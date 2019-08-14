Grab A 4.5% Yield From The Big Apple With SL Green Realty

Management is focusing on what has done best so far: betting on New York City.

Investment Thesis

To those who don't like complicated speculative situations, SL Green Realty (SLG) offers a straightforward but compelling investment idea. The company describes itself as the "New York City's largest office landlord" and operates as a REIT, focusing on the acquisition and management of Manhattan properties. SLG portfolio is constituted almost exclusively by A-rated, high-quality assets. Some of these are NYC landmarks such as 125 Park Avenue, 220 East 42nd Street, and 420 Lexington Avenue (pics below).

Source: SL Green website

Nobody dislikes owning stunning properties in great locations. To produce above-average returns, however, investors should pay attention to quality as much as valuation. So far this year, SL Green has trailed the broad market and barely hovers above the lows registered in last December. Despite the price underperformance, SL Green has best in class management and recently reported solid half-year results.

SLG is one of Wall Street's best-kept secrets, and I believe the company, trading at a low P/FFO and a meaningful discount to NAV vs. historical averages and is currently a bargain. The company has a small following on Seeking Alpha and the purpose of this article is to fill in partially this void.

Portfolio and management

The crown jewels of SL Green portfolio are its 52 commercial properties in Manhattan. Offices constitute about 95% of the total 25.1M sq. ft. leasable area (the rest classified as retail or redevelopment). The company also owns ten residential properties for an additional 2.1M sq. ft. leasable space. In addition to ownership interests in these 62 buildings, SL Green holds debt instruments and preferred equity investments linked to another 34 assets, also located in Manhattan, with a book value of $2.3 billion. The combined 96 properties have a total leasable area of 46.0 million sq. ft.

Although the company owns 15 other properties (the "suburban portfolio") for 2.3M sq. ft. of commercial leasable space outside of Manhattan, which has been the focus of some prior research also on SA, the company has been progressively disposing of this portfolio in recent years. Contribution from these properties in the first six months of the year was only approximately 3.5% of the total NOI. Therefore, regardless of the slightly declining occupancy, focus on these properties is a distraction. Investors should instead look closely at Manhattan portfolio, not paying too much attention to these non-core assets.

Source: SL Green 10-Q filing, Q2 2019

Considering the extreme geographic concentration, SL Green is a gamble on Manhattan, but I believe investors should feel confident in making this bet. Superior location remains, in my experience, one of the few drivers of outperformance in real estate, and I expect the most deep-pocketed companies to continue to pay dearly for the privilege of being here. Wall Street and Silicon Alley, Media, Biotech, a global capital for law, finance, and art, NYC capture about 8% of the entire US GDP.

The second driver I look for to find potentially outperforming REITs is superior management. A simple explanation is that for companies to be qualified as a REIT, the companies must distribute to shareholders 90% of their taxable income. Therefore, REIT executives have much less available resources to plow back in the business and successful capital allocation is of utmost importance. SL Green management, awarded by Morningstar with an exemplary stewardship rating, has been a successful capital allocator during the past decades, carefully balancing shareholders returns with the needs for future developments and the sale of its non-core assets.

Those interested in this particular aspect may find useful also the article by contributor Dane Bowler who previously covered SLG. Dane centered his bullish stance on SL Green being a high-quality company on par with Simon Property Group (SPG) in retail and Medical Properties Trust (MPW) in healthcare. Regardless of short-term price dynamics which have little to do with value, I second his idea.

Recent performance

According to CBRE, leasing activity in Midtown Manhattan remained robust in 2019, with "office-using employment continuing to surge, spurring ongoing leasing, especially among financial services, technology, and advertising/media companies." The positive trend is set to continue for the second half of the year.

On the back of this data, SL Green reported last month its own H1 2019 results, which came in stronger than expected beating consensus estimate by $0.08. The $1.82 FFO reported for the second quarter compared favorably with the $1.69 in Q2 2018 and cumulated FFO results also showed a 4.8% growth ($3.50 vs. $3.34). Rental revenues were up 3.2% in the quarter and 2.5% for the six months.

The average occupancy for the core Manhattan office portfolio during H1 2019 was 93.8%, which is lower than the 94.5% registered in 2018. On a same-store basis, the same decline rate went from 96.0% to 95.2%. Despite the FFO beat, the lower occupancy, coupled with a 2.7% decrease in same-store cash NOI, set the stage for an adverse reception of SLG earnings and pressured the share price further downward.

I am willing to buy in this market fear, as the numbers are still more than acceptable, and I am not overly concerned with the decline. 2019 has seen significant new supply coming in the market, especially from the Hudson Yards development Phase 1. The ability of the market to digest well such increase is further proof (if any was needed) of its resiliency. Fluctuations may occur, but I expect occupancy to stay healthy for the foreseeable future, as Manhattan remains the biggest hub for skilled workforce in the world.

The company continued its $2.5 billion share repurchase program, and in the first half of 2019, SLG repurchased 1.26M of common stock at an average price of $86.42. Based on company data (below), SL Green has used $1.9 billion of its program. The buyback activity has so far failed to move the company price any closer to its estimated NAV, which Green Street Advisors valued at $130 as recently as May. If anything, the discount has widened since the company has repurchased shares using funds available from sales of non-core assets disposed at a premium to Net Asset Value. The repurchasing activity was relatively slow in H1 2019 compared to 2017 and 2018, a possible sign of increasing management frustration. The company guided as late as June for at least $400M in buybacks for FY2019, so investors should expect relatively higher activity in the back half of the year.

Source: SL Green 10-Q filing, Q2 2019

SL Green preserves an investment-grade balance sheet, although I would not use the word "fortress" for a BBB- rating, which is just one step ahead of junk grades. Unsurprisingly, the LTV ratio of 44% is okay-ish. My ceiling for a conservatively managed REIT is about 50%, even if the company focuses on quality assets like SLG. A more liberal use of leverage usually comes with better dividend yields but also much higher long-term solvency risks. The company also has a healthy liquidity cushion available.

Source: SL Green investor presentation, June 2019

Evaluating risks

As I mentioned, SL Green primary risk stems from the extreme degree of concentration of its portfolio towards Manhattan. Moreover, despite its mild diversification in retail and residential, SLG is highly dependent on the dynamics of the Manhattan job market and derives its NOI from office rents for the most part. The average 8.8 years contract term in place on these leases partly mitigates the risk. Also, there is a certain level of single-property risk. The top five properties contributed 32.4% of SLG cash NOI in Q2:

Source: SL Green 10-Q filing, Q2 2019

Regarding tenants, the top ten occupants on aggregate contributed 24.5% of total cash rents. None was above 10%, although Credit Suisse (CS) came close at 8.3%. The tenant is set to vacate 1, Madison Avenue at the end of next year. Afterward, SLG will start expansion and redevelopment, introducing a material element of uncertainty.

Source: SL Green supplemental information, Q2 2019

Some research has predicted WeWork (WE) to disrupt commercial RE, but I see no evidence supporting this claim. The technology high-flier is also a tenant, occupying two properties (609 Fifth Avenue and 2 Herald Square) for approximately 1% of total SLG annualized cash rent. Based on current evidence, I believe the real-estate-as-a-service model will not harm SL Green in any way but will bring the benefit of additional occupancy to its sought-after properties.

Source: SL Green supplemental information, Q2 2019

The primary "One Vanderbilt" project is probably the most significant impending risk for SL Green. According to JLL research, New York has currently about 16 million sq. ft. of office space under development. The SLG building is approximately one-tenth of that. Net absorption has been anyhow healthy in 2019, with almost 5 million sq. ft. YTD. The new skyscraper is set to be the 4th tallest building in NYC after the One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower, and 111 West 57th Street (which are residential projects). SLG holds a 71% ownership interest, with the second-highest stake controlled by the Korean National Pension Service (27%). The company is seeking investors to sell another minority 15-19% stake, but the risk remains high, considering the current GAV of $3.3 billion. The good news is that 59% of the building has been pre-leased, and SL Green plans to reach 65% by year-end. The subsequent eight months could add another 5%, bringing the total leased area at about 70% before the inauguration.

Source: SL Green investor presentation, June 2019

The company is seeking to rent out One Vanderbilt at $135-150 per sq. ft., which is 50% above the average of $88 for Midtown Manhattan, but the asking should be marked up considering this is a new, premium building. The anchor tenant of the building will be TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD), with DZ Bank and The Carlyle Group (CG) other notable names.

Valuation and peers

SL Green management has been vocal about what they consider to be a mispricing of SLG shares. When asked about the disconnect between public and private markets in the last earnings call, President Andrew Mathias argued that private markets are not seeing what is going on as "any indicator of the market," and they accept as divorced from reality. However, Mathias complained the volatility makes it "somewhat difficult to attract new capital into actual REIT," but the are plenty of transactions happening on the private market that materially justify a higher valuation based on NAV. When asked why then these private operators do not get exposure to the market through investing in SLG shares at a significant discount, Mathias replied:

They view the volatility and the necessity to mark-to-market in REIT stocks as anathema to long-term real estate investing where they don't have the same issue. So, unfortunately, as we go meet with these guys, everybody wants to own -- fortunately, I guess, and unfortunately, everybody wants to own direct real estate and the REITs, the volatility has scared away a lot of these investors."

The company is also transparent in providing cash NOI information in both their Q2 supplemental package and investor presentations. Building on the $130 Green Street Advisors initial estimate and complementing it with below company data, SLG office portfolio should be valued at a "fair" 4.75% cap rate.

Source: SL Green investor presentation, June 2019

Cushman & Wakefields (CWK) provides data based on private transactions for the cap rates of NYC offices and mixed-use properties. I could, therefore, re-confirm SL Green Net Asset Value standing at about $130, as Midtown Manhattan cap rates (the location of most SLG properties) are closer to 4.5% according to C&W. The 4% cap rate used by SLG for residential properties seems tighter, but also acceptable. At August 9th closing price of $77.6, SLG trades at a stunning 40% discount vs. NAV.

Source: C&W research

The company also presented this slide in the most recent investor presentation, once again stressing the relative cheapness of SL Green compared to peers. The company reconfirmed its FY 2019 guidance of $6.90 FFO and how the P/FFO multiple compares with peers Boston Properties (BXP), Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), and Paramount Group (PGRE) which all traded at materially higher multiples than SLG despite similar risk profiles.

Source: SL Green investor presentation, June 2019

Nothing has changed substantially, but I will reassess the numbers using actual share prices, fwd FFO estimates, and I will add the LTV ratio of peers in my analysis, as higher leverage often provides a fair justification for differences in the FFO multiple.

The P/FFO of the peers remains relatively stable at 15.7x like two months ago. I think using the peers indicated by SLG management makes sense and does not give an unfair advantage to the company. The peers' portfolio appears to better compared to SL Green's one, and it already implies, according to NAREIT data, a small discount vs. the 16.3x P/FFO multiple for the whole office REIT space.

Using the same multiple for SL Green would imply a price of $108. Even when adjusting for higher leverage, SL Green remains undervalued relative to peers, although this is not to be the sure justification for the share price difference. Paramount Group commands a P/FFO of 14.6x even though it employs the highest leverage in the peer group.

All in all, investors seem to have priced in a lot of negatives in SL Green, most notably a steep uptrend in cap rates. Nevertheless, the NYC office private market remains resilient, and the concern seems exaggerated. The somewhat higher leverage could also justify a slightly lower P/FFO multiple for SLG than peers, but not to the extent currently observed. Considering the significant margin of safety, I believe long-term investors in SLG can get their hands on a quality name at a substantial discount.

Dividend

SL Green has been a fabulous DGI name in recent years, with a 17.15% five years CAGR. Nevertheless, the company has a dark past: it was forced to slash its distribution by almost 90% during the last crisis (from $0.7875 to $0.10 per quarter).

Seeking Alpha - SLG dividend growth history (author's edit)

I remain bullish for three reasons:

Not only the 2008 crisis was a black swan event, but the primary originator of this specific depression was a RE bubble. Valuations and practices are now very different, and I find unlikely real estate will be a prime culprit of next recession. I am not saying the sector will be immune from downside, but the hammer will fall much harder elsewhere; SL Green had to take drastic measures, but the company was able to react and survive. The quarterly payment ($0.85) is higher than what it was in 2008. By comparison Vornado, which cut its distribution only by 1/3 from $0.95 to $0.65, still pays today $0.66. Notwithstanding the 2008 disaster, SLG has maintained a solid track record of outperformance of both the S&P 500 and MSCI US REIT Index.

Source: SL Green Annual Report

I expect the company to hike its dividend again by the end of this year to at least $0.875. The 3% increase would be consistent with FFO growth and a conservative FFO payout of 50%, which means new investors could receive a 12-months forward annualized dividend of $3.475 ($0.85 x1 + $0.875 x3), a 4.5% yield.

Takeaway message

The disconnect between public and private markets has again created an opportunity to acquire shares in high-quality landlord SL Green Realty on the cheap. Shares currently trade at a steep discount to assessed NAV or implying a cap rate almost double that of private market transactions.

While the Manhattan office market seems pricey, I see strong secular tailwinds in support of present valuations. The market has absorbed well new developments as more and more corporations keep settling in NYC. There is no reason to believe highly-skilled human capital will stop migrating to the world's largest cities anytime soon, thus supporting a long-term investment case in SLG.

The company has navigated well in all kind of waters in the past and created significant shareholders value. Management is highly experienced, as CEO Marc Holliday started his career in SL Green in 1998 as the chief investment officer and under his tenure, SL Green has grown to be NYC's largest owner of office properties in Midtown Manhattan. For all these reasons, I am confident that SLG shares will perform well in the long run and successfully navigate the risks highlighted in the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG; SLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.