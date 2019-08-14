Movado: Fundamentals, Uncertainty, And Valuation

With recent market declines (and renewed tariff fears), smart investors will be watching for opportunities to buy, and might be considering Movado. Their recent revenue growth has been around 15-20% (FY19 over FY18 and Q1FY19 over Q1FY18). Cash flow from operations has been strong (and FY18’s loss turns profitable normalizing out a one-time tax expense.) Ratios may seem appealing, with a PE just below 11, and the book value of all equity at 90% of the market cap. The last statistic is one of several that warrant a closer look, however. After that look, I can't convince myself the stock is currently undervalued - the stock may be more risky than it initially appears, even though the growth and profitability seem appealing.

Acquisition results look favorable alongside more modest organic growth

Let’s start with growth. Results for Q1 of FY20 (ending 4/30/19) show 15% quarter-over-quarter. (Following nearly 20% growth in FY19 results, higher-than-average growth seems likely to continue in the future.) However, the recent acquisition of MVMT drove about ⅔ of the 15% growth last quarter. The FY19 Annual Report includes non-GAAP statements illustrating full-year results with Movado and MVMT consolidated at $712.5M, or 25% above Movado’s results for the previous year. The company is still integrating, with plans to introduce MVMT products to wholesale distribution in the US later this year.

Future acquisitions could boost growth further, since Movado has usually kept over $150M in cash and equivalents on hand in recent quarters. (MVMT was purchased for an initial $100M with up to $100M further dependent on MVMT’s performance. The company has also recorded expenses for acquisition-related accounting adjustments and amortization of intangibles.) Also, the CEO and family own Class A shares sufficient to maintain control of the company, which could simplify future acquisition decisions. Spare cash could also suggest a stock buyback (as in 2016).

International sales have been matching or even leading overall growth: “Strong performances in Europe, Asia, and Latin America” drive double-digit growth in licensed brands. (5/31/19 earnings call) However, in recent years exchange rates have moved unfavorably; the company has reported higher growth on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. Brexit could impact owned brand Olivia Burton and the UK has been the largest market for licensed HUGO BOSS products.

The company is cautiously optimistic that trade policy between the US and China will have only a limited impact: “While the outlook for tariffs remains uncertain, we believe that most of the value of our U.S. imports will not be subject to the incremental tariffs that could potentially be implemented this summer.” However, the company does have some potential exposure to trade issues with China. “We have ... launched a flagship Coach watch store with Tmall in China and are in the process of building a meaningful marketing presence by collaborating with local influencers in that market.” (5/31/19 earnings call) The FY19 annual report documents leases for 16,600 sq ft in Hong Kong (and third-party distributors there for licensed brands). Elsewhere in China, they have leases totaling nearly 20,000 sq ft, including 39 “concession shops” in China averaging 200 sq ft.

The company prides itself on design and innovation, and has introduced smartwatch products in both owned and licensed brands. CEO Grinberg is realistic about the niche this serves: "We're going to make some smartwatches where technology allows us to make a beautiful product. But from a technology point of view, do you want to compete with Apple? But from a design standpoint, I think we can.” Categories other than watches include MVMT’s glasses designed to reduce discomfort from blue light from screens. Within the company, they’ve invested in platforms supporting e-commerce, where new models “helped propel our Movado.com business to over 50% growth for the quarter.” (Q4 FY19 earnings call 3/28/19)

Estimating risk appropriate to the business

There are also some risks to their model; in FY17, revenue dropped about 7%, and the FY17 10-k notes the end of licensing agreements with Juicy Couture and Hearst (the latter for ESQ Movado) within the same year. Owned brands Concord and Ebel are described as “Luxury”, with the Movado brand in “Accessible Luxury” and Olivia Burton and MVMT in “Moderate and Fashion” with the licensed brands. Although higher-end luxury companies can be recession-resistant due to their wealthy consumers’ ability to buy when others can’t, many of Movado’s offerings appeal more to more ordinary consumers.

Considering their products and calculated betas I’ve seen from different sources and for different years, I expect their beta is probably at or a bit above 1.0. Although I’ve seen much lower numbers, their stock price has declined in periods where the broader equity market has mostly increased in value (2014, H1 2017, mid-2018 to present). Movado may not be strongly correlated with the market but the raw statistics behind the beta don’t reassure me that Movado would increase in value during a recession.

Short- and long-term liabilities have all steadily increased in recent years as cash has decreased. This trend will probably continue (perhaps to support a stock buyback, acquisition, further IT investment, or some combination). All these factors point to a higher levered beta, since surplus cash in past years could be considered as reducing debt (even leading to negative debt). If they were at the industry average of a 0.5 D/E ratio, I'd expect a levered beta around 1.6, which could imply a long-term discount rate of about 9.4%.

Valuation with “Class A” shares

There are about 16.5M shares of common stock outstanding - and an additional ~6.6M in “Class A” shares. Owners of the “Class A” shares are entitled to convert these to regular common stock, so the value of the Class A share must be at least this amount. Since voting power is concentrated with Class A shareholders, I would assume that the control premium is concentrated there too.

I developed a scenario to approximate the current price, including a growing annuity for years 1-3, a terminal perpetuity, and a control premium.

The present value of profits for the next three years should be about $181M , assuming 11% growth (based on the FY20 outlook) discounted back at about 9.4% (see discussion of risk above)

, assuming 11% growth (based on the FY20 outlook) discounted back at about 9.4% (see discussion of risk above) The present value of a terminal perpetuity should be about $654M, since profit would have grown to about $80M; the discount rate here for both the perpetuity and time value of money is the same 9.4%

since profit would have grown to about $80M; the discount rate here for both the perpetuity and time value of money is the same 9.4% The share price in this scenario would be $25.35, assuming a control premium of 30% and about 23M shares outstanding including the Class A shares

Some of these assumptions may be conservative, but I can't see how to make a clear case that Movado is dramatically underpriced. The discount rate seems to be the most significant concern - toying with the variables, I can invent possible scenarios above $30, but they're beyond my own comfort for assumptions about growth and risk.

Their next earnings release is expected in less than a month, on September 4. Their P/E ratio, growth, and cash are attractive, so I’m sure there are Movado bulls out there. Post a comment or send me some feedback if you think I’m missing an opportunity to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.