Xilinx: Buy Because AI Will Ramp On Top Of 5G

Xilinx (XLNX) is known for specialized semiconductor chips known as FPGAs (field-programmable gate arrays). While these chips are not as broadly used as the better known CPUs that are in every personal computer and smart phone, they do have a broad variety of specialized uses. AI (artificial intelligence) is a rapidly expanding, increasingly practical field that will require orders-of-magnitude changes in the semiconductor industry in the coming decades. Xilinx's older products have been used in many AI applications, but a new set of products will allow the company to break out in much the same way Nvidia (NVDA) did in 2017. I believe the upward acceleration will be clearly visible in 2020.

I would not call Xilinx stock cheap, but it has been held back by concerns about the trade war and Huawei. I will first describe the AI opportunity. Then I will discuss the stock in the context of Q2 results, the trade war and 5G wireless rollouts. That will lead to my argument that the stock is a buy for long-term investors based on the potential of sales into a booming AI market.

Xilinx Artificial Intelligence Opportunity

Artificial intelligence is not new, but it has evolved rapidly since 2010. While autonomous vehicles are the best-known coming application for AI, versions of it have already been used for applications like facial recognition and modeling complex systems.

CPUs are typically general purpose computing chips. They can be programmed in a wide variety of ways, and in PCs and smart phones can shift rapidly between applications. When running the same application repeatedly FPGAs may lend an advantage. They can be reprogrammed, but typically are programmed just once, then used to run the same application with a high degree of efficiency. They can be updated if necessary. Xilinx's Spartan chips are a typical example of FPGAs. They are particularly good at signal processing, which makes them useful in wireless and wired communications, as well as in industrial and military products. Both CPUs and FPGAs have a history of use for AI.

Virtex FPGA (Source: Xilinx.com)

Graphics chips can also be used for some types of AI. The same graphics processing chips that put images on a computer screen can be programmed to manipulate arrays of information very quickly, which words well for tasks like facial recognition and pattern recognition generally. That is why Nvidia was able to capture much of the AI server market in 2017 and 2018.

AI requires a lot of computational power, particularly when a task (say, deciding whether to cause an automobile to brake) is done in real time. Depending on the task, this may not be efficient on a graphics chip, CPU, or even a specially programmed FPGA. That is why Xilinx is taking the AI game to the next level with its ACAP (Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform) chips. These chips combine multiple FPGA, memory, DSP (digital signal processing), CPU, and software programmable compute engines on a single chip connected by an on-chip network (per Xilinx ACAP press release).

These chips are now sampling under the tradename Versal. That means product makers can get enough to test them for inclusion in new hardware designs. Victor Peng, president and CEO of Xilinx said

The Versal ACAP is a major technology disruption and will help spark a new era of heterogeneous compute acceleration for any application and any developer.

These chips can be used in the cloud to do AI for connected devices, or they can be incorporated locally, for instance into automobiles or scientific instrumentation.

Xilinx June quarter, trade war, and 5G

There is no Versal ACAP revenue to speak of yet, with just a few chips shipped in the June quarter. I would expect sampling and development to dominate for the rest of 2019, with some larger scale production coming online in 2020, with 2H much stronger than 1H.

Fortunately Xilinx has been doing well lately, benefiting from the beginning of the 5G wireless ramp. Revenue in Q2 2019 (fiscal Q1 2020) was a record $850 million, up 24% y/y. GAAP net income was $241 million up 27% from $190 million year-earlier, resulting in diluted GAAP EPS of $0.94. On an adjusted, non-GAAP basis diluted EPS was $0.97.

The revenue and profit ramp was largely, but not exclusively, due to the beginning 5G deployments that use Xilinx chips. Xilinx reports three segments. Best on a y/y basis was Wired and Wireless at $349 million, up 66% y/y. This was driven by 5G is ramping in Korea and now in China, despite being hurt by less Huawei business. Also helping was the Automotive, Broadcast, and Consumer segment with revenue of $128 million up 10% y/y. Dragging totals down was the Data Center segment with $42 million, down 13% y/y, also hurt by less Huawei business.

When Xilinx will be allowed to ship all of its products again to Huawei is unknown, but with revenue up 24% y/y anyway, that should not be a great concern, yet. If the trade war were to push the world economy into a recession or depression, that would be another story.

It is important to note that the 5G ramp has just begun. So even without the new ACAP chips, I would expect 2020 to be a record revenue year for Xilinx, just as 2019 looks to be.

Conclusion: Buy Xilinx

I believe any short-term headwinds for Xilinx will be overcome by the longer-term AI opportunity. It is hard to estimate the size of this revenue opportunity, but it will be on top of any 5G ramp. It will be determined by customer adoption, percent of market share captured, and how quickly AI gets incorporated into a variety of end products. For now I am just going with really big, and hope to watch the revenue start ramping in 2020. Keep in mind at first revenue from Versal will be small compared to Xilinx's established chip lines, but it should grow at a much faster rate.

I hesitate to put a target price on Xilinx stock, in this case assessing that there are trade war risks and that the China 5G ramp might not go according to prior expectations. As I said in my introduction, I would not describe Xilinx as cheap. It has a forward P/E ratio of 27.6. It also pays a dividend, which is $1.48 per year. Like the rest of the market the stock price has had a volatile year. The 52-week high was $141.60, the 52-week low $68.76. That is an ample spread for short-term speculation. I doubt we will revisit the lows as long as 5G keeps ramping and the ACAP opportunity is ahead.

Data by YCharts

I have owned Xilinx since 2014 and I am quite happy with this investment. There are competitors, notably Intel's (INTC) Altera division, and a number of smaller FPGA players. I see little downside aside from macroeconomic risks, while I see lots of potential upside over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.