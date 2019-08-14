Genesee & Wyoming Still Represents A Solid Investment

For arbitrage investors looking to squeeze the last couple of dollars out of the stock, there seems to be a reasonable window of opportunity.

There looks to be no regulatory impediments to the deal closing and it is likely that this transaction will proceed smoothly.

The Deal

Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) is being acquired by Brookfield Asset management for $112 dollars a share. G&W has long been a strong performer and has an excellent economic moat. It operates around 120 short lines totaling more than 26 000 km in North America, Europe and Australia. The transaction was made as 'a rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale transport infrastructure business in North America', with more than 3 000 customers and cash flows which 'have proven to be highly resilient over many years' according to CEO John Hellman.

The decision for Genesee & Wyoming to sell itself seems strange, given how much of a solid performer this stock has been over the long run. Investors who have owned shares for the past two decades have received a return of more than 5400%. It makes sense however, when analyzing the company's fundamentals. The railroad has pursued a series of short-line railroad acquisitions, which has made investing in the maintenance of its expanding network more expensive. This has been further hurt by weakness in the core North American markets for the transport of steam coal and agricultural products. Firms such as Brookfield specialize in helping companies they buy bankroll further acquisitions to consolidate their sectors. This deal is a perfect example.

Financing for the deal is already secured which will comprise US$500m of equity with the remainder coming from institutional partners and bank financing. Naturally, given that this deal utilizes a high degree of leverage the returns are likely to be decent for the firm if the business performs decently. The transaction is expected to close by early 2020 subject to approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States

Fundamentals

Genesee & Wyoming is in excellent financial condition. The company's revenues have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8% since it floated in the stock market in 1996, rising to $2.3 billion in 2018 from just $77.8 million. Much of that growth was fueled by Genesee & Wyoming's acquisition of short-line rail assets from "Class I" carriers in North America. While larger railroads focused on longer routes the company focused on short-line rail roads.

The company had consistently generated strong amounts of free cash flow and was a steady repurchaser of share which created significant value for long term investors over time.

Arbitraging the deal

Arbitrage is becoming increasingly difficult as interest rates have dropped. Profitable opportunities are becoming harder and harder to locate. Moreover, while spreads are razor thin there is still significant risk and there is no certainty that no deal will be approved without an investor completing proper due diligence.

There are many reasons why a deal can fall apart, including:

Shareholders vote against deal

Regulators block deal

Financing falls through

Deterioration in company performance

Declining stock market causing the buyer to get cold feet

Let us evaluate this deal and see if there is opportunity.

For current stockholders, the sale price realizes significant value and represents a 39.5% premium to the unaffected share price, so there is little likelihood of the deal being blocked. Similarly, there is very limited regulatory risk given the fact that this is an American railroad being acquired by another domestic company. There is no reason to believe that this deal would be blocked on regulatory grounds, considering that much larger railroad acquisitions have been approved, such as Berkshire Hathaway's purchase of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Financing for the deal is pretty much secured and likewise, given the stability of the business, it is very unlikely that a decline in performance or even a falling stock market would cause this deal to fall apart. Brookfield has basically committed and the deal is going to go through unless something major happens.

The main problem with this deal is that the merger spread is very thin. With the current price, arbitrageurs could only earn around an 8% return if the deal closes in early 2020. I would suggest that a more prudent strategy would be to wait until the deal gets closer, monitoring the spread and trying to purchase shares if the spread persists. For investors which have significant portfolios, utilizing a 2-1 leverage ratio also makes sense, as it would double the investment returns on a transaction that has a very high probability of taking place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.