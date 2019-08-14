Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) CEO Mark Kenney on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CDPYF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Paul. Good morning, everyone. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that the following discussion may include comments that constitute forward-looking statements about future events in the financial and operating result of CAPREIT. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Discussions concerning these risk factors, the forward-looking statements and the factors and assumptions on which they are based can be found in our regulatory filings including our AIF and MD&A which can be obtained at SEDAR.com.

I'll now turn things over to Mr. Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

Mark Kenney

Thanks, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Scott Cryer, our Chief Financial Officer, is also on the call.

Jumping right into things, Slide 4 provides an overview of how busy the first half of 2019 has been on the acquisition front. We've significantly increased the size, scale, and diversification of our portfolio with the purchase of 6,055 apartment suites in manufactured housing community sites. Our focus has been on continuing expansion in Netherlands and increasing our presence in the Canadian MHC business, a space we really like. I'll speak to each of these a little later.

To-date in 2019, the CAD 572.2 million we've invested in our property purchase exceeds the total for all of last year, and we're continuing to evaluate further accreted growth opportunities both in Canada and Europe.

With this portfolio growth and our continuing strong operating performance, we generated another strong period in Q2 as shown on Slide 5. Revenues are up for the quarter by almost 12% driven by the positive contribution from our acquisitions, increased monthly rents and continuing higher occupancies. NOI rose a solid 13% in the quarter with NFFO up 11%.

We also generated another quarter of strong organic growth with same property NOI up 4.2%. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, growth was accreted with NFFO per unit up 0.6% from last year to $0.538. This was despite an approximate 10% increase in the average number of units outstanding due to the January and April 2019 equity raise.

Slide 6, outlines the results through the first six months of 2019 with revenues up almost 10%, NOI up 12% and NFFO up almost 14%. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we generated accretive growth with NFFO per unit up 3.3% to $1.32 from $99.9 last year. Again, this was despite an approximate 6% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding from the January and April 2019 equity raise which was dilutive due to the timing of subsequent acquisitions.

The strong growth continues to be driven by our recent acquisitions, solid increases in monthly rents and continuing high occupancies. We look forward to this growth to continue.

Our growth drivers continue to deliver real value to our unitholders as shown on Slide 7. Our sustained focus on business fundamentals has resulted in over 21 years of growth and success. We look forward to this to continue going forward.

Occupancies have remained strong while net average monthly rents continue to grow up 4.3% in our stabilized residential suite portfolio and 4.1% in our stabilized MHC portfolio. We also continued to generate solid rent increases on suite renewals with increases of 2.1% on 38.5% of the Canadian portfolio. Suite turnovers rose to 14.1% on 7.9% of the Canadian portfolio compared to 10.1% on 9.7% of the portfolio through the first six months of last year.

Our track record of growth also continued with same property NOI up 4.2% for the first six months of 2019. This was driven by strong rental increases and strengthened NOI margins. In summary, it was a strong first half of the year and we look forward to this solid performance to continue as a recent property purchases make a full contribution to our cash flows.

On the international front, we continue to be pleased with our performance in Ireland as detailed on Slide 8. Through the first six months of 2019, asset and property management fees rose 7% compared last year driven by acquisitions and NAV appreciation.

This excludes the impact of the recent equity raise and large portfolio acquisitions announced subsequent to the quarter end which is forecasted to generate an additional CAD 1.7 million of asset management and property management revenues annually.

There was also a successful equity raise in Ireland which we increased our ownership position to 18.2%. Our retained interest continues to generate a solid stream of dividend income amounting to CAD 3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Our presence in the Netherlands also continues to drive value for our unitholders as shown on Slide 9. As you know, in the first quarter, we sold 41 of our Netherlands properties to create European Residential REIT or ERES. Through our pipeline agreement with ERES, we continue to assist in the growth of their portfolio. At the end of May, we sold 26 properties to ERES and on June 28 another 21 properties.

In total, adding 1,768 rental suites to the ERES portfolio. CAPREIT now owns approximately 89% of ERES fully aligning our interests with ERES unitholders. Going forward, we will continue to generate a growing base of fee revenues for asset and property management services to ERES.

Our outlook remains strong with CAPREIT recently acquiring 942 residential suites located in the Netherlands which we intend to make available to ERES. There are also various other portfolios currently under review.

I'd now like to turn things over to Scott for his financial review.

Scott Cryer

Thanks Mark.

Turning our balance sheet on Slide 11, we continue to maintain a very strong and flexible financial position with conservative leverage, strong coverage ratios, and historically low interest cost on our mortgage portfolio. Our debt to GBV strengthened again this quarter to just under 37% as of June 30th putting us in a great position for future acquisitions and development.

With the acquisition completed so far this year, we had approximately CAD 225 million year with approximately CAD 225 million available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities at quarter end.

As you can see on Slide 12, our exposure in Europe including our investment in ERES is at only 5% of our portfolio on net basis. This also provides an overview of how we are managing our European exposure by utilizing a number of different tactics with favorable impacts.

These include obtaining third party mortgages locally in Europe at favorable interest rates, utilizing our euro acquisition and operating facility and we've also entered into a close to €200 million swap to further hedge our euro exposure while we sit on cash in Canada from our equity offering. Currently, we have over CAD 1 billion of euro dominated debt after factoring in these swaps.

Our mortgage portfolio remains well balanced as shown on Slide 13. Looking ahead, our ability to top up on renewing mortgages through 2034 will provide significant liquidity to fund our acquisitions and development pipeline.

Through the balance of 2019, we have CAD 185 million in mortgages maturing with an average interest rate of 3.29%. Expected mortgage renewals and refinancings for 2019 is between CAD 365 million to CAD 415 million excluding financings on acquisitions.

With the recent drops in the [GOC], we have seen 10-year financing cost dropped back below the 2.5% range creating a tailwind for interest costs once again.

On the liquidity front, Slide 14 demonstrates that we remain well positioned to continue our growth program. In January 2019, we completed a successful bought-deal offering raising a total of CAD 288 million in funds including the over-allotment option.

To fund further portfolio growth in the second quarter and beyond, on April 23, we completed another successful bought-deal offering, raising a total of CAD 345 million in funds including the over-allotment option. This resulted in total equity rates to-date in 2019 of CAD 633 million.

I’ll now turn things back to Mark to wrap it up.

Mark Kenney

Thanks Scott.

As we've mentioned before, everyone at CAPREIT is implementing initiatives that are focused on achieving our three long term goals, as shown on Slide 16. We want to make CAPREIT the best place to live, to work, and invest. Enhancing the lives of our residents and building strong relationships with them will make our properties the best place to live. And we achieve this through our hands-on approach to management, our relentless focus on attracting and retaining the best residents, and the use of new and innovative technology.

To ensure we continue to attract and retain the best people in our business, a number of initiatives are making CAPREIT the best place to work in our industry. To do this, we have launched tools to help our staff stay connected and up to date on CAPREIT and industry information. We've developed leadership training to engage them and advance their careers. We've implemented state-of-the-art tools and technologies allowing teams to become more efficient.

By maintaining our track record of creating unitholders value, our ultimate objective, we will achieve our goal of being the best place to invest. I'll take you through some of the ways we plan to achieve this.

On Slide 17, you can see that we are directing our investing activities in areas we believe will drive the greatest value for our unitholders. Our investment in properties for ERES will continue to build our presence in the strong Netherlands market.

Our focus on acquiring newer, recently constructed assets rather than older properties further strengthens our portfolio and generates more accretive returns. We significantly increased our presence in the MHC space this year, a business that we really like. We are also continuing to invest in our development programs although at a much more prudent pace.

A key element of our ability to drive value is the recycling of our capital. By selling properties from which we believe we have maximized value and investing the proceeds in newer assets, we generate more stable and creative returns for our unitholders.

As you can see on Slide 18, during 2018, we sold 900 suites for cash proceeds of CAD 81.9 million. We estimated that with the sale of these older non-core properties, we saved about CAD 12.6 million in future capital spending on these properties.

Turning to Slide 19, we are using the proceeds from the sale of older non-core properties to purchase more modern, brand new properties in key growth markets. These new build properties generate better and higher rents, attract stronger residents and require much less ongoing maintenance and capital spending and strengthen the overall long-term diversification of our property portfolio.

Subsequent to yearend, we bought a 19.8% interest in Kings Club in which we have currently leased up 28.5%. We anticipate our ownership percentage to increase to 33.3% by the end of the year. Going forward, we will continue to focus our efforts on purchasing primarily newer recently constructed properties that further strengthen our asset base.

As I mentioned earlier, over the last few months, we have significantly increased our presence in the manufactured home community business as you will see on Slide 20. We have purchased 5,183 sites so far this year. Our MHC portfolio now represents approximately 20% of the total portfolio by suites and sites and 5.3% of our NOI through the first six months of the year.

We really like the MHC business for a number of reasons. For starters, the revenues are highly stable and with residents owning their own homes, capital requirements and maintenance needs are significantly reduced. They also provide another level of diversification within our portfolio. From a geographic standpoint, they help us to have a presence in smaller markets we would normally not enter.

Finally, they allow us for greater operational efficiency as we are able to leverage the same platforms and people used across our other properties. Today we can — is a proud day where CAPREIT is the second largest owner of manufactured home communities in Canada.

Turning to our development program, Slide 21 shows that we are continuing to focus on our development and conversion programs on land and properties we own. Over the long-term, we believe that we can add more than 10,000 new rental sites suites, primarily in the strong markets of Toronto and Vancouver where demand remains high and monthly rent support profitable investment. For the current year, we anticipate that 5 to 10 applications will be submitted primarily in the GTA and British Columbia.

We currently have two act of applications in Toronto 141 Davisville and 100 Wellesley. Applications were submitted in 2017 and we continue to be reviewed by city staff. In total, these two applications will add 266 new suites in new buildings to be constructed on land we own adjacent to the current buildings.

At 2525 Cavendish in Montreal, a building permit was approved at 52 new suites within the existing building using vacant commercial space. Construction has commenced and completion is targeted for early September of this year. In summary, it was another very strong quarter for CAPREIT, and we look for this growth in strong operating performance to continue through the balance of the year.

We would now be pleased to take any questions that you may have.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jonathan Kelcher

The first question is on same-property NOI, can you maybe give us a bit more color on the higher operating costs in Western Canada, particularly, Vancouver that was up 20% I think year-over-year?

Scott Cryer

Yes sorry so, in BC, I mean we are definitely seeing some higher insurance cost across the portfolio as well as realty taxes with the value appreciation. The R&M was another contributing factor, but I think as we've described quarter-to-quarter, that's always going to be bumpy. So we don't expect that to have a longer term impact, but definitely insurance and realty taxes.

Jonathan Kelcher

So that's something that probably flows through for Q3, Q4?

Scott Cryer

Yes, definitely we would see a little bit of a trend as far as part of it in the realty taxes side and in the insurance side.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then sticking with same property NOI, in the Netherlands the costs were up 28% year-over-year and I get it supported big revenue growth, but was there any one-time items in there?

Scott Cryer

So are we talking on a NOI level?

Jonathan Kelcher

Yes, same property in NOI in the Netherlands?

Scott Cryer

Sorry, I have to get back to you on that as far as one-time specifically. I'm not aware. I mean I know that the margins have definitely been moving a lot, strong topline growth. And the margins improved significantly, but as far as one-time, I know quarter-over-quarter like Q1 to Q2 there was a change in the R&M expenses specifically. It was low and then increasing in the recent quarters so.

Mark Kenney

There's a little bit of one-time effect with the new acquisitions as they come on, there's definitely work that happens up front. So could be we'll get back to you Jonathan a little bit of movement to do that.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just two more for me Scott just on the mortgage rates, you said - below 2.5% but has there been really - has there been any change in spreads or should we still think about it as you guys get money basically CMHC money at 100 basis points plus or minus over?

Scott Cryer

Yes it's always a little lagging based on whether we’re doing CMB I mean, we’ve sourced it three ways. One through the pensions which are more GLC plus and we're kind of in that 100 basis point level. The CMB is not perfectly correlated to GLC. So those can move around a bit, but generally, what we've seen when the rates continue to drop.

Yes, we saw some spread expansion where the banks kind of put a cap on the levels. But we are seeing quote kind of well below the 2.5% all-in. So, I think I would say overall, 100 basis points for 10-year is a good kind of benchmark if you're forecasting.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just lastly on - Kings Club first quarter you bought 19.8%. Is that - can you maybe give a little bit of color on that I think it's - you guys are a third of that project?

Scott Cryer

Yes, we’ll be a third and close that before the end of the year. But we kind of close based on when it's available for occupancy and lease-up. And we would expect a - based on our cost, we'd expect a pretty decent write-up on the fair value of that investment in Q3 or Q4. Mark can talk about the lease-up and other aspects.

Mark Kenney

Yes, it’s a stage closing, lease-up is actually going pretty well. We've had some challenge with getting clear occupancy from the city as the property became close to near completion, but we're now there and leasing activity is pretty steady and on track.

Jonathan Kelcher

And the 360,000 door cost that you paid and that will be what you paid for the other 10% or 12% or 13%?

Mark Kenney

Yes - it was a fixed price negotiated ownership.

The next question is from Mario Saric from Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mario Saric

Just maybe following-up on Jonathan’s questions on the margins same property NOI, granted kind of earlier comments from quarter-to-quarter its more [indiscernible] year-over-year this quarter. If you're able to continue to get kind of a 4% topline growth, a very healthy 4% topline revenue growth, what type of margin growth can that type of topline growth deliver?

Scott Cryer

Sorry, it’s a little bit hard to hear but I think your question was just more on like with 4% topline growth, what does our margin look like? I think if you look at our same-store, for the six months it was fairly consistent year-over-year. So, great topline growth and ultimately good NOI same-store growth, but margin didn't move a ton. So, I think some of the insurance pressures and realty taxes has made it a little below the topline growth.

So, but I think kind of the run rate we're at last year I think we can at least meters still exceed that margin levels. So we should see annually a little bit of expansion as well as just the impact of the topline growth overall and NOI.

Mario Saric

Got it, okay.

Scott Cryer

A lot of the acquisitions are higher margin, so you definitely need to look at the same-store. We're buying MCH, we’re buying newer builds as well as acquisitions in Netherlands. They're all a higher margin basis. So, although the overall margin is going up obviously the same-store stuff is not as quick in increases as some of the new - the impact of the acquisitions.

Mario Saric

So just in summary, a kind of 4% revenue growth, kind of a flat to mostly positive margin on the same-store basis, seems pretty reasonable.

Scott Cryer

Yes, I think that - it’s a good starting point, yes.

Mario Saric

And then just maybe going to your section in the MD&A on your above guideline increases I know what it does for the applications outstanding if we look at your target expected increase in rent of 3%. Is that - I just want to confirm, is that a per year number or should we divide that by the 1.43 years to get to kind of a closer to the 2% kind of rent growth target?

Scott Cryer

Sorry I got to catch up on that one, but I think that's for the full application, but I'll reconfirm and see.

Mario Saric

Okay I guess my question was when I look at, if it is for the full term, i.e. the 2% is supposed to be?

Scott Cryer

Yes, you need it to divide by the number of years.

Mario Saric

The application settled this quarter were about 2.33% as well using kind of that calculation methodology, a bit below the 3%. Are you seeing a bit more of a challenge to push through some of AJI’s in this environment or is it just simply a matter of kind of the mix of the capital that's being spent?

Scott Cryer

It's really the capital that's being spent, there’s some - there's been a little bit less opportunity for applications, albeit we do time our applications. So even though we've spent CapEx we don't automatically go to application because we'll group the CapEx spend together before we do an application.

So looking forward, it's important to understand that it's just not, it's just not an ongoing free flow. We gather up cost before we make the applications they do max it at 3% a year over three years.

Mario Saric

And then maybe more of a broader question just on the status of the Toronto market. I know we look at the lease renewal spreads they’re still pretty strong it came down a little bit this quarter versus Q1, but there's still north of 2%. How would you characterize the overall market whether you want to use the analogy of a baseball game or a hockey game or what have you but.

How much further upside do you see in the broader market, are we towards kind of a level where you think that the road to rates begin to decelerate in terms of rent growth?

Scott Cryer

Well yes, the - I would look at just what's happening quarter-over-quarter. Even with reduced churn, we're seeing even bigger spreads in terms of the uplift in rents. I've used the phrase before, there's just no change in trend at all I would put that change in trend in the context - definitely the next quarter or two. We just don't see anything in the market that's going to really change the dynamic with rents.

That being said, we are testing new heights in terms of rents that we can we can achieve and at some point there will be resistance but we're not really finding it right now. We continue to execute on the new rents that we're trying. So market is very, very strong.

Mario Saric

Are there any specific parts of the portfolio in the GTA that you've kind of historically used as a barometer for testing that market strength?

Mark Kenney

I would say we’d really divide it into two categories, the downtown core and suburban. And we continue to see extremely strong rents in the suburban market. The downtown core has had strong increases over the last five years but it's the suburban market that we're seeing unbelievable lifts in part due to a change of approach. We're really upscaling the suites in the suburbs now. And where we did not previously believe there was a high-end market, there is - that market markets revealing itself with those rentals.

Mario Saric

My last question is related to Ireland. Green REIT, obviously, there’s a bid for a potential privatization I believe it was yesterday. Any implications on your Irish strategy as a result of that going forward?

Mark Kenney

Different sector, but no.

The next question is from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Kornack

With regards to your strategy on turnover, would you say that you're sort of letting turnover naturally occur or are you being aggressive? It's just a little bit lower and it's trending down. Obviously, the market is tight and people don't want to move but I assume you're not doing anything aggressive in terms of trying to push tenants out either?

Mark Kenney

No, not at all. I think one of the challenges that we have - there's no tools that are available to us to do that nor would we pursue that strategy. We're very, very happy to see that the mark to market in the portfolio continues to widen. So, that gives us good assurance going forward. But it's the quality of the buildings that are really in some way working against us. We've created these beautiful homes to live and with less opportunity in the marketplace we continue to see that churn slow rate down.

Matt Kornack

And it is seen - I mean, I think you've sequentially seen increases in your turnover spreads now for several years. So, that's definitely a positive.

Mark Kenney

The value is definitely baked into the portfolio.

Matt Kornack

With regards to selling non-core assets, is the opportunity set large enough on the new build and other assets to start maybe pruning your portfolio more actively on the stuff that’s maybe older and cycling into that or is that not going to be a focus?

Mark Kenney

It won't be it won't be a material contribution. We will continue to look at really what we would consider to be maxed out properties in terms of revenue, in terms of capital requirements going forward, and in terms of market activity.

So, in some of our locations where the market is overheated on the buying front and we think we can maximize value, then we look very carefully at what's going to happen with those factors I just laid out. And if there's an opportunity, we would do it. But I wouldn't see it as - or wouldn't refer to it as any sort of material strategy for CAPREIT but it will be an ongoing part of our discipline.

Matt Kornack

And is there a geographic region at this point in Canada that isn't heavily bid? It even seems like there’s transactions in Alberta at this point from growing although you've found some interesting opportunities and new builds in BC which is interesting.

Mark Kenney

Yes, those new builds in BC have got to do with our closing track record. We're getting we're fortunate to have deals brought to us that need certainty of closing. We've got a great track record for doing that which allows us to really pick up some properties that wouldn't otherwise be able to buy it those kind of rates if they were fully marketed.

So deals that have fallen apart, deals where you no CAPREIT can close, are the kind of deals that we're finding. Every market in Canada has had CAPREIT compression to some degree. It's just the most profound in Toronto and Vancouver.

The next question is from Dean Wilkinson from CIBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dean Wilkinson

Just a question on capital strategy, you know when you look at that stack and it certainly makes sense to I think over equities in Canada, given where the cost of equity is and likewise, maybe over lever in Europe, given your debts sub-2%, but how do you look at that going forward? Do you think that that will normalize or is that a temporary kind of situation and if not sort of how high could you take the leverage sort of offshore?

Mark Kenney

Yes, I mean we can we can take it over 100% if we want to.

Dean Wilkinson

Yes.

Mark Kenney

Basically our approach has been to fully fund the European acquisition through a combination of local debt and then our facility in either Euro-based or U.S. LIBOR-based swapped out. So, it gets us to about 80% hedged and really at risk as the fair value increases that we've seen. So, we could move that up.

We're fairly comfortable where we're at, and we don't expect to really hedge the distribution right now. So, we would say it accomplishes both the FX hedge from a balance sheet point of view as well as, we’re getting a total debt cost of anywhere between 1.25% and 1.5% all-in. So, it's obviously an ability to tap extremely low interest rates and kind of arbitrage between countries. But we're comfortable with the exposure being kind of where it is right now.

Scott Cryer

With Dean, only one added factor is that when we're looking at our debt in those markets, we are looking at longer-term debt. So, seven-year money has typically been the way we've leaned towards going, so that there's not just a temporary effect, it's a longer debt ladder, and we're seeing mortgage rates in the range of 1.5% to 1.7% for long-term money.

Dean Wilkinson

It totally makes sense. Right? So, it's reasonable to think that in Canada that the LTV probably drops down into the high 20% range I would assume - ability to do it.

Scott Cryer

We also see I think a 36%, 37% leverage we're starting to move on the lower side of where we would naturally be at. Our top up program, as you noted for the next many years, it will provide significant liquidity. So, we'll continue to source from that CMHC pool as well.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Mike Markidis from Desjardins Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mike Markidis

Obviously, very strong top line results. My questions are really just focus more on the cost side and maybe some of them have been answered a little bit. But on the insurance, I know it’s something that broadly the industry has been talking about as being a pressure probably for the last six months or so. Just with respect to how your policies are renewed, has all of that been felt or is there some more renewals that will come through and keep pressuring the up cost side in the next sort of six to 12 months?

Scott Cryer

No. our renewal has been locked in for the year. The market is definitely hardened. You're going to see it with all the Apartment REITs. We will be looking very carefully at insurance strategies next year and work through this year but the effect is in there now.

Mike Markidis

It is in there going. Okay, great. Okay. And then just you mentioned that perhaps R&M can be lumpy and I don’t know if it’s in the MD&A or I’ve missed it but kind of where did that sort of come in this quarter and what would your expectations be for the full year? I mean, I think we've talked about a CAD800 to CAD900 R&M just given lower turnover annually?

Mark Kenney

Yes. We will hold to that kind of number as we look out. As Scott said, things can move from time to time, especially with the new acquisitions. There tends to be short term spend when we take something new on, when it comes to repairs and maintenance. And then I wouldn’t say there’s anything profoundly changing here from the guidance that we've given previously with R&M.

Mike Markidis

And would you have a sense of where it came in relative to that range this quarter?

Scott Cryer

I’d says its rightly elevated.

Mike Markidis

Rightly elevated. Okay. And then just lastly on the G&A side just with the ramp-up on your platform with ERES in the Netherlands, how much of that upfront cost is reflected now in your G&A? And I guess obviously, if portfolio continues to grow, you might have some expansion there. But I'm just wondering if a lot of the sorts of real heavy onetime costs are now fully reflecting in your G&A?

Mark Kenney

Yes. I would say the majority of it is. I think probably what’s misleading and we've been doing our own analysis that a lot of the asset management fees that we get from Ireland are not netted against our G&A. So, a lot of the cost of running IRES and what will be ERES obviously, we're at 90% right now. So, it's largely just our own position.

Hasn't been netted against the G&A, so if you normalize for the asset management fees of IRES and moving forward as we dilute down, I think as it create liquidity, public liquidity for ERES until it’s down, you’re going to see that G&A kind of normalized. So, I think we probably need to do a better job articulating that to the market, but it’s a material management fees that would really normalize a lot of those costs of the two European offices.

Mike Markidis

For sure and other related to ERES specifically, a lot of that upfront cost now is in the gross number and you'd expect that to sort of not have hyperinflation going forward, would that be fair?

Mark Kenney

No. That's right. If anything – if anything, the uplift is some of the people saw when we did our Investor Day this year. We've got the office, the capacity to actually handle more once stabilized. Our staffing structure needs to be this way primarily for integration. It's just a lot of work onboarding so many buildings.

You'll see in particular in the case of ERES. There's just - the average building size is actually quite small, but the staffing structure is definitely there and it'll be not bumpy but it's definitely front-end loaded. There'll be increases over time but not at the same pace.

Brad Sturges

Just a quick question on the realty taxes that were up I guess year-over-year. Is that just a function of the valuation gains or has there been any changes anywhere in the portfolio in terms of mill rate?

Scott Cryer

I think it's largely valuation change. We go through - we use third-party consultant and go through a continuous reassessment program. So, there is a little bit year-over-year. We do see some bumpiness as far as when rebates come in.

When we win a reassessment, there's a cumulative impact that can be pulled back into realty taxes. So, sometimes we do see a little bit of contribution to reduce realty taxes as a result of that one-time lump sum payment as well as on a go-forward basis. But generally, we're seeing obviously these realty taxes by the municipalities getting pushed to 3% to I'd say 5%. And then, it's just a matter of what we can claw back.

Brad Sturges

Would you say there's any I guess lag effect given how much values have increased recently within the sector in terms of the realty taxes?

Scott Cryer

I mean, it's a pool of approach, so all residential is going up at the same pace. You're a proportion of the overall budget. But obviously municipalities are looking for a bigger budget. So, it's somewhat proportionate to what's happening overall but there, we've definitely seen some increases in the overall. So, yeah, it's a combination of those two.

Operator

Mark Kenney

Well, thank you all again for your time and attention today. And if you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at any time. Thanks again and good-bye.

