Investment Thesis

YY (NASDAQ:YY) is a super fast-growing company. Which, for its size is a challenging feat to accomplish. Nevertheless, the numbers show that YY continues to beat any reasonable consensus estimates.

As is common with Chinese companies, there is a lack of clarity in its underlying performance and holdings.

Having said that, given its strong cash flow generation, together with revenue growth, I believe there is enough margin of safety.

This article attempts to build on the insightful and great work of WY Capital and Tao Value.

Misleading Disclosures

[...] we don't have immediate plans for fixed income products or bond offering in near term.

Above is a quote from YY's management during YY's Q1 2019 earnings call that YY has no need for capital. Then, some days later, it raises capital through a convertible bond offering.

It may transpire to be great managerial foresight and execution, but the fact remains, management says one thing and does another.

Q2 2019 Results

Top-line was up 67%, which is terrific. The consolidation of BIGO together with the strong contribution from Huya's lower-margin business depressed YY's gross margins to 33.7% versus 38.7% in the prior-year period.

Lower the YY's income statement, YY's bottom line non-GAAP EPS fell by 63% year-over-year to RMB5.14 ($0.75).

To be fair, YY is investing for growth. Unlike other companies which claim that they are investing for growth, YY is actually delivering unquestionable growth.

Questions On Cash Flow?

As is often the case with Chinese companies, it has huge drags on its cash flows. For example, in 2018, RMB2.3 billion was used for 'cash paid for investments'. Digging further for details of where the 50% of its cash from operations went in 2018, and I find the following information under its footnote number 12:

In 2017 and 2018, the Group acquired minority preferred shares or ordinary shares of a number of privately-held entities with total consideration of RMB301,848 and RMB2,118,648, respectively.

The two figures don't align perfectly, as there were some additional separate minor investments, but it offers investors a vague idea that cash went into some other company. Having said that, it is possible that these investments could later be materialized at a profit at some point in the future.

Valuation - Margin Of Safety?

Superficially, the stock is irrationally cheap. If YY had been a U.S. company, it would have been long ago acquired. In the U.S., stocks with around 15-20% growth are viewed as high growth.

While, for Chinese stocks, their revenue growth is so often north of 30% that investors meet these numbers with glazed eyes and then pass on them (for a lack of trust) or even short them as a 'basket holding' of Chinese stocks.

These dynamics are not likely to simmer down any time soon. On balance, I believe that as a value investor, there is enough margin of safety in its share price.

Investors, historically, clearly have known about all these issues which I discussed above, and they were still terrifically happy to pay up north of 5.5x sales when YY was much smaller and arguably riskier.

Right now, YY trades for about 1.5x sales, which is reflective of the overall negative sentiment facing YY.

Moreover, including the recent convertible bonds offering, YY carries $3.6 billion cash on its balance sheet, leaving plenty of wiggle room for YY to have the occasional mishaps in execution.

Finally, given the significant insider alignment, together with YY's consistent ability to generate cash and its shares seemingly trading at a huge discount, it is fitting that YY has opted to deploy $300 million towards share repurchases.

Investment Risks

Where to start? There are numerous risks. Right away, it's a Chinese company. Admittedly, YY is attempting to derive more and more of its revenues from overseas, but, for now, 80% of its revenue comes from China. Furthermore, according to its annual report, 'long-lived assets and revenue are substantially located in and derived from the PRC'.

As investors' passions ebb and flow towards China, with trade war on/off, YY's stock will continue to be extremely volatile.

Also, U.S. investors are not likely to get a dividend due to restrictions around Chinese companies exporting capital overseas. Although it is not impossible to get a dividend, it is challenging. On the other hand, YY is already repurchasing its shares, which is a form of return of capital to investors.

The Bottom Line

Understandably, investors remain highly skeptical of YY. Its shares have been highly volatile, and there is no reason to assume that they are likely to stop being volatile any time soon.

However, I contend that its shares are cheap enough to offer bargain hunters enough margin of safety.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.