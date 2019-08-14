Top High-Yielding Low-Value Buys After Market Drop

Enhanced Shareholder Yield Portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 3.4% and a net buyback yield of 5.3%, which results in a remarkable shareholder yield of 8.7%.

The Model Portfolio consists of companies, which in the current market environment, provide the best combination of high yields and low valuations.

Principles of Enhanced Shareholder Yield strategy are grounded in logic, rationality, and long-term market outperformance, which stack the odds in the investor's favor.

A selloff that we experienced during the last two weeks opened some new equity opportunities.

Equity markets started this week in a risk-off mood. Once again, the primary culprit was Trump, who on Friday said that he is not ready to make a deal with China. Besides uncertainty over tariffs, massive protests in Hong Kong added fuel to the fire and led to declines in Asian markets.

In my previous articles, I explained why I still see opportunities in the U.S. stock market. The basic reasons are:

A market crash caused by a trade escalation would be a severe impediment for Trump's reelection, which will motivate him to reach a deal before the presidential election.

If currency and trade war escalation will impact the economy, the Fed will step in and continue with its easing monetary policy, which should support the equity market.

We are in the late economic cycle, which throughout history statistically led to moderately rising equity markets.

However, markets always were and will stay uncertain. Above all, a successful investor needs to pay attention to two crucial things. First, one needs to choose the right strategy for his personality, and second, an investor needs to take calculated risks only when the odds are in his favor.

A selloff that we experienced during the last two weeks opened some new equity opportunities, which are listed in the updated Enhanced Shareholder Yield Portfolio. Principles of Enhanced Shareholder Yield strategy are grounded in logic, rationality, and long-term market outperformance, which stack the odds in the investor's favor.

This approach offers precise stock selection, percentage allocation, and rebalancing guidelines. Basics of the strategy coupled with the historical research are available in the following article: "Enhanced Shareholder Yield: Time Tested Market-Beating Strategy."

This strategy offers sustainable performance because it systematically exploits investor expectation errors. Quantitative analysis of historical data shows that investors using this strategy could achieve annualized returns of up to 17%.

Current fifty U.S. based mid-cap and large-cap companies with a market cap above $4 billion, which provide the highest shareholder yield and the lowest valuation, are listed in the following table.

Enhance_shareholder_yield_portfolio_12.08.2019.xlsx

Source: American Association of Individual Investors; Proprietary research

Changes In The Model Portfolio

As the equity market was highly volatile, there were a lot of changes in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Portfolio. The following calculations are based on equal equity weightings (2% per position).

Since the last week, the shareholder yield increased from 8.32% to 8.72%. This rise was a combination of the increase in the average dividend yield from 2.98% to 3.43%, and the fall in the buyback yield from 5.34% to 5.29%.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors; Proprietary research

On the valuation side, the median price to earnings fell from 10.75 to 10.20, and the median EV/EBITDA was almost unchanged as it decreased from 6.03 to 6.02.

These developments were due to the three factors:

Market movements

Earnings reports

Changes in the companies included in the Model portfolio

Regarding the company changes, five companies were excluded:

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

The following five new companies were included:

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST); 7.3% shareholder yield

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB); 10.9% shareholder yield

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP); 11.7% shareholder yield

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA); 6.3% shareholder yield

Xerox Holdings Corp. (NYSE: XRX); 15.8 shareholder yield

Percentage allocation to economy sectors; Source: American Association of Individual Investors; Proprietary research

The highest sector allocation under the GICS classification is capped at 25%. If one sector represents more than 25% of my portfolio, I would remove the least appealing stock from the overrepresented sector and include the next best investment from any other sector.

Why Yield Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yields

Source: S&P 500 - NYU Stern

The equity market has gone through a structural change because companies currently pay out a lower percentage of their earnings in cash dividends than they have historically. During the end of the 1960s, the 10-year moving average dividend payout ratio stood at approximately 55%. However, the payout ratio declined significantly, and the 10-year moving average in 2018 fell to 35%.

Due to the falling dividend payout ratio, dividends have lost a part of significance, so it is crucial to incorporate buybacks in any strategy focused on yield investing. Additionally, research has shown that the shareholder yield compared to dividend yield provides much better insight into the expected future returns.

The following table shows dividends and buybacks for the S&P 500 as a percentage of the market cap and net income. This table confirms the findings from the first graph, which is that both stock repurchases and dividends should be considered in any strategy that focuses on yield investing.

Source: Aswath Damodaran Blogspot

Regarding the pure dividend investing, numerous studies confirmed that historically a portfolio that invested in the highest dividend-paying companies beat the overall market on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

However, the predictive power of dividends for producing excess returns has declined. This is mostly due to the omission of buybacks, and the holistic way to approach the topic of yield investing would be to take into account both ways of returning cash to shareholders.

The question remains: does including data on stock buybacks improve the ability to forecast investment returns in the stock market? There have been numerous studies that have positively answered the previous question, and while dividend yield has lost a part of its predictive power, the shareholder yield remained a robust indicator for excess stock return.

Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio: Disciplined & Structured Investing Using A Time-Tested Market-Beating Strategy

Companies from the Model portfolio have above-average dividend yields coupled with above-average buyback yields, which leads to exceptional cash returns at below-average valuations. If an investor would follow this approach month after month and year after year, the systematic market mispricings exploited in this time tested strategy would ensure long-term outperformance.

For its investment universe, the Model portfolio uses all U.S. based companies with a market cap above $4 billion. After controlling for size, all stocks with negative EBITDA are removed. Additionally, excluded are ADR securities, financials, and all other companies for which calculation of EV/EBITDA is not possible.

Following these steps, around 680 companies remain. After this, I arrange stocks from the highest to the lowest shareholder yield and take the top quartile (approximately 170 stocks with the highest shareholder yield).

These 170 equities with the highest yield are arranged from the lowest to the highest EV/EBITDA, after which the fifty cheapest stocks are selected. This valuation filter is a quality check for companies that pay unsustainable high dividends or conduct massive repurchases, which are not supported by profitability.

These top fifty stocks, which present the best combination of the highest cash distributions coupled with the lowest valuations I call "Enhanced Shareholder Yield Portfolio."

Risk Management

My portfolio is well-diversified and consists of 50 different stocks, with each position capped at 2% for the initial buy. As I have a long investment horizon with no foreseeable cash needs, my willingness and ability to tolerate risk are above average. Because of these characteristics, the largest part of my financial assets is allocated in equity investments.

If you will use this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage allocation to equities, and the number of equity securities in your portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

As I have a steady income and monthly ability to invest, every month, I buy four to five new investments. These stock picks are from the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Portfolio, and consist of the cheapest companies included on the list. If I already own the best investment on the list, I move down the line and buy the second best that I do not own.

After one year passes, if a company is still on the list of the top 50 investments, then it stays in my portfolio. If it is not on the list (either for the price increase or for fundamentals deterioration), this security is sold, and the next top investment is included.

Monthly purchases are one possibility for the utilization of this strategy. The other option would be to invest immediately in the 50 top investments included in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio and rebalance after a year according to the updated portfolio list.

Using this strategy, I continuously buy mid-cap and large-cap U.S. equities, which have the highest cash distributions and at the same time sell at the cheapest valuations.

I will update the list every week, and discuss new entrants to the Model portfolio. In this way, there will be a possibility for you to follow and utilize the same robust market-beating strategy tested through history.

