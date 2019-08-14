Pizza Pizza: Positive Same-Store Sales A Good Sign

Investment Thesis

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTC:PZRIF) (TSX:PZA) finally delivered a quarter of positive same-store sales growth. The company's initiatives to drive store traffic and SSSG appears to be working. However, we think it may still be a challenge to sustain this positive growth in the next few quarters due to 1) high household debt to income ratio in Canada, 2) competitions from other food delivery platforms, and 3) a weakening Canadian economy especially in Alberta where the company has a high exposure. Pizza Pizza currently pays an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 8.6%. Pizza Pizza may not be a bad choice for income investors. However, given limited visibility, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

After seven consecutive quarters of negative same-store sales growth rate, Pizza Pizza posted a growth rate of 1.6%. This was mostly driven by launching its plant-based protein services and relaunching of its cauliflower crust pizzas.

Thanks to both positive SSSG and increase of restaurants in its royalty pool (added 14 restaurants in the past year), the company's total system sales also increased by 2.4% year over year. This is the first positive total system sales growth since Q1 2018.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

While Pizza Pizza has turned its same-store sales into positive territory for the first time since Q2 2017, we are not sure if the company can sustain the recovery. We recognize that the company has several growth initiatives such as using digital apps to boost sales, focus on food quality and innovating its menu, utilizing its loyalty program, etc. However, we still think this positive SSSG might be short-lived for the following reasons:

We do not think competition will diminish anytime soon

Pizza Pizza has been traditionally quite competitive in the food delivery market because there weren't many competitors out there. However, the rise of delivery services such as UberEATS and Foodora has introduced more competitions. Consumers now can get food delivery from many restaurants. Even other quick service restaurants like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are offering food delivery services. Therefore, consumers do not need to always order pizza when they need food delivery services. In this new reality, we think it will be challenging for Pizza Pizza to grow its same-store sales without ramping up their expenses on marketing or food innovation. Since Pizza Pizza pays almost all of its royalty income to its shareholders as dividends, a significant increase in food innovation and marketing expenses can limit its future dividend growth for its shareholders.

Canadians are heavily indebted

Another reason why we think it will remain challenged for Pizza Pizza to sustain its positive SSSG is the elevated household debt in Canada. Below is a chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 178% by the beginning of 2019. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

Since mid-2017, Bank of Canada has raised its overnight interest rate 5 times. Coupled with the high household debt Canadians accumulated, debt service ratio (debt service payments as a percentage of household disposable income) has increased significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.5% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend now versus a few years ago. Things may improve a bit if Canada's central bank decides to cut its key interest rates. However, until that happens, we think things will continue to remain challenging for Pizza Pizza to grow its revenue.

Canada's economy is decelerating in 2019

As can be seen from the chart below, Canada's real GDP growth is expected to decelerate to 1.4% in 2019 from 1.9% in 2018. Therefore, we think it may be challenging for Pizza Pizza to grow its business under this economic backdrop. In addition, Pizza Pizza has a high exposure to Alberta. Its sub-brand Pizza 73 mainly operates in Alberta with over 100 stores in the province. This business may be challenged by the difficult economic condition in Alberta due to the weak energy sector (Alberta's economy heavily depends on the energy industry). As can be seen from the chart below, Alberta's real GDP growth rate of 0.6% is the lowest among all Canadian provinces. Therefore, we think it will continue to be a challenge for Pizza Pizza to grow its business in the province.

Valuation: Attractive 8.6%-yielding dividend

Pizza Pizza currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0713 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 8.6%. Below is a chart that shows Pizza Pizza's trailing 12 months dividend yield in the past 5 years. As can be seen from the chart, the company's dividend yield has been below 6% most of the time in the past 5 years. Its current dividend yield is towards the high end of its 5-year yield range. While this yield appears to be attractive, it is also the result of its declining share price due to persistent weak SSSG. We think another few quarters of good positive SSSG will improve the market sentiment, and we will likely see its share price trend higher.

Rising payout ratio

Pizza Pizza's target payout ratio has been in the 100% range as the company's business model is basically collecting royalties from its franchise restaurants. Hence, there is little need to retain cash. This has resulted in a steadily increasing dividend in the past when the company was able to increase its total system sales. We are happy to finally see its total system sales increase in Q2 2019. However, as can be seen from the table below, there is still some journey before the company can reduce its payout ratio down to a more sustainable level. Therefore, we do not anticipate any dividend increase in the near term.

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2019 107% 107% 2018 99% 102% 110% 107% 2017 95% 101% 104% 103%

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Pizza Pizza's total system sales depend on consumer confidence. In an economic recession, consumers are less inclined to spend on restaurant foods. This may impact its sales negatively.

Investor Takeaway

We are pleased to see SSSG and system sales growth in Pizza Pizza's Q2 2019 results. However, given the competitive environment and the current economic outlook, we think it may be challenging for the company to generate sustainable SSSG in the next few quarters. Therefore, we think conservative investors may want to wait on the sideline until better visibility is seen.

