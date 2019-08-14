ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust!

ConocoPhillips (COP) recently reported second quarter earnings. Management has done their best to prevent this stock from following the industry downward as oil and gas companies become doghouse stocks. So far, the stock repurchase has succeeded in keeping the stock price afloat.

Source: Second Quarter 2019 Supplementary Materials

The cost has been steadily declining in terms of production as leases have been sold to pay down debt and finance those stock repurchases. As shown above, there was some growth in the fourth quarter and then steady declines since then. Therefore, the current liquidation of the company continues. Compared to the production sold in the last few years, the "growth" of remaining production is nowhere close to replacing the production lost through sales.

In the meantime, management has mentioned the encouraging results overall in Alaska. Production is still in the future. However, the continuing efforts to keep the stock at current levels also reduce the capital gains potential from the Alaska find. This stock is now relatively expensive compared to many peers whose prices have declined. Therefore, the participation of this stock in any industry recovery has to be relatively modest until proven otherwise.

Earnings Trend

The cost of the no-growth strategy is becoming more apparent to the market.

Source: ConocoPhillips Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Absolute earnings did not grow from the first quarter. Many competitors managed to increase earnings despite some pricing headwinds because production grew. Even if earnings did not increase, the promised continuing production growth should provide a hedge against future stock price reductions.

More importantly, ConocoPhillips' per share earnings also did not increase during the second quarter. Continuing lease sales assure that production probably will not increase meaningfully (as in more than 10%) for the year. Therefore, the only hope of profit increases will come from the coming oil price rally.

Many cyclical stocks peak with a high price but a price-earnings ratio of about 3. These stocks are often seen as tremendous bargains at market tops by analysts due to their low price to earnings ratios. This stock is clearly not in that category when compared to many in the industry.

Clearly, the debt repayments and the stock repurchases are working. But it is now becoming apparent that this company is in a liquidation mode. Future long-term price appreciation will remain on hold until there is evidence of growth in the future. Right now, the management strategy appears to be trying to prop up the price until increased Alaska production comes online.

Free Cash Flow Trojan Horse

Management trumpets the free cash flow generated while ignoring the continuing liquidation of the company. This does not speak well for the future prospects when the best strategy management touts is to sell leases and repurchase stock.

Source: ConocoPhillips Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Management noted that they have increased the stock repurchase and retirement program. This announcement came along with all the great company's future prospects. In reality, this action conflicts with all those great prospects. Shareholders in effect have a larger share of a smaller company. If the company is earning the great returns on some of the leases claimed, then more development and exploration would be indicated.

Stock Price Action

Some have noted the stock price action as a vindication of this strategy.

Seeking Alpha Website August 3, 2019

The reality is that the stock price has not gone anywhere significant in five years. However, decent money could have been made by purchasing the stock in the early part of 2016 and then selling near the peak last year before politics intervened to lower oil prices as the midterm elections approached.

The stock has declined from the peak. But many in the industry that did not pursue the strategy of this company have had much worse price actions since the 2018 peak.

The real question here is what management needs to do to maintain the relative stock outperforms when compared to its peers. Clearly, management generates a fair amount of cash flow. Therefore, the stock purchase and retirement program can continue for some time.

Management would probably be better off eliminating the long-term debt entirely. Even though the debt ratios are now conservative, downturns have a way of changing that scenario. The last downturn found management cutting the dividend to the consternation of the market because the debt load became onerous.

The Future

Clearly, the market has applauded the company strategy so far. Investors have fared better in this stock than many others in the industry. However, this strategy has had its costs.

For example, Cenovus Energy (CVE) just reported the latest in a long string of cash flow growth from its acquisition of ConocoPhillips' properties. The initial acquisition doubled the cash flow of the company back in 2017. There were some hedging bumps along the way but the cash flow really maintained that level in 2018. Now in fiscal year 2019, cash flow appears set to double again. That means that cash flow has quadrupled since the acquisition. Plus the company has recouped all of the cash used for the purchase while still showing decent production growth in the time period.

Mr. Market has been so down on both the deal and the Canadian stocks in general that this stock now trades at bargains levels when compared to cash flow. However, the fundamental results of the deal from the Cenovus angle point to a sale that was an extremely good bargain for the company. Should the outstanding first half results continue, this company will have recovered the full purchase price of the acquisition by year-end while keeping much of the production to show decent growth since the acquisition.

A recovery of the purchase price this fast through a combination of non-core sales and earnings points to that "bargain purchase" label. Even though ConocoPhillips stock has outperformed many peers, it is clear that ConocoPhillips gave up some (undetermined for sure) capital appreciation through the sales to pay down debt. Some of those sales, like the Cenovus Energy acquisition, point to a distressed sale by ConocoPhillips.

Source: ConocoPhillips Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Management actions do not appear consistent with the bright picture presented above. Clearly, Alaska is a big long run winner. However, management reported initially disappointing results with the Louisiana Austin Chalk. This is one of the few companies in that location to report disappointing results of any kind.

On the other hand, management reported great results from the unconventional business. Yet the capital budget has not been raised to take advantage of those great returns.

So right now the future of the company appears to hinge upon the ongoing exploration and development results in Alaska. A big find there could still propel this stock to higher levels. There are above-average chances for that because the company has already discovered significant deposits and is simply looking to extend those discoveries.

The downside of this strategy is that the production is usually several years away from the initial discovery. So management has to get the stock to the point where significant new production kicks in. The current sales of leases to repurchase stock at relatively expensive levels appears to negate at least some of the positive effects of the future production increases in Alaska.

Right now, there are currently several in the industry selling at bargain levels that are likely to provide a far better return than this one. Absent a major discovery, long-term appreciation appears to be mediocre at best.

