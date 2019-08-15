Market Significantly Underappreciates Magnitude Of Teladoc's Relationship With Health Insurance Innovations

Headline risk surrounding HIIQ is high; with TDOC now on the receiving end of HIIQ-investigative inquiries, we believe Teladoc may walk, which could significantly impair cash flow at both companies.

This report lays out our analysis of the relationship; we believe that TDOC will earn ~70% of 2019E EBITDA from HIIQ, and HIIQ ~30% of 2019E EBITDA from TDOC.

It is unusual that both Teladoc and HIIQ claim to be one another’s customers; given HIIQ’s 10Q disclosure, we think Teladoc’s new CFO Mala Murthy should provide more clarity.

Teladoc (TDOC) shareholders should acquaint themselves with our work on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ). On September 28, 2017, we wrote about a Health Insurance Innovations (NYSE:HII) broker named Steven Dorfman who we argued at the time was HII’s largest broker relationship. Dorfman had well-documented run-ins with the law and with insurance commissioners across the country, yet despite our story and these very public allegations, HII continued to do business with Dorfman all the way until November 2018 when the FTC brought an action against Dorfman.

We are not going to focus this report on HIIQ or its business practices. However, as we introduce Teladoc shareholders to Teladoc’s relationship with HII, we do think it is important for readers to fully understand that Dorfman’s problems were readily apparent to any party exercising a reasonable duty of care. Despite irrefutable evidence of Dorfman entities being involved in questionable activities that emerged as early as July 2017, including being labeled a “scam artist” by the Nebraska AG, HII continued its business relationship with Dorfman all the way until November 2018 and only cut off its relationship after the FTC brought formal action against Dorfman.

Teladoc has been embroiled in scandal after scandal with the ouster of its CFO, lawsuits alleging that its management engaged in insider trading, and a messy NCQA recertification. As a result, we believe that Teladoc is unlikely to want to get pulled into additional drama resulting from its relationship with HIIQ, a company that has been the subject of much scorn. Additionally, from a public records act request, we also discovered that Teladoc recently faced questions regarding its relationship with HIIQ from the Office of Insurance Commissioner of the State of Washington (see excerpts later). Teladoc is also mentioned repeatedly in scripts that came out of the FTC investigation into Dorfman (see later), and a former HIIQ broker we spoke with indicated that HIIQ’s ability to leverage Teladoc’s name is a key selling point in broker pitches.

We find it remarkable that Teladoc, a $5 billion firm that received center stage at JPM’s 2019 Healthcare Conference, would be tied to HIIQ, a company known to employ aggressive telemarketing tactics to push insurance policies that have drawn regulatory ire. Yet, not only does Teladoc have ties with HIIQ, but we now believe these ties are likely economically significant. Given the controversy surrounding HIIQ, and the fact that Teladoc is now being drawn into regulatory inquiries relating to HIIQ, we believe that Teladoc should be providing the market with more information regarding the extent of its relationship with HIIQ.

How Do Teladoc Plans Sold Through HIIQ Work?

Through HIIQ, Teladoc offers a plan that, as we understand it, generates about $9.99 per policy per month in revenues for Teladoc. In researching this article, we spoke with a former HIIQ broker who is intimately familiar with HIIQ’s revenue splits. He explained to us that Teladoc offers an all-you-can-eat plan that costs about $9.99 per month and that this is the specific plan HIIQ sells alongside its STM and indemnity policies. We also confirmed this broker’s claim by reviewing Teladoc policies sold on AgileHealth (HIIQ’s owned website) which appear to be priced at a level that generates no excess fee income for HIIQ and is the same all-you-can-eat plan that the broker described to us. Using common sense, if Teladoc generates $9.99 per month in revenues from these plans, it generates about $120 a year, which, assuming a $50 per visit fee cost, would give Teladoc plenty of margin in this all-you-can-eat setup (as a reminder, in an all-you-can-eat plan, Teladoc bears the cost of visits).

Notably, while HIIQ appears to sell the all-you-can-eat Teladoc plan with no markup on its own website, we have confirmed through a review of the FTC action involving Dorfman as well as through conversations with brokers that HIIQ marks these plans up when selling them through third party brokers – charging either $19.99 or $29.99 per month depending on the targeted price point of the bundles. We point this out because HIIQ is effectively charging a 100-200% markup to “standard MSRP” for an identical Teladoc plan when the plan is sold through a brokered channel. The former HIIQ broker further told us that almost all HIIQ plans sold via broker price Teladoc at the $29.99 per month because the $19.99 plan is attached to only the lowest cost HIIQ insurance offering which he believed was likely less than 10% of HIIQ’s overall policy sales. So long story short, we believe that Teladoc plans sold via HIIQ are a) all-you-can-eat and b) largely priced at $29.99 per month at the consumer level, particularly if sold via broker.

Source: Izor and Hale v. Health Insurance Innovations et al, underlining was in the original lawsuit image

HIIQ heavily relies on third party brokers (~80%+ of sales). Our story from 2017 sheds more light on the nature of these brokers, but long story short, third party brokers act as a outsourced salesforce for HIIQ and dial for dollars, hunting down prospective customers who they then sell via phone calls. These brokers get a cut of the monthly premium payments that they sign up, including a cut of Teladoc services.

In the case of plans sold via broker, we have confirmed through our conversations with the former broker source that HIIQ pays out a flat $7.50 commission per month per plan to the broker of record on the policy sale. With this information in hand, we were able to put together analysis that arrives at the potential economic value of these policies to both Teladoc and HIIQ’s bottom line. See below:

Source: Our analysis, based in part on HIIQ and Teladoc disclosures and in part on conversations with a former HIIQ broker

Using HIIQ’s 2Q19 disclosure and our learnings from speaking with a former HIIQ broker, we believe that in 2019 HIIQ will generate around $25 million in EBITDA from its Teladoc relationship (~33% of projected 2019 EBITDA) and we believe that Teladoc will generate around $21 million in EBITDA from its HIIQ relationship (~71% of projected 2019 EBITDA).

Based on our analysis, we therefore believe that both companies are highly intertwined and reliant upon one another. We believe that if either party walked from this relationship, the impact to cash flow at both companies could be significant.

Why would Teladoc potentially reevaluate its relationship with HIIQ?

First, as we already noted, HIIQ is significantly marking up Teladoc policies – charging 100-200% markups relative to standard pricing when sold via a HIIQ broker. We think this practice, viewed in light of the controversy surrounding HIIQ, makes for potential headline risk for Teladoc down the line.

Furthermore, we note that Teladoc has in fact been drawn into regulatory inquiries relating to HIIQ. For example, in an investigation out of Washington state from 2019, a Teladoc representative was asked to provide the Office of Insurance Commissioner with additional data about its ties to HII:

Source: Public Records Request, State of Washington, Office of Insurance Commissioner, Legal Affairs Division, Regulatory Investigations Unit, Case No. 1593742

The aforementioned disclosure from Teladoc is notable for a few reasons. It is clear that Teladoc is facing some degree of scrutiny relating to its relationship with HIIQ. This is evidenced above and also evidenced in a lawsuit that was filed earlier this year in which attorney the plaintiff (represented by an attorney known for TCPA cases) claimed Teladoc "benefits directly from the illegal telemarketing employed by HII and its brokerages".

Source: Izor et al v Health Insurance Innovations et al

As we reviewed the FTC complaint against Dorfman (here), we also discovered that Teladoc (incorrectly misspelled as ‘Teledoc’ within the docket which is notably the same misspelling contained in HIIQ’s recent 10Q filing) was a key component of Dorfman’s selling script for his agents. For example, in a script retrieved during an FTC on-site visit to Dorfman’s office, the following text emerged.

This is the original complaint:

This is an excerpt from a motion from within the same docket:

Source: FTC v. Simple Health, Docket #116 Exhibit 7

We suggest readers review Exhibit 7 of Docket #116 above on their own, as there are numerous examples of Dorfman’s agents pushing Teladoc.

One thing remains a bit of a mystery. As we already noted, HIIQ disclosed Teladoc as a 14% revenue contributor in 1H19. Based on HIIQ’s disclosures, it actually treats Teladoc as a “carrier” – lumping it alongside insurers such as Chubb in its revenue concentration disclosures. Teladoc, on the other hand, has never disclosed HIIQ as a significant customer in its securities filings.

Despite this, in its response to the Washington state insurance investigators, Teladoc told the investigators that HIIQ pays Teladoc $0.67 per month per eligible member. See below for an email reply from a Teladoc representative to the Washington insurance investigators:

Source: Public Records Request, State of Washington, Office of Insurance Commissioner, Legal Affairs Division, Regulatory Investigations Unit, Case No. 1593742

People familiar with Teladoc’s economics will likely recognize the $0.67 per month per eligible member appears to be a form of a PMPM fee. This is of course surprising because Teladoc plans sold via HIIQ are all-you-can-eat plans, which, in our view, do not carry a PMPM in the traditional sense. Teladoc plans that include PMPM fees tend to involve a separate per visit fee that is incurred by patients each time they talk to a Teladoc doctor. Yet in response to Washington investigators, Teladoc appears to present its plans with HIIQ as traditional PMPM plans in which HIIQ is functioning as the insurer paying a PMPM on behalf of its customers.

On one hand, HIIQ presents Teladoc as a significant source of revenue – which, effectively implies Teladoc is a customer of HIIQ. However, on the other hand, Teladoc has indicated that HIIQ is in fact a source of Teladoc revenues, which implies that HIIQ is a customer of Teladoc. While it is not unheard of, it is rather unusual for two companies to simultaneously claim that the other is a customer.

Again, through our conversations with a former HIIQ broker, we believe we have figured the puzzle out and again believe that Teladoc ultimately owes shareholders greater disclosure about the nature of the relationship between Teladoc and HIIQ.

Our understanding of the economic dynamic is as follows. HIIQ technically collects gross receipts from customers but not all of these gross receipts belong to HIIQ. HIIQ is a third party administrator – its job is to collect payments and then remit them via waterfall to the third parties they properly belong to, keeping the residual as their own margin. In the case of a Teladoc policy, HIIQ sends $7.50 to the broker of record, sends $9.99 to Teladoc, and then keeps whatever is left over for itself. As a result, HIIQ only books the commissions it earns as well as the commissions it needs to eventually pay to third party brokers as “revenues”. However, given that Teladoc is the firm that has the ultimate obligation to provide the service that generates said revenue, HIIQ appears to consider these sales as a Teladoc generated sales (this treatment makes perfect sense to us).

Teladoc on the other hand is simply earning $9.99 per month per policy sold via HIIQ. What we can therefore gather from Teladoc’s reply to Washington investigators is that Teladoc has decided to parse that payment stream of $9.99 per month into two distinct buckets – a $0.67 per member per month fee that it ascribes to HIIQ as a payment from HIIQ to Teladoc, and then the balance presumably as per visit fees that are presumably ascribed to the underlying customer of record. We note that we tried to sign up for a Teladoc plan via AgileHealth using a Washington state zip code and were offered the $9.95 all-you-can-eat Teladoc plan. Clearly, if all Teladoc earned on these policies was $0.67 per member per month, Teladoc would have an extremely hard time making money on an all-you-can-eat plan – even one visit would turn the economics massively upside down. We therefore do not believe that $0.67 per month represents the full economics that Teladoc earns from policies sold via HIIQ. We remain convinced that Teladoc earns a full $9.99 per month, and is simply allocating a portion of that revenue stream to an arbitrary PMPM paid via HIIQ, and the balance as visit fees paid directly via the customer.

We are not sure why Teladoc decided to treat the policies this way, but the result of this treatment is that Teladoc views HIIQ as a very small contributor to its revenues – booking only a $0.67 per member per month fee directly from HIIQ. This would explain why HIIQ is not disclosed as a significant Teladoc customer. From Teladoc’s perspective, it only considers HIIQ a source of revenue for the PMPM portion of its customer base. Of course, this accounting treatment leaves aside that the actual economics of HIIQ-linked Teladoc customers is far higher than simple $0.67 per member per month because they are paying in $9.99 per month to Teladoc for all-you-can-eat plans. We also understand from speaking with the former HIIQ broker that Teladoc plan utilization within the HIIQ user base is extremely low (in our analysis we generously assumed a utilization rate of 10% but our understanding is that it is far lower than the 10% level).

What Was The Point of All That Boring Accounting Analysis?

We expect we have properly bored readers with the aforementioned analysis. Had Teladoc provided clearer disclosures to the market, this guessing game would be unnecessary. But let’s make matters simple for everyone. We know that HIIQ sells Teladoc on effectively almost all of its policies and that it charges $29.99 per month in the vast majority of cases. We know that the broker of record gets $7.50 per month off the top. We find it impossible to believe that Teladoc is only making a measly $0.67 per member per month from those policies as it would therefore suggest that HIIQ is making money hand over fist via the sale of a Teladoc policy – a policy in which Teladoc bears all the utilization risk. Obviously Teladoc would have to be crazy to enter such an arrangement. We know that the Teladoc policies sold by HIIQ are generally priced by Teladoc at $9.99 per month. We therefore have a hard time believing Teladoc generates anything less than $9.99 per month from the policies sold via HIIQ.

Here is the remarkable point. If we assume for a moment that most of the Teladoc policies sold via HIIQ are priced at $29.99 per month, then the actual gross collections HIIQ is making via Teladoc policies could be as high as $60 million (assuming ~180,000 lives at HIIQ). Given the distribution relationship, Teladoc is not actually booking these gross revenues. However, if Teladoc was to book that gross collection at the Teladoc level and was to treat the entire payment as a consideration from HIIQ, HIIQ would appear as a >10% customer for Teladoc which would be sure to raise eyebrows. Instead, Teladoc appears to book the net revenues stemming from this relationship. Further, Teladoc appears to split up the net revenues between a $0.67 PMPM payment that it treats as a HIIQ consideration, and separately some form of visit fee that it appears to recognize as an underlying customer consideration.

The impact of this accounting treatment is that we believe HIIQ-linked revenues are flowing through Teladoc’s P&L at an extremely high margin given that we a) understand the HIIQ-linked business has nearly no utilization, and b) do not believe that Teladoc is allocating any distribution costs to the HIIQ-linked business by virtue of booking what appears to be net revenues. This is notable because Teladoc’s gross margins have been steadily falling for the past few years. If our understanding is accurate, this would mean that the HIIQ business is creating a significant lift to Teladoc’s overall gross margins.

So we return to our earlier analysis. It appears to us that Teladoc is likely to generate ~70% of its 2019E EBITDA from HIIQ-linked sales. Any Teladoc bull who views Teladoc as some form of high-quality SaaS company should perhaps take a peek at the multiple HIIQ trades at and ask themselves what that cash flow stream is worth.

And HIIQ bulls should ask themselves a simple question – what gives them comfort that Teladoc won’t walk? Teladoc has been engulfed in scandal and HIIQ is hardly the poster child for strong corporate governance. HIIQ’s woes are well-known and its decision to markup Teladoc policies by 100-200% and sell them through questionable brokers may ultimately result in Teladoc walking.

Given HIIQ’s high leverage, anemic 1H19 cash flow generation, and precarious business model, if Teladoc walks we believe the company will have a difficult time servicing its debt load. HIIQ could find an alternative telemedicine provider, of course, but the economics may be less lucrative if HIIQ is negotiating from a weaker position. And in the case of Teladoc, we believe that the company may ultimately walk from this relationship due to the headline risk, which would have a somewhat material impact on Teladoc’s revenue but would more notably leave the company significantly in the hole from a cash flow perspective.

