Invesco Mortgage: Well-Managed But We Need The Right Price

We continue to believe Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is improving, especially relative to where it was just two years ago. Although the pressure on the sector has been strong over the last five years with rates rising and now falling, the sector has seen some stabilization. This comes despite fears over rate movements and the impact of changing yield curves. Given the climate, we think the worse case right now is rates are adjusted again by the Fed within 6 to 12 months. Managing a large portfolio necessitates proper positioning. Although rate cuts are generally ok for mREITs (depending on their positioning), we believe that income should be stable for Invesco Mortgage. This is a strong pick in the sector for a steady stream of income that is currently safe from a dividend cut thanks to its diversified investment strategy. Although we like the stock and think the company is back, the key metrics we utilize to analyze mREITs suggest the stock is slightly overvalued so let it come down before buying. We think the stock is a hold, while in the $15 range is a buy. Let us discuss.

Summary of performance in Q2

The critical metrics which are summarized below for Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q2 2019:

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q2 2019 Book value and % change from Q1 2019 $16.21 (-0.5%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 1.16% Dividend (yield)* $0.45 (11.0%) Q2 Core Income $0.46 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $13.67-$16.66

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid; however caution should be exercised in interpreting the core earnings measure across companies in the sector. It is also not a measure that should be a complete substitute for net income

Data table source: Invesco's Q2 earnings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings power

We saw a flattening of the yield curve over the last five years and even some inversion which can be detrimental to the business in many cases without careful balancing and diversification. Companies with more diversification always seem to hold up better. Invesco’s portfolio mix and competent management have delivered improvement in the major critical metrics we follow for mREITs. Naturally, Invesco wasn't alone with improvement in recent quarters but we continue to believe that Invesco will perform well in 2019.

Look, this is an income name. We love to buy it when it is on sale, and either sell for capital gains when it is overvalued or at least hold it. Here with think a hold is appropriate. Invesco's results in Q2 once again reflected the impact of ongoing portfolio repositioning, though there were slightly higher costs of funds and lower yields. While this pinched earnings power slightly, we applaud management for its diligence in positioning through the volatile rates.

We were pleased with net income as a whole was positive though it dipped a lot from Q1 2019. Our expectations were for a positive return which predicated on the company seeing continued strength in critical metrics relative to late 2018, while factoring in the performance of competitors and the impact of rates during the quarter. Net income came in at $7.2 million.

While that is light, we care a bit more about the net interest income figure. This figure was about flat from Q1 2019 at $73 million as total interest expenses and total interest income both rose. We had assumed net interest income would be between $72-$75 million, so this was in the middle of the range. As for the all-important core earnings, we were pleased with the results relative to Q2 2018 a year ago. Take a look at the recent patterns:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Core earnings are a strong proxy for dividend coverage. Here in Q2, core income was $59.1 million, an increase of $2.2 million or 4% from the sequential quarter's $56.9 million. H igher core earnings were driven by a $1.8 million increase in effective net interest income reflecting the full quarter impact February 2019 common stock offering. Considering our net interest income expectations, we were looking for around $0.45 to $0.46 in core earnings. We were impressed by the core income result, but not necessarily surprised. That said, this core income in addition to recent spillback coverage justifies the company raising its dividend from $0.42 to $0.45 a few months ago. The dividend is back to 2015 levels, and was covered by the $0.46 in core income per share brought in. We see the dividend as secure and likely to grow should conditions remain favorable.

Net interest rate spread

Many mREITs in Q2 saw spreads narrow slightly and Invesco was no exception. The net interest rate spread, which is a main biggest driver of net interest income, narrowed slightly from Q1. This pretty much explains what we saw with net interest income. These companies are operating in a much more challenging climate now, with volatile rate movements. Still, if you are invested here, you need to be watching this critical indicator for the earnings potential of an mREIT. Invesco saw a spread of 1.16% in the quarter, which narrowed 10 basis points from 1.26% last quarter.

The "effective annualized" figures are an adjusted way to look at the spreads. which also showed a narrowing of the spread, though less pronounced. The effective annualized yield on its portfolio was 3.99%, falling 3 basis points quarter-over-quarter, and the effective annualized cost of funds was 2.70%, rising 6 basis point from 2.68% last quarter. As such the effective spread narrowed from 1.34% to 1.29%. Still, the earnings power is evident. What about valuation?

Book value suggests IVR slightly overvalued

Along with the dividends being paid, book value drives the share price of mREITs. An examination of book value can help inform us if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount (undervalued) or at a premium (overvalued). While some of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical. That said, we like to buy when there is a large discount-to-book. The larger the discount an mREIT is offering, the larger the margin of safety will be if you make a purchase. Book value fell this quarter slightly, but the stock is a bit higher than it was a few months ago. We no longer have the huge discount we once saw in this name. Now the stock is at a premium. At the current share price of $16.55, we are trading essentially 2% over book value, which fell 0.5% in the quarter to $16.21. This is not drastically overvalued, but investors buying here would pay a premium. You need to time your buys so that you are getting a bargain. As such, new investors should wait while existing shareholders should hold

Take home

We think you need to hold (if not sell) the stock until the discount-to-book returns, preferably with a 10% or more discount versus book value. We do not see a reason why book value would significantly appreciate in this climate, so the stock is overvalued here. With the Federal Reserve rate cut, we could lead see a bump in financing asset purchases at these lower rates, so that is something to keep in mind as well here in Q3. For now, we like the common stock here as a source of income for existing shareholders, but if you are looking to buy, a price in the $15 range is more appropriate.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha, so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow," and if you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "e-mail alerts" under "Follow."

Ready to be a winner? If so then you should immediately join our community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing while free trials are back. We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how how to catch rapid-return trades.

2-3 rapid-return trade ideas each week

Monthly deep value plays

Access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.