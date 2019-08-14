The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings' (TGODF) CEO Brian Athaide on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shane Dungey – Vice President-Investor Relations

Brian Athaide – Chief Executive Officer

Sean Bovingdon – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Hundley – Seaport Global

Owen Bennet – Jefferies

Tamy Chen – BMO

Chris Carey – Bank of America

Evan Veryard – Capital 10X

Sid Rajeev – Fundamental Research Corp

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to your host Mr. Shane Dungey, Vice President and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Shane Dungey

Thank you, Leone. Good morning and thank you all for joining us on our Q2 conference call. We will provide some comments on our performance, as well as an update on our overall operational readiness and how we’re executing our plans. This call is being recorded and the audio recording will be available on the company’s website at tgod.ca.

Joining me on the call this morning are; Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer.

Today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs, and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. I refer you to our news release and MD&A for more information on these assumptions and factors.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Brian Athaide.

Brian Athaide

Thanks, Shane and good morning, everyone. Last quarter, I started by saying that our team was focused on construction completion and operational readiness. Today, I’m pleased to report that we continue to be on track and have reached several milestones during the second quarter.

However, before looking at the highlights, I want to take a moment to talk about ethics and governance. Considering the recent headlines, I believe it is important to reiterate some of the measures we have put in place to prevent similar situations at TGOD. Out of our six board members, five are independent including the Chair. Second, we have a whistle blower policy that every employee needs to sign. If they see something, they should say something. Our quality assurance departments reports in directly to our President, Csaba Reider, not to the operations group.

But most importantly, we’re really driving a strong compliance culture across the whole organization with robust policies, tracking tools, and importantly, tone from the top. The stories we’ve seen in the news releases recently hurt the entire industry, but they do not reflect the level of ethics and governance of TGOD. Not only do we assure we have the necessary licenses in place and operate within the regulatory framework, but our team goes above and beyond to ensure we always do the right thing.

So, now back to our second quarter results. In terms of revenue, we generated $2.9 million up 20% compared to the first quarter of this fiscal year. Revenue mostly came from Europe, where we sell CBD products for a wholly-owned subsidiary, HemPoland. We reached several milestones during the quarter as we continue to focus on executing our business plan. In April, we received our license from Health Canada to start selling oils and our European subsidiary HemPoland received their organic certification.

In May, in conjunction with Epican, we opened a second retail location in Montego Bay. We also announced our entry into the U.S. CBD market through our Cornerstone Investment in Califormulations. We signed supply agreements with Alberta and British Columbia, and we signed a distribution agreement with one of Germany’s leading pharmaceutical distributors. We also received our license extension from Health Canada to start growing in our Phase 2 indoor facility in Ancaster, Hamilton.

In June, we signed a multi-year agreement with Neptune, that’s really the largest in the industry to date for processing and manufacturing. We also launched our Global Strategic Hemp Division and obtained our organic certification for Valleyfield. It was a busy quarter and we’re not slowing down.

On the construction front, we’re really in the home stretch now with our new facilities either completed or nearing completion in Hamilton and Valleyfield. In line with what we said last quarter, in Hamilton, our Phase 2 indoor has been completed and we’re actually growing in all the rooms already with our larger Phase 3 hybrid greenhouse being largely completed and growing can start this month once we receive our license extension from Health Canada.

As a reminder, Hamilton has a combined square footage of 166,000 square feet with a production capacity of 17,500 kilos. Our much larger flagship site in Valleyfield, Quebec, where we benefit from North America as low as power rate is going to measure a total of 1.3 million square feet once completed, with the total production capacity of 185,000 kilos. The first phase of this facility will be ready early in the fourth quarter with the first harvest expected by the end of this calendar year.

From a commercialization standpoint, we’re pleased with the learnings from our small pilot in the Canadian medical segments. You may recall we started selling to a small group of medical patients at the end of Q1, our Grower’s Circle as we affectionately call it. The objective behind this program was to refine our processes, test our systems, and gather feedback from patients. It also confirmed that Canadians appreciate our organic value proposition and are willing to pay a higher price for premium high-quality product. The feedback we received from this group has been overwhelmingly positive.

We expanded our portfolio from one to four strains at the end of July and with the additional capacity from our indoor facility in Ancaster, we’ve just opened sales to medical patients across the country beyond our grower’s – the initial patients. They’re now able to draw – to order dry flavor and the oils directly from our website, tgod.ca. We’ve also made a number of key hires to build our medical team and expand revenue in this channel in the weeks and months to come.

Another area, where we’ve made tremendous progress is on the science side. Our Chief Science Officer, Rav Kumar, has built an impressive team, which comes from pharmaceuticals and cannabis. They’re not just focused on studying the plant, but working on several pharmacokinetic studies and also involved in all our R&D efforts including product formulation from functional beverages to edibles and topicals. Having the ability to make product superiority claims backed by scientific research will be a key differentiator for TGOD. Not just in Canada, but globally.

Last quarter, I mentioned that we’d be entering in the recreational market in Q4 of this year, given the success of our growing operations in our original Phase 1 building, we actually expect to complete our first shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store this week ahead of schedule with our first strain, which is Unite Organic also known as LA Confidential being available to Ontario consumers this month.

Our Unite Organic is our higher THC stream, which has received great feedback from a medical patient. Volume will increase significantly in Q4 once we have product from Phase 2 and we add British Columbia and Alberta to our recreational sales market, which we’ll be expanding us as products come available from the greenhouse. A demand for premium differentiated product is there and organize – the organic segment we all know is severely underserved.

In terms of international expansion, Europe continues to see strong growth with HemPoland delivering solid quarter-over-quarter results. but as mentioned before, I mean, we’re just getting started. We signed distribution agreements in Germany, Europe’s largest economy and continue to look for new opportunities. In June, we also launched our Global Strategic Hemp Division, which leverages our expertise in European hemp CBD to fuel growth, and accelerate the development and commercialization of new products across our network of international partners.

As part of this initiative, we plan on entering the U.S. hemp CBD beverage market in 2020. While in Canada, The Green Organic Hemp Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of TGOD is getting ready to harvest the 158 acres of organic hemp we planted in Southern Ontario. Demand for CBD products is exploding and expected to hit 22 billion globally in less than three years. Our team has years of direct hands on experience in the CBD space as well as proprietary extraction techniques and intellectual property. We’re excited to use this advantage to execute on our fast moving expansion strategy. CBD is a wellness product and has a natural fit with TGOD certified organic positioning and the large segment of consumers, who are increasingly demanding natural and organic products. We have the team, the infrastructure and the know-how to establish a significant presence and leadership in this market.

And with that over to Sean.

Sean Bovingdon

Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone. I’m just going to provide a few more updates on our operational readiness as well as on our financial performance. Last month, we actually successfully completed the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, which now integrates all of our key business functions. This is very important as we look at it in international markets, is definitely strengthening TGOD’s expansion capabilities and also enhancing our financial controls and governance processes. We see technology playing a strategic role in our future growth, and I’m making these investments in core systems and artificial intelligence to provide more effective review in the real-time data analysis, which will enable faster decision-making as we grow.

On the production side, as Brian mentioned, we ended into a multi-year agreement with Neptune for extraction formulation and packaging services. As part of the agreement, TGOD will have exclusivity on extraction formulation and packaging of certified organic products within and for the Canadian market. Neptune’s expertise will enable TGOD to quickly scale up production of a wide range of consumer wellness products particularly heading into Cannabis 2.0.

Over three years, we will allocate up to 230,000 kilos of cannabis and hemp biomass for Neptune process and transforming the premium and certified organic consumer wellness products. Making this the largest deal for processes in the industry to date. With the second wave of net legalization coming at the end of the year, this agreement with Neptune positions TGOD to capitalize on the Canadian recreational market of value-added products.

In line with a global growth strategy, last week, we announced that we submitted an application to TGOD’s common shares on the NASDAQ capital market, and we expect this process to be completed within six to eight weeks. We’re very excited about this has broaden our investor base, facilitate access for international investors.

In terms of financial performance, we ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and liquidity including $122.7 million in cash and restricted cash to continue funding the construction of our site as well as international expansion in working capital. This cash together with normal course bank facilities will be used until we have positive operating cash flow, which is expected by the first half of 2020. We’re currently in discussions with one of our current chartered Canadian bank to establish the asset back loan facilities.

We’ve registered a net loss of $16.6 million as we continue to execute our plans to commercial production and to the recreational market. This net loss which has increased $2.5 million from the previous quarters is actually in line with our plan and the management teams maintain a disciplined approach to the operational costs related to the commercialization of our products in Canada as we ramp up.

The loss was partially offset by the increase in sales from HemPoland down the stronger net results in Epican in Jamaica. We’ve also been continued to be very focused on where we spend our SG&A, focusing on the higher value-added positive value chain and finding great partners for the rest. As you scale commercial production distribution, revenue and the cash flow expected to increase rapidly.

Now, looking at Epican in Jamaica for a moment, which has accounted for on an equity basis as shown in the notes to our financial statements, revenue actually increased by 18.6% to 565,000 compared to the previous quarter. This increase can be partly attributed to the opening in May of Epican, the second dispensary located in Montego Bay as Brian mentioned.

I also want to provide a quick clarification on TGOD Acquisition Corp. The two companies are now separate entities and the unit warrants are being delivered to the registered shareholders as for the custodian, Computershare. At this point, TGOD is that an arms’ length from TGOD Acquisition and we are no longer in a position to provide update or guidance. Investors can contact the team at TGOD Acquisition’s corporate rental capital with their inquiries.

All in all, we’re continued to be very satisfied with the momentum. There’s still some heavy lifting to be done, but our execution remains strong throughout the organization and we continue to hit our milestones. We’re continuing to make great strides in reaching TGOD’s goal to be the global leader instead by the organic cannabis.

With that, I’ll hand it back to Brian.

Brian Athaide

Thank you, Sean. To wrap up, we’re pleased with our progress this quarter and remain focused on delivering our operational plan. In the short-term, we expect exponential growth in Canada. As we enter in the adult-use consumer market and capitalize on the underserved premium organic segments. We put together a solid team with hundreds of years of combined CPG, medical and beverage experience to develop a full suite of cannabis and hemp infused products ahead of legalization 2.0.

These value-added products will begin to be launched in Q4 of this year. Longer-term, we see international expansion becoming more and more important as cannabis and hemp legislation evolves.

So operator, at this time, you can open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Brett Hundley from Seaport Global. Brett, please go ahead.

Brett Hundley

Hey, good morning, gentlemen.

Brian Athaide

Good morning, Brett.

Brett Hundley

Brian, I’m sorry, I missed your opening remarks. So, I apologize if I make you guys repeat anything from those remarks. But I just had a couple of questions after review of your MD&A. So, construction at Hamilton a little bit delayed, can you just go into further color on what particular led to those delays and why you guys are so confident in getting Valleyfield done on time?

Brian Athaide

No. Actually, Hamilton is on the plan we have the greenhouse, I mean, with the Phase 2, the indoor has been completed. We were growing in all the rooms there. We expect the first harvest in there within the next few weeks. The greenhouse is pretty much done. We’re waiting on the Health Canada license amendment. The moment we have it, the plants can start going in there and we could expect that any day. We put in the evidence package about two and a half weeks ago. So really, any time now, the support building is not complete, but that was all was planned to be done within a couple months of the greenhouse, because it takes about eight weeks, anywhere from kind of six to eight weeks or six to 10 weeks depending on the strain of flowering before we harvest. So, the timing of sport building is scheduled for when the first harvest is ready in the greenhouse. So, it’s actually not delayed. Valleyfield, we actually are progressing very well. I think they’ll be joining our tour in September and we’re on track there.

Brett Hundley

That’s great. Thank you for clearing that up for me. Sean, I wanted to ask you about your funding position. So, albeit I was doing some quick math here. And I caught some of your comments in your prepared remarks. So, looks like you’re definitely well-funded to finish building out your asset base. Can you just add a little bit additional color to your liquidity expectations into summer next year and how the market is evolving for you and your peers as it relates to any potential further capital raise plans into 2020?

Sean Bovingdon

Yes, it’s certainly. As I mentioned, we expect to be cash flow positive for the Q1 of next year. So, as we move forward from there and to continue to ramp up on the cash flow that we have in Q1 and Q2. And that surplus cash flow from operations will then be utilized into – going into the next phase of our facility at Valleyfield, expanding the capacity from 65,000 kilos of plastic at the end of this year into 130,000 of capacity by the end of 2020 and then it’s 2021 going up to the full capacity of 185,000.

So, I think our cash position will continue to grow from operations through 2020 as we continue as ramped up an expansion. In terms of the market, this has been at the summer months now and you’ve seen a couple of offerings be reduced or scaled back. But I think as more and more companies continue to execute and the ramp ups of all the players in the market started materialize and people focused on the execution getting towards profitability, I think that starts to get people a bit more confidence in the stability of the players, who are focused on that operational excellence and operational execution. And the money will move towards people like we expect to be, who are the LPs that are actually producing and executing effectively and reaching as we expect in Q1.

Brett Hundley

That’s great. And then just one final one for me and I’ll yield the floor is on Germany. And we can maybe use Germany as an example if you want to speak about potential international growth, but just focusing on Germany for a minute. Our understanding is that there is strong demand for flavor or THC, I should say. But not really enough supply to go around right now. You guys seemingly have the supply availability and now the distribution on the CBD side. Can you just give us a sense as to what the demand profile inside Germany looks like for CBD?

Brian Athaide

Yes, in Germany, there’s kind of two prongs there. So, we are seeing it – and I’d say it’s still very early days, both on the cannabis side and on the hemp CBD side. So, we have established a partnership for distribution on the CBD side. And that’ll be exporting product HemPoland. It’s still a matter of kind of going pharmacy to pharmacy and establishing it, it’s not kind of a big way that you can do with a Shoppers Drug Mart kind of concept here. On the other side, the other part is the medical cannabis in Germany as well that was actually, we expect to be selling late this year from Canada. We’re hoping to get our eGMP certification this quarter, which will allow us access to the medical market there, which is also unreserved.

Brett Hundley

Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Owen Bennet from Jefferies. Owen, please go ahead.

Owen Bennet

Good morning guys. Hope all well, and just a couple of questions please. Firstly, just coming back to the cash situation, I just wanted to get a better idea of any risk around tuning cash flow positive on your internal modeling, kind of what sort of sales norm would you think is a minimum requirement in Q1 to turn cash flow positive? And then the second question, just could you give a bit more color on the wellness products, well, the type of wellness products that will come out of Neptune. And then second, kind of what is the timeline around the sort of derivative aspects of Valleyfield, and will let still be focused on beverages. And then I guess, how does the Neptune deal tie into that and supply next for that Valleyfield and the beverage opportunity? Thank you.

Brian Athaide

When I start with the portfolio and then Sean can jump in with the cash flow. So, on the portfolio, Neptune is helping us with a variety of value-added products from – including kind of vapes, capsules as well as part of our beverage portfolio. So, our expectation is – and we will be launching capsules in the fourth quarter of this year, potentially even sooner. Vapes we expect to have ready for when we can start selling it in mid-December. There, we’ve got a lineup of rechargeable cartridges as well as all-in-one lineup.

On the beverages side, we have a lineup of teas, that are infused with cannabinoids, different percentages of CBD and THC of shocks and RTDs. Now, those all won’t be December. It’ll be kind of a combination of December, but more of those will come in Q1 of 2020. And then we also have a lineup of kind of edibles, but that’s a bit further out bit after our beverages. So more likely, kind of Q2.

Owen Bennet

Okay. And then just how does that [indiscernible] Valleyfield longer-term, it’s going to be mainly focused on beverages.

Brian Athaide

I mean, Valleyfield is about cultivating high-quality organic cannabis. We are going to be doing some of the products in our processing facility there.

Owen Bennet

No, sorry. I meant the R&D center that we said – you said was primarily going to be focused on beverages.

Brian Athaide

Oh, yes. So that formulation work frankly, we’ve evolved that, I don’t know if you’re called the discussion we had last quarter with our investment in Califormulations, as you loved the beverage formulations is happening there in terms of doing the actual taste work and fusion work, stability work, onset, offset testing making sure we continue to fine-tune that and get better and better that we’re not doing in Valleyfield.

Owen Bennet

Okay, cool.

Sean Bovingdon

So, going to the cash question in terms of profitability in Q1, looking at the fourth quarter of this year from the ramp up in our facilities in Hamilton and the first federal harvest out of Valleyfield and that represents about 2,500 kilos of product being sold in the fourth quarter of, it’s really only as representing less than half of the quarter. So, as we get into Q1 with Valleyfield programs all being available for harvest that would look to be being past 6,000 kilos of flower for the kind of breakeven point and in Q1 your point, Owen.

Owen Bennet

Okay.

Sean Bovingdon

And we expect to be comfortably ahead of that given all the problems being one in Valleyfield as well as the full capacity at Hamilton.

Owen Bennet

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Tamy Chen from BMO. Tamy, please go ahead.

Tamy Chen

Yes. Hi. Thanks. first question just on Valleyfield, I believe the spend is so far on or investment on the facility is, but over a $100 million this year. Just wondering what the total expected investment will be for the facility as it appears to be tracking above some of the other similar growth that have similar size. So, just wondering what’s driving this?

Sean Bovingdon

So, the MD&A again, outlined the full to full line numbers as you mentioned there, Tamy. So, it ends up being in the region of phase 1a of about $260 million with phase 1b in the second greenhouse commencing near the end of this year and into 2020 beyond that. this expenditure from our perspective is slightly more than some of the non-organic greenhouses and that’s just the function of getting the organic systems in place. We went through a redesign as was mentioned in back in February in our press release there to facilitate the facilities being properly configured for organic growth at scale.

That meant adding in additional chillers and HVAC capabilities, I think we have over twice the amount of upchilling with HVAC and temperature control capabilities that some of our non-organic peers had in their HVAC facilities. And that’s really enabled us to ensure that the climate control and temperature control and humidity control will be appropriate for organic given that we’re drawing on soil, which adds to that to some of the complexities, the size of our tables need to be a little heavier. The size of our piping needs to be larger, but the roof is a little higher. So, there’s a little bit of incremental costs there just in the organic side, but that’s more than more than covered off on a return on investment perspective from the 30% margin that we get on the sales profit gram going forward.

Brian Athaide

Third has been pricing.

Sean Bovingdon

Pricing, yes.

Tamy Chen

Okay, thanks. And on Ancaster, just wondering how much investment is left to get to full production capacity?

Sean Bovingdon

And again, that mentioned in the MD&A there, I think the number – if I called myself $27 million as at the end of Q2. Now, obviously, we spend some of that this month already. So, there’s very little left to go.

Tamy Chen

Okay. And my next question is just trying to get a sense as well on just the cash usage. I know there’s both unrestricted as well as restricted cash that you ended the quarter with. But just trying to understand how much runway do you have left factoring in all the investment you need before you need to raise some more capital.

Sean Bovingdon

Well, the restricted cash is just a function of the whole back with the construction manager, the general contractor. So that actually gets released here in this quarter. So, there no longer be restricted, so that’s fully available. We have capacity in place here. As I said, the Hamilton’s almost done, so that we can kind of discount that if that’s already been done by the end of this month. With regards to Valleyfield, the phase 1a with the cash we have on hand plus a sort of the revenues, which are just starting to come in from the sales this quarter plus the normal course banks from a thesis that we’re in discussion with our existing bank to establish an asset-backed loan facility based on the value of Hamilton, that gets us in place to complete valleyfield comfortably this year and be in a position to go into that profitability and cash flow positive in Q1.

Tamy Chen

Okay. And my last one is just trying to understand the cannabis revenue. So, this quarter, you mentioned that it was a very, very modest for limited medical sales. So, how should we think about this current quarter and onwards how that’s evolving both on the medical side as well as the rec side? And are you – I believe you had originally anticipated you would get into the rec market in the fourth quarter. Is that still on track?

Brian Athaide

Yes. So, I mean, our revenue is fully based on starting up the facilities and getting production. So, I mean everything we’ve sold in medical, we went with an earlier launch before new facilities we’re up and running, because we wanted to get the learnings from the pilot. So, that’s why we started with just a few hundred patients. Just to get those learnings, we weren’t expecting a lot of revenue from that.

Now the first phase – the second phase of Valleyfield beyond the regional building that you’ve seen on the site there. It’s fully up and running. It’s growing all the rooms. We’ll have the first harvest coming out of there within the next month. That allows us to fully unrestrict medical and then start selling in one of the rec markets, which is Ontario. If you’ll see, we actually have our first purchase order from Ontario. So, we actually are ahead of schedule although I said Q4 last time, we’re actually doing a similar kind of pilot just to more of test the pipes on the rec side as well. So, it won’t be a huge revenue number, but we are starting to sell to recreational consumers in Ontario this month.

Now, as we get them to the next phase is the greenhouse – the hybrid greenhouse in Ancaster. That’s pretty much completed for the greenhouse part, the support building is still being completed, but the moment we got the Health Canada license amendment, which could be any day, we’ll have plants going in there, kind of a couple months after that, then we’ll have the first harvest. So, we expect based on the first harvest coming out of Ancaster to be able to expand our recreational business towards the end of this calendar year selling into BC and Alberta on top of Ontario.

valleyfield, which is really where the big volume comes in, we’ll have that we’ll be planting in that greenhouse early in Q4 and expect our first harvest at the end of Q4. So, by the time, we harvest it; process it, we’ll be selling that early in 2020. now, that allows us then to go nationally in the rec market. and then we’ve spoken with all of the cannabis boards across the country and it probably won’t be all national January, we’ll go province by province, but I expect by the second quarter, we’ll be fully national in Canada.

Tamy Chen

Okay.

Brian Athaide

But just based on the scale, we have in that first quarter as Sean said, that’s when we get EBITDA positive.

Tamy Chen

Okay. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Chris Carey from Bank of America. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Carey

Hi. Good morning.

Brian Athaide

Good morning, Chris.

Chris Carey

So you’re – you mentioned that you have some sales coming into Ontario. I wonder if you could comment on the pricing that you’re seeing. I know the strategy here is that organic should be a yielding a higher price, but we have seen pricing predominantly in the $4 to $6 range. And I suppose the trend is down. And so if you could just comment on where you see things shaking out in the very near-term and how you’re thinking about that.

Brian Athaide

Yes. Our first strain selling into the rec market is our Organic Unite [ph], which is a higher THC strain. We’re selling a 3.5 gram jar for $50 to $99 retail, which is about $16 a gram retail wholesale for us is a bit over $8.

Chris Carey

Okay.

Brian Athaide

And that’s in line with where we expected. And we'll be selling in medical for 12th directly to patients and a retail rec will be above that, so…

Chris Carey

Okay, okay.

Brian Athaide

So, it’s a blow whistler. But I mean we’re coming in with significant scale.

Chris Carey

Yes. And then I suppose I’m conscious that a lot of these large greenhouses have had challenges cultivating at scale, right. And so I just – I wonder how you’re thinking about the risk there if you’ve learned from others mistakes and how much…

Brian Athaide

100%, so I mean, for sure, we’ve had a lot of learnings and that’s the advantage of a kind of second mover advantage, I would call it in this industry, because there has been so many learnings. We’ve talked a lot about some of the things that we were doing back in our February, march release when we included a lot of the redesign changes, we added capital to the budget to put in sufficient capacity around chilling and cooling, where we saw a lot of the other LPs had to cut down the number of plants, because of the humidity levels. So, we’ve learned from others including some of the other organic producers and other big scale producers. And we’ve put the investment to make sure we can fully control the environment in each of our facilities, not to say we won’t have additional learnings as they start up. I’m sure you will. But I don’t believe we will have anything that that’s critical based on the adjustments that we’ve made.

And frankly, if you look at a lot of the issues, many of other LPs have had is not even on the drilling, it’s in the processing it on time and at scale, and we’ve actually doubled – almost close to double the size our processing facilities to capture those learnings. So, we believe we’re in good shape and we’re looking forward to proving that to the market as each of these facilities come online.

Chris Carey

Okay. that’s helpful. And not to deliver the point around your cash flow expectations for Q1 2020, right? There is a large gap between negative $100 million and positive and I fully appreciate that a lot of that has to do with CapEx. So, I wonder if you can talk about maybe operating cash flow assumptions in Q1 and where you expect CapEx to go?

And then if I could just add one additional element, right. There’s been a lot of talk about various strategies, whether in Europe or elsewhere on the call. And I just wonder how much you’re allocating to Canadian operations and how much you might need to capitalize on some of these other opportunities or do you see those as very long-term and those would have to be funded by organic cash flow? Thank you.

Brian Athaide

So, it’s whether the $100 million through the balance of the year – $120 million through the balance of the year and the capital that the cash on hand in the banks that have been mentioned earlier, we’ll cover off the building up the Hamilton and the first phase of value that gives us at about 6,000 kilos is all we need in Q1 to be sold and they expect to be completely above that to breakeven as the cash flow is being generated through the next year based on our growth plans next year. And I think – your sales and the other analysts kind of consensus within that kind of $250 million to $300 million in revenue next year based on those goal plans that generate sufficient cash flow from operations for that to allow us to move into phase 2. The Phase 1b second floor greenhouse in valleyfield, which will cost about $40 million to complete in the sufficient cash flow; operating cash flow generated as a second that revenue in 2022 to be able to cover that.

When we look into internationally, we’ve taken a capital light approach to a lot of international operations and partners actually did not get it in Denmark. We’ve got partners in Mexico and distribution partners in Germany, and there’s not a lot of capital required in terms of doing that. So, the investment there is really from a working capital perspective, the total for the whole year, next year really at this point is lumping the $10 million to $20 million range and those are revenue numbers we talked about before don’t really incorporate much expansion or revenue generated from that working capital investments. So, we are doing a stage basis very carefully monitoring the level of investment on a working capital basis in line with how the market grows and the regulations relax across European markets to allow us to start to provide product into those. Sean, do you want to add something to that.

Sean Bovingdon

Yes. A new payment here from Mexico that, it’s really a sales and distribution partnership will be imported into Mexico from Canada, from Poland, Jamaica and it’s not a big, it’s just a capital light model.

Chris Carey

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Evan Veryard from Capital 10X. Evan, please go ahead.

Evan Veryard

Hey guys, a solid quarter of preparation there. Great job. Looks like a second half of the year is going to be pretty good. Most of my questions have been handled at this point. So, I guess, I’m just wondering if you could provide a bit of coloring on how HemPoland’s progressing especially in respect to the – our performance-based goals that were laid out originally back a couple of quarters ago.

Brian Athaide

Yes. So those – you recall, there was an earn-out that’s part of the kind of contingent consideration that we had, which was a three-year goal. Right now, there still is a business plan to get there. It goes beyond kind of just whoever selling today. Every market in Europe is a little bit different in terms of rules and regulations if it’s not a single market that you would expect even from a product standpoint. So, when we expect to be in the UK shortly, but the rules around the percentage THC that you can legally have as much lower than it is in Germany or Poland and other markets.

So, we’ve had to do some reformulation, which we’ve done, but then that allows us to get into not just the UK, but several other markets. I think what you’ll see in the coming months is us getting into more and more markets with a broader portfolio, which is allowing us to legally enter there. So, if you look at those three-year outperformance targets, we still do have a plan to get there. It is very back-loaded. But it’s not kind of outside of where we expected to be.

Evan Veryard

Okay. Excellent. Thank you. That’s all from me.

Operator

Thank you. As time allotted, we do have time for one more question and that question is from Sid Rajeev from Fundamental Research Corp. Please go ahead.

Sid Rajeev

gentlemen, congratulations on the progress. Brian, I think you mentioned that you are seeing a lot of opportunities for expansion. Are you looking at further acquisitions and where exactly are you seeing the opportunities in terms of which sectors and geographically?

Brian Athaide

Yes. So, in terms of we were looking at a number of different opportunities that could include either acquisitions or partnerships in terms of geographic, where outside of Canada, we’re looking at Europe, where we see the fast pace of legalization, Latin America, especially Mexico and the U.S. on the CBD side. So that’s really our focus. In terms of types of opportunities outside of Canada less on the cultivation side, I would say we’re doing that through partnerships or through offtake agreement, we’re focused on the higher value-add parts of the value chain somewhere around the manufacturing and especially the branding, building a brand.

from a portfolio category standpoint, beyond dry flower and oils, we’re heavily focused on beverages, where we have the formulations that taste great and the technology to make sure it’s fast-acting, it’s got the right level of onset and offset through the technologies licensed from Stillwater. And then beyond that, obviously vapes and pre-roll, capsules, all the rest of kind of core cannabis, I would say. And then edibles, we’re looking at as well, but that comes after beverages from a priority standpoint.

Sid Rajeev

I appreciate it. Again, pleased to see the quarter. Thank you.

Brian Athaide

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Please proceed, Brian.

Brian Athaide

If there’s no more questions, then we’ll wrap it up here. If you have any kind of further questions, please reach out to Shane, Sean and myself. Thank you everyone.

Operator

