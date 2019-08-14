Continued Solid Demand For TPI Composites; Buy The Dip

The problems facing TPI previously seemed to be mostly over as we've predicted. New issues came about in the report which we also view as transitory.

Introduction

We have recently wrote an article on TPI Composites (TPIC) initiating coverage. We are writing this article to catch up on the Q2 FY19 earnings report and give insight into the recent operations of the Company. Please refer to our initial article for our detailed assessment of TPI and our investment case.

Quarter Showed Continued Solid Demand But Was Stained By Temporary Issues

TPI reported strong Q2 results. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $19.5 mn, blowing through consensus estimate of $8.6 mn. This was achieved with solid execution and margin expansion as revenues came in line with expectations at $331 mn.

One of the key takeaways from the quarter for us was the continued strength of the future contracted revenues at $6.2 bn through 2023, although $100 mn lower than in Q1. This number highlights the continued strong demand for TPI's products and affirms our conviction in the company's future earning potential.

Guidance given for FY19 was kept as is despite the beat. The reason seemed to be higher than expected start-up costs particularly in the Yangzhou facility in China.

TPI lowered both its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY20. Revenue guidance range was brought down to $1.6-1.8 bn from the previous $1.7-1.9 bn vs. the consensus estimate of $1.8 bn. Adjusted EBITDA guidance range was brought down to $140-160 mn from the previous $170-190 mn vs. the consensus estimate of $175 mn.

The reason for the lower FY20 targets and the lower EBITDA margin are tied to a trifecta of temporary issues of start-up delays in Yangzhou, China and in Newport, Iowa, increase in line transition costs as well as trade situation uncertainty.

Key Takeaways

Current picture shows strong demand for TPIs products thanks to secular tailwinds detailed in our previous article. The continuation of this trend is paramount in our bull thesis on the company. We are happy to see the this reflected in the report with the busy backlog.

Previous issues troubling the company seem to be over just as we've predicted in our previous article. TPI was troubled by three issues: 1) financial troubles of Senvion, one of TPIs key customers, 2) A strike and a following workforce reduction in TPIs Matamoros facility in Mexico, and 3) sourcing of PET material. All three of these issues seem to be concluded with minor losses recorded.

The problems outlined in the current quarter seem to be temporary and not-thesis changing. Start-up delays are one off events and should be out of mind with the launch of relevant production lines. Increase in line transitions has hurt TPI margins but don't matter in our long-term view. Lower margins will of course disrupt cash flows in the near-term and certainly are not a positive, but we're investing in TPI to capitalize on the long term trend of a transition into clean energy and not short term profitability.

Better execution will act as a catalyst along with new revenue growth. Although brought down from 10%, the new expected FY20 EBITDA margin at the mid point of guidance of 8.8% still sits comfortably above the FY18 actual of 6.8%, and FY19 number of 5.6%. This implies that Management is expecting better execution and is a key positive.

Overall, Still Long TPI

Putting it all together, our conviction in our bull thesis is as high as ever. Despite a few issues which we don't expect to last, it was a positive quarter highlighting the strong demand for wind blades and for TPI, as well as the management's commitment to solid execution. From the 5% pre-market drop, it looks like today will be a good time to buy. We expect shares to outperform as the busy pipeline turns into revenues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.