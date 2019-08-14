Bausch Health Results: Improvement, But Nobody Cares

Investment Thesis

Bausch Health (BHC) has the making of a great investment: awesome management, stable business, cheaply valued, but its debt continues to put off investors. And this is not likely to materially change any time soon.

On balance, investors will struggle to find strong returns in this stock.

Background To My Investment

On the 16th of December 2016, I wrote an article titled, Valeant Is A Great Investment To Start 2017. Below is an excerpt.

Now, I obviously write many articles and follow many companies, so there is an element of reverse engineering here. But the fact of the matter is, that in this instance, and not in others, I put my hard-earned capital where my mouth was. I got in at just below $15. Then, I saw the stock immediately drop to $11 per share.

Fast forward to the 12th of December 2018 and I recommended that my marketplace investors sell out of their position at $24.

I bring this background to explain that I understand the key dynamics of Bausch Health. Yes, Bausch is led by awesome management no doubt. They consistently frame the opportunity and this management rarely, if ever at all, overpromises and underdelivers. But for now, the story will be the same for a while: Bausch Health's debt situation.

The Crux Of The Problem

Bausch carries a net debt position of $24.5 billion, meaning that it's leveraged 7x. There is absolutely no way around this issue. For example, while not a direct peer, but Teva's (TEVA) net debt is $26.6 and is leveraged 5.7x.

Now, as I said, Teva and Bausch are not direct competitors. Their businesses have some very small overlap in generics. But the bulk of Bausch is its eye business, whereas the bulk of Teva is its generics business. In essence, these are very, very different dynamics. Nevertheless, they are both pharmaceutical companies.

Also what distinguishes the two businesses is that Bausch has dealt with a large portion of its historical lawsuits and put them behind, and is able to focus on driving forward organic operations. Teva has not even started to deal with its lawsuits in any meaningful manner.

Organic Growth

Back to Bausch. No matter how the story is spun, investors keep considering that Bausch's organic growth in Q2 2019 was 3%. And looking back, since Q1 2018, and Bausch's organic growth has consistently oscillated between 1% and 3% - with the exceptionally strong quarter of Q1 2019.

Consequently, investors are considering that H1 2019 generating $752 million of cash flows from operations (before capital expenditure), Bausch is likely able to generate roughly $1.5 billion of cash flows from operations (before capex requirements).

In other words, given that Bausch possibly generates $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion of free cash flows, and not much in terms of top line growth, just how will its debt profile ever become to a manageable 3x to 4x leverage. Realistically, this will take years.

Valuation - Fair Value?

I'm not the type of investor that typically focuses on EV/EBITDA multiples. I much prefer to consider market cap to free cash flow. But many investors do obsess over Enterprise Value (EV), even though nobody is expecting Bausch to become an acquisition target.

Accordingly, investors are surmising that close to 10 times EV to EBITDA with less than 5% top line growth, that it is hardly worthwhile getting involved with the stock.

The Bottom Line

Bausch Health doesn't face the negativity it once had. In fact, the last article on SA was back in May 2019. There was a time when Valeant (Bausch's previous name) was getting articles on a weekly basis, and sometimes even more frequently.

So investors getting involved today are investing in a middle of the ground investment. Not cheap and distressed enough for deep value guys like me, and not growing fast enough for momentum investors.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.