Skyworks: Headwinds May Only Get Stronger With Time

Skyworks may not benefit from 5G as much as hoped for if competitors are trying to squeeze it out of the picture.

Modem suppliers have long relied on others to handle RF, but designing their own RF chips is becoming the new trend.

Skyworks may have lost half of its net income in FQ3, but the company is still upbeat about the future thanks primarily to 5G.

Skyworks (SWKS) released its FQ3 2019 earnings report on August 7th. The company managed to beat EPS estimates and revenue met estimates, but FQ4 guidance for both EPS and revenue came in lower than expected. However, management remains confident in the strength of its core fundamentals even in the face of current market volatility.

These mixed signals put investors in a difficult spot. Management believes that the fundamentals remain in place, especially with 5G rolling out globally. At the same time, you cannot ignore that business at Skyworks seems to be deteriorating when many expected the opposite. Even 5G may not provide all the benefits hoped for. The reason why will be explored next in further details.

FQ3 2019 earnings

To get a sense of where Skyworks is right now, we need to take a look at its latest earnings report. Net income fell by almost 50% YoY from $286.5M to $144.1M. Revenue declined by 14% from $894.3M to $767.0M. The table below shows the relevant numbers for FQ3 2019 in comparison to a year ago.

(non-GAAP) FQ3 2018 FQ3 2019 YoY Revenue $894.3M $767.0M -14.2% Net income $286.5M $144.1M -49.7%

Source: Skyworks

With net income cut in half, it’s safe to say that business is not great at the moment. Skyworks is feeling the effects of a sluggish smartphone industry where sales are shrinking as the table below indicates. The market for smartphones dropped by 2% in Q2. However, it’s an improvement over Q1 when the market shrank by over 6%.

Q2 2018 shipments Q2 2018 share Q2 2019 shipments Q2 2019 share YoY Samsung 72.6M 21.4% 76.9M 23.2% +6% Huawei 54.3M 16.0% 58.7M 17.7% +8% Apple 41.3M 12.2% 36.0M 10.9% -13% Xiaomi 32.2M 9.5% 32.1M 9.7% -1% Oppo 30.6M 9.0% 30.6M 9.2% 0% Others 108.7M 32.0% 97.6M 29.4% -10% Total 339.7M - 331.8M - -2%

Source: Canalys

Apple was among the original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) hardest hit. iPhone shipments fell again in Q2, continuing a trend that has been in place for some time. A big problem for Skyworks because Apple is its most important customer. According to its Form-10K, Apple accounted for 47% of revenue in fiscal 2018. Samsung and Huawei are the other two companies that contributed more than 10%.

“In fiscal 2018, 2017, and 2016, Apple, through sales to multiple distributors, contract manufacturers and direct sales for multiple applications including smartphones, tablets, desktop and notebook computers, watches and other devices, in the aggregate accounted for 47%, 39% and 40% of the Company’s net revenue, respectively.”

A copy of Skyworks latest Form-10K containing this quote and more can be found here.

So even though Skyworks has other revenue streams, it’s hard to compensate for the smartphone industry due to its massive size. Skyworks is attempting to diversify its revenue streams, but it will take time for these efforts to pay off. For now, the mobile industry remains critical for Skyworks.

FQ3 2019 earnings call

Apple wasn’t the only customer causing problems. Huawei was also a problem due to the U.S. government placing the company on its Entity List, which restricted U.S. companies from doing business with Huawei. Skyworks makes a note of this when it states in the FQ3 earnings call:

“Having said that the addition of Huawei to the entity list and a strongly reduced demand signal from Huawei is becoming somewhat of a headwind for gross margins and gross margin expansion. Just I mean, Huawei was running on about 15% of total revenue. And most of that product was running to our fabs.”

A transcript of the FQ3 earnings call can be found at this link.

However, it’s not all bad news. Skyworks has made progress on some fronts. For example, Skyworks has been able to reduce its reliance on smartphones and the “mobile” segment by growing its “broad markets” segment. Skyworks mentions in the FQ3 earnings call:

“So broad markets in Q3 was 37% of total revenue, which was up low-single digits sequentially as well as year-over-year.”

Two quarters ago, the “broad markets” and “mobile” segment contributed 27% and 73% respectively. From the FQ1 earnings call:

“So, in the December quarter broad market was approximately 27% of total revenue and of course mobile was 73%.”

The 10% improvement shows that Skyworks has made some headway in its efforts to grow beyond the smartphone market and not be so reliant on a single industry. A transcript of the FQ1 earnings call can be found at this link.

More importantly, Skyworks remains upbeat about the future. From the FQ3 earnings call:

“So in summary, Skyworks is at the forefront of ubiquitous connectivity, leveraging our decades of experience, world class scale and customer relationships. We are well positioned to continue executing on our vision of connecting everyone and everything all the time.”

Much of this optimism is based on the fact that 5G is rolling out across the globe. From the earnings call:

“Looking forward, our design win pipeline is expanding as we capitalize on the ramp of 5G in wireless infrastructure, smartphones, and across IoT. For example, in wireless infrastructure, Skyworks is now supporting a number of global 5G deployments.”

The CEO believes that 5G will be a game changer for Skyworks.

“With the application scope going far beyond the smartphone, 5G is already driving new usage cases in emerging areas like industrial IoT, autonomous transport, smart cities, and digital health. For Skyworks, this is a tremendous opportunity as our scale and experience across multiple technology generations position us to lead as 5G becomes a reality.”

Management is basically suggesting that the future looks good and the current headwinds as seen in the financial numbers will fade, primarily because 5G will open new opportunities for the company.

Why major headwinds could stay around even with 5G

Skyworks is a company best known for its radio frequency (“RF”) chips. Examples of its products include RF front ends (“RFFEs). One of the biggest reasons why Skyworks is seen as a 5G play is because in the age of 5G the complexity of RFFEs is set to drastically expand. For instance, RFFEs have to support an increased number of frequency bands in 5G.

Skyworks is seen as a beneficiary by being able to capitalize on market growth with the need for more sophisticated RF chips. However, the need for more advanced RF chips and the potential profits to be had is also attracting new players. These newcomers would like to have a slice of the pie. For instance, Qualcomm is looking to grow its presence in RFFEs and the company has expanded its portfolio of RF solutions.

It used to be that OEMs would combine a Qualcomm modem chip with RF parts from a supplier like Skyworks. But Qualcomm is looking to change that by offering OEMs an all-in-one solution that covers everything from modem to the antennas. This is something that the traditional RF suppliers like Skyworks cannot quite match. In other words, Qualcomm is trying to cut Skyworks out of the picture.

Qualcomm is not alone in trying to grab some of the RF work. Samsung has been working on front-end modules, which will be combined with its Exynos modem chips. Huawei is also working on RF chips and the number of Huawei RF chips present in its smartphones seems to be increasing with each smartphone generation.

Samsung and Huawei are two of the three biggest customers of Skyworks. Qualcomm is now the sole supplier of modem chips to Apple after the two settled their legal dispute. If Apple adopts Qualcomm’s RF solutions at the expense of Skyworks, Skyworks could stand to lose big considering Apple is by far its biggest customer.

Even if Apple sticks with Skyworks, the trend is clear. Skyworks may still be ahead in RF, but modem chip makers will increasingly try to bring that part of the business into the fold. It may take some time, but it’s likely that the days of sourcing RF chips from a separate vendor will one day come to an end.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Skyworks is aware that some of its customers are moving away for various reasons. For instance, in the case of Huawei, the company expects a big drop in sales. Part of it is due to sanctions, but Huawei’s increasing reliance on its own chips is also a factor. From the FQ3 earnings call:

“And so looking forward to Q4, we do expect very minimal revenue with them. We are -- we can legally ship certain products, but the demand signal that we get from Huawei is actually very low. We expect revenue to be probably below $10 million in Q4.”

However, Skyworks does not shy away from competition and thinks that it can handle the challenge. From the FQ3 earnings call:

“The way I look at it is, and you're right, I mean, the technologies that we provide, and I know you understand it’s very, very complex. We're not a discrete component player. We haven't been that company for years. So the kind of things that we offer to companies like Huawei are very, very complex and very hard to displace.”

Skyworks likes to point out that RF is complex and that it won’t be easy for newcomers to overcome its lead. That may be true, but it won’t stop others from trying. Companies like Samsung and Huawei do not need their RF products to be as advanced as those from Skyworks. They only have to be good enough in order to use them in their smartphones.

The big wildcard is what happens in the future with Qualcomm and Apple. It’s clear that Qualcomm would like to replace Skyworks in the iPhone. If this happens and Skyworks loses both Samsung and Huawei, then Skyworks could potentially lose as much as two-thirds of revenue in the worst case. Skyworks could try to mitigate the impact by increasing business with other OEMs, but it’s fairly certain that the likes of Qualcomm will offer other OEMs their RF solutions. Perhaps at a lower cost to entice them to switch suppliers.

The fact that Skyworks relies on a small number of companies for most of its sales is something to be concerned about. Especially if these companies are actively trying to find alternative solutions to Skyworks. It may take some time for them to get there, but it’s clear what their intentions are and they do not bode well for Skyworks.

Skyworks is seen as a big beneficiary of the 5G rollout. But if the competition succeeds in capturing a piece of the cake, then 5G may not be the game changer for Skyworks as previously thought. Huawei's apparent lack of demand for Skyworks could be a sign of things to come. Even if Skyworks is successful in holding off newcomers, the pressure from intense competition is certain to impact margins in a negative way.

In order to maintain or grow market share, companies will usually offer lower prices to get a leg up on the competition. Skyworks as a relatively small company is at a disadvantage in this regard. Bottom line, if the investment thesis behind Skyworks revolves around the perceived increase in business thanks to 5G, then people may want to think again. It’s not such a foregone conclusion that Skyworks will be a winner in the age of 5G.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.