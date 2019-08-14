Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NDP Enters Danger Zone

NDP is superbly overvalued and there is a significant risk of a distribution cut announcement in early August.

18 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 24 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, July 26th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 13 last week) and the average price return was +0.12% (up from -0.18% last week). The leading gainers were Pennsylvania Munis (+1.71%), High Yield Munis (+1.67%) and U.S. Real Estate (+1.52%), while MLPs (-1.52%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

24 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 10 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.12 (down from -0.44% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. General Equity (+1.06%), followed by U.S. Real Estate (+0.91%). The weakest sector was MLPs (-1.82%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+2.94%), US Utilities (+2.70%) and Multisector Income (+1.51%), while the sector with the highest discount is Non-US Equity (-12.09%). The average sector discount is -5.54% (down from -5.53% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase is Pennsylvania Munis (+1.38%), while U.S. Growth & Income (-1.07%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.01% (down from +0.24% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Pennsylvania Munis (+1.98). This week only two sectors had a negative z-score, the lowest being Other No U.S. Equity (-0.32) and U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-0.10). The average z-score is +0.74 (up from +0.81 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.23%), global equity dividend (9.79%), Global Growth & Income (9.38%), Emerging Market Income (8.85%) and Covered Call (8.45%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.96% (same as last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change (ZTR) -8.11% 12.37% 5.28% 0.4 -6.88% 0.29% (FEN) -4.00% 10.69% -0.32% 0.8 -7.26% -3.54% (GGO) -3.15% 5.10% -9.26% -0.5 0.00% 3.47% (BST) -2.78% 5.27% -0.38% -1.7 -0.18% 2.60% (RSF) -2.60% % -12.80% -4.0 -2.75% 0.14% (RCS) -2.49% 7.44% 38.04% 0.1 -1.50% 0.28% (NUW) -2.39% 3.87% 3.34% 1.7 -2.03% 0.24% (DCF) -2.35% 7.06% -1.71% 1.3 -2.03% 0.32% (RCG) -2.23% % -17.37% -0.4 0.00% 2.70% (TPZ) -2.13% 8.22% -9.43% 0.7 -3.59% -1.32%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (CCA) 7.50% 3.20% -1.18% 2.3 8.46% 0.24% (SZC) 5.85% 11.76% -12.21% -0.8 0.79% -5.92% (NDP) 3.99% 26.60% 26.05% 2.0 -2.52% -5.61% (NRO) 3.87% 9.22% -2.89% 2.4 5.29% 1.10% (MPV) 3.78% 6.47% 22.79% 2.4 3.18% 0.00% (DMF) 3.68% 4.69% -3.45% 2.8 4.19% 0.22% (CXE) 3.33% 4.56% -0.37% 2.3 3.65% 0.19% (ECC) 3.09% 13.80% 29.78% 1.7 -2.58% -4.90% (EDF) 3.06% 15.32% 37.83% 1.8 2.17% -0.10% (NMT) 2.86% 3.62% -8.48% 3.2 3.42% 0.20%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock MD Muni Bond (BZM) -23.2% 0.0474 0.0364 2.91% -2.03% 1.3 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -15.3% 0.059 0.05 4.45% -5.34% 0.2 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -15.0% 0.0535 0.0455 3.35% 6.38% -0.7 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -13.3% 0.0525 0.0455 4.11% -9.03% 0.4 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) -13.2% 0.053 0.046 3.91% -12.20% 1 115% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) -12.0% 0.0585 0.0515 4.39% -8.21% 0.4 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.02% -10.14% 0.7 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) -11.5% 0.052 0.046 3.87% -9.45% 1.5 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniEnhanced (MEN) -11.4% 0.044 0.039 4.16% -6.41% 1.6 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -10.4% 0.048 0.043 3.66% -9.80% 0.8 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) -10.2% 0.049 0.044 4.19% -9.42% 0.7 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -9.8% 0.041 0.037 4.49% -1.40% 1 104% 7/1/2019 7/10/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund (MYF) -9.7% 0.062 0.056 4.68% -0.83% 0.1 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK) -9.4% 0.0318 0.0288 2.29% -0.59% 1 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) -9.1% 0.044 0.04 3.72% -6.65% 0.6 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) -8.5% 0.0585 0.0535 4.59% -2.85% 1.1 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -8.5% 0.047 0.043 3.67% -4.48% 0.3 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -8.4% 0.0475 0.0435 3.76% -10.68% 1.6 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) -8.3% 0.048 0.044 4.15% -9.73% 1.1 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH) -8.1% 0.0615 0.0565 4.36% -0.58% 1.8 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) -7.8% 0.0385 0.0355 4.56% -2.91% 1.4 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.09% -5.54% 1.5 97% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 4.11% -8.79% 1.5 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA (FIV) -7.6% 0.0328 0.0303 4.07% -6.16% -0.4 129% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -6.9% 0.058 0.054 4.55% 0.99% 1.1 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock CA Municipal Income (BFZ) -6.7% 0.0445 0.0415 3.71% -12.07% 1.1 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -6.7% 0.0595 0.0555 4.39% 0.13% 1.2 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) -5.9% 0.0675 0.0635 4.46% 1.48% 1.8 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) -5.9% 0.1188 0.1118 5.65% -1.66% 1 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) -5.8% 0.052 0.049 4.17% -10.02% 2.1 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) -5.4% 0.056 0.053 4.39% -9.60% 0.6 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield (MYD) -5.1% 0.059 0.056 4.53% 0.07% 1.8 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) -3.7% 0.0545 0.0525 4.13% 6.57% 1.1 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Strategic Muni (BSD) -3.5% 0.057 0.055 4.72% -3.12% 1.5 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -2.8% 0.0355 0.0345 4.25% -9.15% 1.2 110% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.4% 0.021 0.0205 4.56% -0.37% 2.3 107% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -2.2% 0.067 0.0655 7.68% -7.59% 0.8 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.69% -11.99% -0.6 99% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.42% -11.92% -0.5 99% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) -1.2% 0.083 0.082 6.36% -11.91% 0.6 101% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.8% 0.0918 0.0911 7.24% 35.95% 2.2 23% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Inco (FTF) -0.6% 0.0868 0.0863 10.69% -6.20% 0.6 50% 7/18/2019 7/30/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0918 0.0917 11.14% -10.83% -0.2 48% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -0.1% 0.1126 0.1125 10.71% -9.09% -1.3 2% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.4% 0.02012 0.0202 9.47% -0.39% 0.5 57% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.9% 0.02858 0.02883 9.13% -6.42% 1.1 30% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.9% 0.1023 0.1032 11.49% -12.78% -1.5 19% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.1% 0.04148 0.04192 8.67% -8.95% 0.6 54% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.3% 0.02854 0.02891 7.64% -4.82% 0.7 34% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.3% 0.05848 0.05925 8.60% -7.91% 2 49% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.6% 0.04537 0.04611 9.46% 4.05% 1.4 29% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.3% 0.035 0.0358 6.55% -9.38% 1.7 89% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 4.0% 0.0625 0.065 7.04% -11.92% 0.9 75% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) 4.8% 0.105 0.11 8.79% -11.86% 1.4 80% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 6.1% 0.16406 0.174 8.67% 2.34% 0.7 96% 7/1/2019 7/11/2019 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (BDJ) 7.1% 0.0467 0.05 6.62% -7.07% 0.7 32% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 8.1% 0.0618 0.0668 6.45% -11.97% -0.4 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 9.5% 0.021 0.023 6.51% -10.92% 1 88% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 First Trust/Aberdeen Global (FAM) 10.0% 0.07 0.077 8.64% -10.68% 1.6 74% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019 First Trust Senior FR Inc II (FCT) 10.9% 0.06625 0.0735 7.32% -12.24% 0 82% 7/22/2019 8/1/2019

Commentary and actionable takeaway

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) gained +3.99% in premium last week and ended the week with a premium of +26.05%. This is close to its all-time highs.

Of course, an energy-themed equity closed-end fund wouldn't normally deserve such a high valuation, so what's causing this premium? You probably guessed it - the yield! NDP yields a whopping 27.09% on market price (33.53% on NAV!) but it actually has negative earnings, so this yield is being fully funded by gains and ROC. Unfortunately, the effect of this destructive yield can be seen clearly from the fund's 1-year chart - NAV is down by a whopping -58.82% although price is down "only" -50.66% thanks to the fund's expanding premium.

Data by YCharts

While certain underperforming funds can trade at elevated premiums for years thanks to their fat yields, a catalyst for NDP's valuation collapse could be just around the corner: a distribution cut. This is why I remarked that NDP has entered the "danger zone"!

NDP's quarterly $0.4375 distribution, which has been maintained since inception of the fund in 2012, could be imminently slashed. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that a $1.75 annual distribution on an IPO NAV of $23.88 is much more easily supported than the same $1.75 annual distribution on the current NAV of only $5.11.

Last year's comparable distribution was announced on August 6, 2018. So holders in NDP only have a few days left to get out of the fund if they wish to sidestep the risk of the announcement. One can always buy back into the fund afterwards, although it should be mentioned that one possible risk is that the price of the fund could spike upwards if the distribution is maintained.

(August 13, 2019 update: As we predicted, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund's (NDP) cut happened. It was a massive -77% distribution cut, from $0.4375 to $0.10 per share quarterly. NDP is down by nearly -33% since we warned our members to get out of the fund. Remember, closed-end fund valuation matters! Helping members avoid such "bombs" is an important part of what we do in our service.)

