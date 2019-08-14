CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster
by: Wubbe Bos
Summary
The share price of CenturyLink has been under strong pressure.
The debt load is still high, but is it manageable?
Well-known investors have lost money; should you consider an investment?
CenturyLink (CTL) has been a controversial stock. The acquisition of Level 3 communications transformed the company and brought in the current CEO Jeffrey Storey.
The dividend has been cut from $0.54 to $0.25