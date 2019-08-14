Long Ideas | Tech 

CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster

|
About: CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), Includes: FRFHF, FTR, UNIT
by: Wubbe Bos
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Wubbe Bos
Value, contrarian, foreign companies, long-term horizon
Summary

The share price of CenturyLink has been under strong pressure.

The debt load is still high, but is it manageable?

Well-known investors have lost money; should you consider an investment?

CenturyLink (CTL) has been a controversial stock. The acquisition of Level 3 communications transformed the company and brought in the current CEO Jeffrey Storey.

The dividend has been cut from $0.54 to $0.25