fiscal '20 we generated adjusted earnings per share of $0.25 compared to $0.22 last year. The 14% year-over-year increase was due primarily from increased revenues. Our effective tax rate was 23.5% in the quarter. Going forward, our effective tax rate is expected to continue to be in the range of 25% of pretax earnings.

In summary, we had a good start to fiscal '20 and are well positioned for the balance of the year with a record $982 million of backlog. We will continue to focus on the development of the ABM, the integration of acquired companies and other initiatives to drive margin expansion. Our funnel remains well diversified with a mix of programs and enterprise solutions. We have a strong balance sheet with available credit which will support our objective of profitable growth.

Now we’d like to open the call to your questions. Operator, could you please provide instructions to our listeners? Thank you.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning. Congratulations on that bookings number. First question relates to the bookings. I guess the strength was somewhat surprising and that there weren’t any large orders that were press-released during the quarter. So I'm just curious that was because there were a number of large programs booked in the quarter that just simply, on an individual basis, about sure of the threshold for disclosure?

Maria Perrella

Good morning Cherilyn. So in the quarter we did have a number of large programs. And as we say typically to have large bookings quarter, we need orders which range and size about $20 million about $20 million, $30 million, $40 million. And we had four such orders in the quarter and those range and size from $20 million to $30 million. Three of them were in transportation, and one of them was in life sciences.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then we noticed in looking at the income statement that part sales looked like they were particularly strong in the quarter. Is there any color that you can provide in that area?

Andrew Hider

Good morning, Cherilyn. And we have seen continued strength in this area. And we're very pleased with the progress we've made. We've talked often about the infrastructure that we've continued to expand and the investment we've made. And the team for executing performed well within the quarter and as importantly, the funnel for the year remain healthy in this area. I often state and will continue that there's a lot of work to do between now and year end and as we move forward, but the team is, is executing very well here.

Cherilyn Radbourne

All right. I think that's two. So I'll pass it along. Thank you.

Andrew Hider

Thank you.

Justin Keywood

Good morning, and thanks for taking my call. Just to follow-up on the transportation bookings. If I heard correctly, there was three new wins in the quarter and were those from existing customers or new?

Andrew Hider

Good morning, Justin. All three were from existing customers.

Justin Keywood

Okay. And in general, how are you seeing the EV trend progress? Are customers still a bit hesitant there? Or is it progressing better than expected?

Andrew Hider

So what we've seen on the EV trend, Justin is when we press our customers, the investment that they're driving towards in this space is going to continue. And one of the three orders was on EV space, it was a repeat customer is a repeat order on a similar production line. The other two were on model shifts in our traditional order, which we do segment out and we focus on specific areas.

But what we've seen macro is EV is continuing to invest. Where we use the some dynamics is by region that we've seen more -- a bit more proactive approach in Europe. And in North America, they are aligning around it and there are good opportunities in that area.

Justin Keywood

Okay, that's good to hear. And just more generally, you mentioned some potential conservatism by customers due to trade or tariff fears. Could you just maybe elaborate on that? Are you seeing this as a possible near term risk? Or is it potentially an opportunity for ATS?

Andrew Hider

Yes, so just to be very clear, my comment. If customers will continue and do continue to look at their investments and ensure that they are exercising caution in their investments, that what we've seen so far that has not changed. And therefore when we look at the dynamics.

And let's just look at the leading indicators for a second. First, very strong-bookings quarter. Second, when we look at the markets that we were driving towards the market trends on those specific markets are things we look at in detail. And third, we visit, and part of my job is to, I personally visit many of these customers to understand their investment plans and where they're taking their business.

And we feel comfortable where we are today. And our leading indicators remain positive. So all that to be said, yes, there's a lot of macro trends, areas we're focused on, we're continuing to see a strong funnel to support our business and what we stated around growth.

Justin Keywood

That's helpful. Thank you for taking my questions.

Maxim Sytchev

Hi, good morning.

Andrew Hider

Good morning.

Maxim Sytchev

Do you mind maybe providing a bit more color in terms of the progress on Comecer integration? Thank you.

Andrew Hider

Good morning, Max. So we are, if I were to take a step back and look at the progression of integration, we are exactly on plan. And what we're pleased about is there's been some early indication and positive areas that we focused on, for instance, we talked about the sale synergies within the business. And for one example in Q1, we booked an order with Comecer as a joint effort with ATS. Other customers that they had lost in the past, that customer didn't move forward because Comecer couldn't support the business out of North America. And so early indications, and also early evidence that your joint efforts around our sales energies are and remain positive. That said, it is still early days. And we are learning we are working with the business to make sure that we're achieving the full potential, but it's still early days.

Maxim Sytchev

Right. Okay. No, that's fair enough. Thank you for that.

And then maybe just a quick question for Maria. Just given the fact that I mean, obviously, backlog has grown fairly significantly. The working capital that's needed to support this extended backlog duration should we think about different percentages? I mean, I know that you're reiterating below the 15% versus revenues, but, like incrementally should we expect some sort of creeps there, or that should normalize as the year progresses? Thank you.

Maria Perrella

I would start with saying that our target is -- now it has been still below 15%. With the increase in backlog, we don't expect our target to change. We're still targeting to be below 15% working capital as a percentage of revenue. And in Q1, we did see an increase versus there as compared to fiscal '19 and that just has to do with the timing of milestone payments and deposits.

We expect for the working capital percentage to come down. But -- and it will be a function of timing of the programs that are in backlog, but we don't expect a creep as a result of what is in our backlog.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. So there's no structural change dynamic. I guess that's kind of the bottom line, right?

Maria Perrella

No, no structural change. No.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. And maybe Andrew, if you don't mind, if I sneak in one, one last one. In terms of M&A opportunities, what are you guys seeing on the horizon? Maybe comment around multiples, and the desire to sell on the part of the companies potentially talking to? Thank you.

Andrew Hider

Sure. So, to start funnel is healthy and the M&A is potential. And you know the four of our variables just to walk through market; strategic rationale, however, is integrate operate and NRIC [ph] and our funnel and approach on this has been very solid and very strong.

Multiple-wise, we're not seeing a huge differentiation, the multiple stores or healthy multiple for good businesses. And therefore and I often state this, we will drive and have a very disciplined approach. And that's why we often talked about cultivation, ensuring we're talking to the right businesses. Because when we add an organization and we want to really have it be part of the family, we want to maximize its potential.

But overall, it's still really appear the healthy area and we're going to just continue to exercise caution, but yet be very proactive in our approach.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. Thank you very much.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much. Just a follow up for me. And I guess it's a bit of a two parter. So last quarter, you had made the comment that in the EV market, North American customers were a little slower to pull the trigger on investments versus their counterparts. So I was kind of curious if there were any bookings that sort of slipped out of last quarter into Q2.

But then conversely, part b, in this quarter's and MD&A there's a comment about bookings in energy became being down year-over-year as a result of the timing of customer decisions on some larger opportunities. So on the other side, I was wondering if anything sort of slipped out of Q1 and potentially into Q2.

Andrew Hider

So as we step back on the total business. And we often restate the timing is variable. It aligns with our customers. And we see that and as we have talked in the past, we see that within a quarter, we see that within a year. And so oftentimes, we're very focused on the time with our customers. More specifically, as we look in the EV, we haven't seen the trends change. Our view of the market in Europe is continuing to be likely stated a bit more bullish on the EV investment.

In North America, we see the opportunities and we're aligned well the opportunities. But it slightly delayed. I would say timing is almost what we expect, but yet we're aligning and we step back on an ATS point of view. We cannot provide the highest level of value with our customers through either situation. Whether they move forward and they want to thrive to have the product in the market in a very quick space or whether they're going to analyze ensure that got the right products. So both planned our situation well for the EV.

From energy, nothing here is it's as we stated the niche area the business. We're really ensuring that we provide value for the customers and the orders we had in house. And when we see opportunities that align well with what we can provide in the market, we're going to execute.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thank you for the time.

