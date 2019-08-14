Waddell & Reed: 6.4% Yield But The Struggles Continue

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., (WDR) recently reported Q2 2019 results that were not too bad on a sequential basis. The company reported a 4% sequential rise in revenue to $270.2M and furthermore the company is controlling expenses. Operating margins increased 160 bps to 15.3%. The bottom line also showed some strength with diluted GAAP EPS increasing $0.03 on a sequential basis. However, on a year-over-year the business showed deterioration with both the top line and bottom line decreasing. Revenue was down $25.3M and EPS fell $0.10 relative to Q2 2018. Operating margins were 440 bps lower. Despite the slight sequential improvement relative to longer term trends, Waddell & Reed continues to face headwinds due to industry shifts from active to passive funds, and company specific issues regarding poor fund performance. Waddell & Reed's AUM declined another ~8.6% to $71.9B on a year-over-year basis. The current yield of ~6.4% is tempting. But one must bear in mind that the dividend was cut in 2018 and AUM continues to exhibit a declining trend. Hence, I believe that an investment here remains risky.

Overview of Waddell & Reed's Business

Waddell & Reed is an investment services provider that was founded in 1937. The company offers investment advisory and asset management services primarily to individuals. The company had roughly $71.9B in assets under management (AUM) at the end of Q2 2019 with the majority to retail investors and only about $4B of the total managed for institutions. Over 75% of firm's investment products are equity strategies with the remainder being fixed-income and money market strategies. Waddell & Reed derives the majority of its revenue from asset management fees, underwriting and distribution fees, and shareholder service fees. The core of the business is Waddell & Reed's product portfolio of actively managed mutual funds and a handful of passive funds. The company sells these funds to individuals through its own investment advisors, retail and wholesale broker-dealers, and retirement platforms.

Source: businesswire.com

Financials Are Under Pressure

Waddell & Reed's top and bottom lines have been under pressure since 2014 as seen in the chart below. Revenue and operating profit only stabilized in 2018 likely on the strength of the bull market but offset by declining AUM. Net income increased largely on the basis of lower taxes of $55,480,000 compared to $101,368,000 in 2017. Simultaneously, gross margins have dropped dramatically from over 50% in 2011 to about 25% in 2016. Margins have recovered somewhat due to cost controls and are now roughly 38%. Operating margins peaked in 2014 at about 31% and have declined since then but have been relatively stable over the past three years. On a positive note Waddell & Reed has consistent net income margins approximately ranging from 11% to 20% for the past 10 years.

Waddell & Reed will likely continue to stabilize and even possibly improve margins through further cost efficiencies. Along these lines, the company may move its corporate headquarters as announced in the recent earnings call.

Also, we announced that we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our future real estate needs and are currently evaluating options for a new corporate headquarters within the Kansas City metro area.

In addition, Waddell & Reed will outsource transactional processing operations to one of their technology partners. This will reduce headcount by nearly 150 people.

Savings generated from this move will help to reduce expenses to our mutual fund shareholders. This action creates a more agile, operational structure to better position the company to achieve its long-term growth plans.

But despite the efforts on the cost front, Waddell & Reed needs to return AUM to growth. The company faces two major problems in this regard. First, the rise of passive investing and second, the company's mutual fund underperformance.

Waddell & Reed Revenue and Profitability Metrics

Source: Dividend Power Calculations Based on Data from Morningstar.com

Asset Management Industry Is Changing

Waddell & Reed's primary challenge is declining assets under management or 'AUM' due to persistent outflows. The company is facing a structural challenge in that the mutual fund management industry is fundamentally changing from one where actively managed funds held the majority of asset to one where passively managed index funds hold the majority of assets. The two largest players in index funds are privately held Vanguard Group and Blackrock, Inc. (BLK). Combined these two giants have over $12T in AUM, which is up $4T in the past five years. As recently as 2013, Waddell & Reed had $126.54B in AUM and organic growth that was great than the industry average. But since then Waddell & Reed's fortunes diverged from those of passive fund managers. The trend of investors shifting to passively managed funds will likely continue due to their inherent advantages of low-cost or even no-cost. Furthermore, index funds, particularly those tracking large-cap indexes and intermediate bond indexes will match the market returns minus costs and tracking error over time. In turn this has caused many investors to favor these funds over actively managed funds, which have underperformed the indices. This has put Waddell & Reed at a structural disadvantage, particularly since the company offers only a few passively managed funds.

Waddell & Reed's Fund Performance Needs To Improve

But despite the structural disadvantages of active fund managers, some, such as T. Rowe Price (TROW), have succeeded in growing AUM in the current environment. However, the strategy of the T. Rowe Price is differentiated in that it focuses on retirement plans, target-date funds, lower costs, and has relatively better fund performance. It is the last two that is likely to draw investors to actively managed funds. From this perspective, Waddell & Reed faces company specific difficulties. The company's funds tend to have average or slightly higher than average expense ratios compared to many of its actively managed competitors. But more importantly, Waddell & Reed's funds are underperforming relative to its competitors. This is likely the largest single reason leading to persistent AUM declines, as seen in the chart below. In turn, this pressures the top and bottom lines. In the recent quarterly results, Waddell & Reed indicated that for 3-year and 5-year time periods (I shares), more than 50% of the company's funds are ranked in the bottom half of the Morningstar Fund ranking, as seen in the chart below. Similarly, only about one-quarter of Waddell & Reed's funds have 4 or 5 stars from Morningstar. On a 1-year basis, Waddell & Reed's fund ranking are somewhat better.

Waddell & Reed AUM from 2009 to 2018

Source: Waddell & Reed Financial 2018 Annual Report

Waddell & Reed Fund Performance as Of Q2 2019

Source: Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Q2 2019 Results

But saying that, unless fund performance meaningfully improves for longer time periods the company will likely see continued redemptions, weak sales, and net outflows. Retail and institutional investors simply will not invest in funds that have poor long-term records. In addition, poor fund performance has a compound effect as third-party advisors and distributors are less likely to promote and sell poorly performing funds. Net outflows will lead to declining AUM and negative top and bottom line growth over time. Waddell & Reed will have lower asset management fees, underwriting and distribution fees, and shareholder service fees. In fact, investment management fees in 2018 were 66% of 2014, underwriting and distribution fees in 2018 were 81% of 2014, and shareholder service fees in 2018 were 68% of 2014. These declines paralleled the decline in AUM from $123.65B to $76.79B over the same time period, as seen in the chart below. The decline in AUM continues as at end of Q2 2019 AUM was $71.9B.

Waddell & Reed Select Financial Data

Source: Waddell & Reed Financial 2018 Annual Report

Can Waddell & Reed Turn Around the AUM Declines?

Waddell & Reed faces a difficult task to turn around its AUM declines. The company could add index funds to parallel industry trends. But Waddell & Reed lacks the scale and reputation of Vanguard and Blackrock. Even offering a few no-cost index funds, like Fidelity, would just add operating cost and likely not lead to meaningful net inflows for active funds. Ultimately, Waddell & Reed needs to improve fund performance. In turn this would reduce net outflows by increasing sales from its distribution network and lowering redemptions. Along these lines, Waddell & Reed has recently hired a new Chief Investment Officer with experience in Environmental, Social and Governance or 'ESG' investing combined with fundamental investing. Having a new CIO and incorporating ESG aspects may likely over time lead to an improved investment process and possibly improved returns.

From this perspective 1-year fund performance has shown some positive trends as seen in the chart above. However, improving 3-year and 5-year fund performance is not an easy task and will take several years. Consistently improving 1-year returns will propagate through to 3-year and 5-year returns over time. From the recent earnings conference call, the CEO has stated

We know improving shorter-term performance trends lay the groundwork for longer-term performance improvements. Overall, we are encouraged to see that investments we have made over the past few years in our research staff, portfolio management teams, technology and risk management capability is paying off.

Waddell & Reed has seen an improvement in fund performance since 2018. In the most recent quarterly report, the CEO stated

Investment performance during the quarter resulted in trailing one year performance holding relatively steady across the complex. On a three year basis, performance continues to steadily improve. For the past year, the majority of both of our funds and total assets under management now ranked in the top half of their respective peer groups. For the trailing 1 and 3 year periods, the majority of total AUMs now ranked in the top half of their peer groups.

Overall, Waddell & Reed's effort to improve fund performance are a positive but the company has a few more years to go in this regard.

Will The Dividend Be Cut?

Despite the operational decline some small investors may still be interested in the dividend yield for income. Waddell & Reed cut the dividend in 2018 to $1.00 per share from $1.84 per share in the prior year. This reduced the payout ratio to 43.9% a more sustainable level than the over 100% seen in 2016 and 2017. But saying that, 2018 EPS was higher than typical due to tax benefits. Currently, the forward payout ratio is about 59% based on a dividend per share of $1.00 and expected 2019 EPS of $1.70. This is reasonable but still near to my threshold criteria of 65%. On a FCF basis, the dividend requires about $81.22M against a FCF of roughly $346.67M and is thus well covered. The dividend-to-FCF ratio is only 23.4% much less than my criteria of 70%. As far as debt, the company has a net cash position. Long-term debt is $94.85M and short-term debt is ~$95M but this is offset by $232M in cash and cash equivalents and $617.14M in short-term investments. These values suggest that that dividend is sustainable even if revenue is flat or slightly declines due to decreasing AUM. Despite the decent dividend coverage, investors should be wary due to the transition from active to passive investing by small investors combined with poor fund performance.

