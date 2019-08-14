Silver Weekly: Upside Potential Still Looking Great In Near Term

While SIVR has already delivered well since the start of the month, we expect further gains for the rest of the month, with the upper end of our trading range forecast at $17.50 per share – a 6% gain from here.

ETF investors were strong buyers of silver in the week to Aug. 9, still willing to capture the the value proposition offered by silver.

Silver’s spec positioning deteriorated in the week to Aug. 6, leaving even more room for speculative buying until positioning becomes stretched on the long side.

Silver has rallied strongly since our previous weekly publication, in line with our expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has rallied strongly since our latest weekly publication, as silver benefits from a surge in its monetary demand caused by 1)a sell-off in the dollar (pushing most commodity prices higher) and 2)a still cheap valuation relative to its peers (most notably gold), and 3)an overall friendly macro backdrop for safe-haven assets on rising uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook.

In contrast with gold, speculative funds in silver do not look overextended on the short side, and as such, we believe that the outperformance of silver prices relative to gold prices could continue in the near term.

Against this backdrop, we retain our forecast of $16.00/$17.50 for SIVR, implying an appreciation of 6% for the rest of the month.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Speculative funds cut notably their net long position in Comex silver in the week to August 6, marking a first decline in 4 weeks.

Net speculative selling amounted to 2,550 tonnes over July 30-August 6, equivalent to 6% of open interest and 8% of annual physical consumption.

The net spec length in Comex silver is now at 21% of open interest, significantly below its historical high of 61% of open interest. Translation: silver’s spec positioning looks light despite the substantial surge in speculative buying since June.

As a result, there is plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side before silver’s spec positioning becomes stretched on the long side, as our next chart, representing the net spec length in Comex silver in terms of OI from August 1989 to today, illustrates.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Implications for SIVR: The potential for additional speculative buying in favor of Comex is great at this juncture, which should therefore have a strongly positive impact on silver spot prices, which in turn will boost SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors were strongly net buyers of silver in the week to August 9, adding a little bit more than 300 tonnes to their holdings. This comes after a quiet activity in the prior week.

The largest net weekly inflow since the start of the year was in the last week of July (July 19-26) when ETF investors bought 734 tonnes of silver, according to our estimates. This represents around 5% of annual physical consumption. This was the largest weekly increase in ETF holdings on our records (back to 2008).

Source: Orchid Research

The surge in ETF buying since late May has been exponential, as the chart below shows.

Source: Orchid Research

This incidentally coincided with a low of the year for silver spot prices, signalling that silver ETF inflows have greatly contributed to the rally in prices.

As silver prices remain underpriced compared to gold prices, we believe that ETF investors will continue to chase the value offered by silver, resulting in steady ETF inflows.

Implications for SIVR: ETF inflows into silver are likely to continue in the near term, pushing silver monetary demand stronger, which in turn will have a positive influence on silver prices and thus SIVR.

Closing thoughts

While SIVR has already delivered pretty well since the start of August (+5%), we expect further gains for the rest of the month, thanks to 1) a positive macro backdrop for the precious metals space and 2) a lot of dry powder among speculative funds to deploy on the long side.

The upper end of our trading range forecast is at $17.50 per share, representing a gain of 6% from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.