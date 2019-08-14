Conventional Equity Funds Witness Outflows In July, While Equity ETFs Attract Net New Money

Summary

For the third consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $90.4 billion into the conventional funds business for July.

For the seventh month in a row, fixed income funds (+$41.7 billion for July) witnessed net inflows.

While for the sixth consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$25.4 billion).

Authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $21.9 billion for July. APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$12.1 billion) and fixed income ETFs (+$9.8 billion).

Year to date, APs injected more net new moneyinto bond ETFs (+$85.3 billion) than into stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$64.9billion).