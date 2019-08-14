OIL: Downward Pressure Is Expected To Resume

In spite of a rebound in net speculative flows in July, speculators are still backing recession risks.

July crude oil futures declined moderately, but the complex is still up YTD.

Investment thesis

In our last release on the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (OIL), our cautious view on the complex materialized, following major macro events that weighed on the ETF's appreciation.

Going forward, we expect additional bearishness for the month of August, given unfavorable pricing winds, rising market uncertainty and mounting recession signs. In this context, we now expect OIL to head below its latest support level of $52 per share until the end of the month.

Source: Tradingview

July crude oil futures declined moderately, but the complex is still up YTD

During the month of July, crude oil prices retreated moderately, with WTI prices declining 4.4% (m/m) to $55.19 and OIL slid softer, down 3.96% to $56.33 per share.

July has been marked by the major macro developments, among which the intensification of Sino-American trade war, leading to the devaluation of the renminbi against the dollar and Fed's monetary policy easing that delivered a 25 bps Fed Funds rate cut.

While these events provide adverse winds to OIL shares, the market seems to favor the recession risks, undermining investor buoyancy and crude oil demand.

Besides, recent macro development contributed to the slight appreciation of the greenback (DXY) against a basket of major currencies, lifting 0.99% (m/m) to $97.96 per share, somewhat weighing on crude pricing. This is not a surprise given that in uncertain times, the U.S. dollar traditionally benefits from its safe heaven value, which is negative for OIL shares.

Source: Tradingview

Nevertheless, the performance of crude oil is still up YTD, up 17.2% to $58.34 per barrels, whereas OIL climbed softer, up 12.75% to $58.04 per share.

Seasonality

In the last 10 years, July storage seasonality has been unfriendly, declining 3.1% over the month, contributing to the appreciation of the black commodity, which posted an average return of 1.5% on the month.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

For the month of August, crude storage seasonality indicates that the month is auspicious to further withdrawals, declining in average by 2.1%. However, the monthly inverse correlation between stocks and WTI prices seems to fade out in August, with crude prices edging down 2% in the last 10-years.

That being said, we expect OIL to continue to follow this trend in August, weighing on the ETF's shares and sustaining our bearish view on the complex.

Speculator flows

Speculator positioning lifted discreetly in July, following two robust monthly double-digit drops.

Source: CFTC, Oleum Research

Net speculators flows lifted 2.24% (m/m) or 8 448k barrels to 387 291 contracts. Speculative buying in Nymex crude oil advanced 8.71% or 43 297 contracts, offsetting strong fresh short selling forces, up 29.46% to 152 941k barrels, indicating that the sentiment in crude oil futures is slightly rebounding.

Going forward and in spite of this rebound, we expect speculators to continue to reduce their exposition on crude futures, given lingering global economic risks that are weighing on global growth.

What do we anticipate for OIL in August?

Market participants remain divided about what matters most for the future direction of oil. For the moment, escalating Sino-American trade spat and fears about a global recession are offsetting OPEC's production cut agreement and intensifying supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Yet, money managers remain undecided. Indeed and although net speculative positioning slightly retreated during the month, there has been little change in OI net long length, as of July. With a ratio establishing at 26.11% versus 24.79% in July, hedge fund managers seem to be still pricing an appreciation of crude futures and OIL shares.

Moreover, the seasonal absence of senior trading staff during the summer holidays across North America and Europe might also explain the weak position changes, bringing additional downward momentum for the complex.

Conclusion

In this context, characterized by a strengthening greenback and August unfavorable crude price seasonality, we expect crude futures to further ease and we believe that OIL is poised to overtaking its last support level of $52 per share.

Besides, because of intensifying trade tensions, heightening recession risks, the sentiment is likely to remain bearish, as demand for the black commodity wanes.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.