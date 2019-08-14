Darden Restaurants: A Compelling Buy At Current Levels

A strong investment-grade rated balance sheet and declining payout ratio will continue to support the double-digit dividend CAGR shareholders have seen over the past three years.

Despite the relatively disappointing numbers for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen since its acquisition in 2017, Cheddar's still only accounts for a small part of overall sales.

DRI has continued to be a premier company in the restaurant industry, driven by strong same-restaurant sales growth numbers from its two largest brands, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Background

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), is currently trading well below recent highs due to the broader market weakness amid a renewed escalation of potential trade war with China.

Despite the nearly 300% run the stock has had over the past five years, DRI still possesses the rare combination of strong growth, a decent yield, fair valuation and positive future growth prospects.

Darden Restaurants is a multi-brand operator of various restaurant brands, including Olive Garden, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, The Capitale Grille, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Yard House, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, which was recently acquired in 2017.

While the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen acquisition appears at this point to be somewhat of a disappointment, management’s execution and strong SRS growth for LongHorn and Olive Garden continue to drive the company forward.

Continued Growth

Source: 10-K

For FY2019, DRI reported sales growth of 5.33% driven primarily by a 2.5% same-restaurant sales increase and the opening of 39 net new locations. Operating margins also improved 29 basis points, from 9.49% in FY18 to 9.78% in FY19, continuing a five-year streak of improvement.

EBITDA for the year came in up 8.27% at around $1.17 billion, bringing the five-year CAGR to 11.22%. DRI reported diluted EPS of $5.69, up 19.62% YoY.

While 2019 was certainly another strong year for DRI, not all restaurant brands contributed equally.

Source: 10-K

The company’s two largest brands by sales, Olive Garden and Longhorn, saw same-restaurant sales increases of 3.9% and 3.3% respectively.

Cheddars, on the other hand, saw an SRS decrease of 3.4%, following a decrease of 2% last year. This is surprising, given the generally positive coverage of the acquisition back in 2017, when it was expected that Cheddar’s would continue growing same-restaraunt sales at a CAGR of ~4% and contribute $70-75 million to EBIDTA.

While the lack of performance from the Cheddar’s unit so far has been somewhat of a letdown, it is unlikely to be a major obstacle to DRI’s success going forward.

Cheddar’s is a minor part of DRI’s business, accounting only for 7.83% of total sales. With ~72% of sales coming from Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse and 28% of sales coming from all other units combined, it makes more sense to look at the combined performance of the other 6 units.

When excluding LongHorn and Olive Garden, SRS from 2018 to 2019 decreased by around -0.67%. Despite this, only two units have seen consecutive YoY SRS decreases, Seasons 52 and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

Source: 2017 10-K

Over the past three years excluding Olive Garden and LongHorn, DRI has seen SRS numbers of -0.1%, 1.5%, and -0.72% for FY 16-17, 17-18, and 18-19, respectively. This equates to a slight SRS increase of around 0.67% from 2016 to 2019 for the 6 smaller units, despite Cheddar’s weak performance. Going forward, Cheddar’s SRS numbers will likely start improving as Darden continues to integrate the unit into its broader portfolio.

If anything, the relatively soft performance of the five business segments accounting for ~28% of sales has helped mask how consistently strong Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse’s numbers have been.

Since 2016, Olive Garden has seen SRS increases of 2.6%, 2.4% and 3.9%, for an average YoY increase of 2.63%. LongHorn has seen increases of 1.2%, 2.7%, and 3.3% for an average YoY increase of 2.40%.

Overall, the continued strength and popularity of the two largest units in DRI’s portfolio have driven the company’s performance and will likely continue to do so going forward.

Balance Sheet/Valuation/Dividend

The strong top-line performance of DRI driven primarily by strong sales numbers from Olive Garden and LongHorn contributed to FY19 diluted EPS of $5.73 compared to $4.79 in FY18.

With a current price per share of $120.24 and projected FY20 EPS of $6.39, the company is currently trading at ~18.8 times forward earnings, and ~21 times trailing earnings. Given pretax income CAGR of ~7.1% for the past three years, the current valuation still appears cheap for the continued growth potential of DRI.

Source: 10-K

From a balance sheet perspective, Darden is still in a strong position even after the Cheddar’s acquisition. With 2019 EBITDA of $1.17 billion, $939.1 in long-term debt and $457.3 million in cash, DRI’s current net-debt to EBITDA ratio is ~0.41, meaning DRI is more than capable of handling its debt obligations.

Source: investor.darden.com

DRI’s long- term debt is rated as BBB/Baa2 by the three major rating agencies, with its short-term debt rated between upper medium grade and lower medium grade.

Currently, DRI pays a quarterly dividend of $0.88, which equals a $3.52 annualized payout, or a 2.93% forward yield. Based off the projected FY20 EPS of $6.39, the forward payout ratio is ~55.1%, which is more than sustainable for DRI.

Despite management increasing the dividend at a CAGR of ~11.1% over the past three years, the payout ratio has been declining due to strong diluted EPS growth.

Data Source: 10-K

As you can see from the table above, the payout ratio based on DRI’s diluted EPS is down from 62.63% in 2016 to its projected level of 55.09% in 2019. This means that DRI’s management has plenty of ability to keep growing the dividend at a double-digit rate going forward, so long as they continue to deliver expected DEPS growth.

Conclusion

DRI’s management has continued to deliver results for shareholders after reporting another strong year fueled primarily by the strength of the Olive Garden and LongHorn brands, which account for ~72% of DRI’s total sales.

While the Cheddar’s acquisition has so far been a letdown, results will likely continue to improve as the brand is further integrated into the existing portfolio.

With a current valuation of less than 20 times FY20 projected earnings, a dividend near 3% and a solid balance sheet, DRI is attractive at current levels both from a value and dividend perspective. With a dividend CAGR of over 11% and declining payout ratio, DRI will likely continue to be a premier dividend-growing stock for the foreseeable future.

With the broader decline in global interest rates likely to continue for at least the near to mid-term, DRI’s income and growth potential will likely continue to support a higher multiple if growth continues at its current pace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.