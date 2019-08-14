BorgWarner: Near-Term Weakness May Persist, But Long-Term Outlook Still Intact

Investment Thesis

BorgWarner (BWA) delivered a poor Q2 2019 due to weakness in global auto market. Despite near-term weaknesses, we think BorgWarner will continue to benefit from the trend towards lower vehicle emissions thanks to its exposure to critical electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle's key components. In addition, its turbocharged parts should continue to do well thanks to the requirement for better fuel economy. BorgWarner is currently trading at a significant discount to its historical average. However, we are likely well-passed the peak of the current auto cycle. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline as visibility is still low in the near-term.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

BorgWarner delivered a poor Q2 2019 as the company saw its net sales declined by 5.3% to $2.55 billion. The company also saw its operating margin contracted by about 90 basis points to 13.8%. Its earnings per share also declined to $0.83 per share in Q2 2019. This was much lower than Q2 2018's $1.30 per share. The poor result was due to weak sales globally especially in China.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

In the earnings release, BorgWarner also lowered its full year guidance. It now expects full-year EPS and cash flow to be in the ranges of $3.75 ~ $4.00 and $525 million ~ $575 million respectively. These ranges are much lower than its prior guidance of $4.00 ~ $4.35 and $550 million ~ $600 million. It appears that the global economic uncertainties will continue in the second half of 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite a poor quarter, we still think BorgWarner will succeed in the long-term for the following reasons:

BorgWarner should benefit from the trend towards more EVs and hybrid vehicles

BorgWarner is well positioned for growth in hybrids and battery electric vehicles. Through its acquisition of Remy in 2015, the company acquired an important intangible asset that is the electric motor technology. Besides electric motor, the company also makes battery heater, fuel cell air supply, battery charger, friction plates on-board charger, etc. These are important components in EV and hybrid vehicles. We believe the company will be able to take advantage of the growth in EV and hybrid vehicles because different major markets in the world are increasingly demanding EVs and hybrid vehicles to meet the new emission standards (see chart below).

Source: Martinrea Investor Presentation

As can be seen from the chart below, IHS expects EVs and Hybrid vehicles to grow at rates of 36% and 41% annually through 2023. Therefore, we believe BorgWarner is well positioned to take advantage of this trend.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

BorgWarner's turbocharged gasoline engine has the advantage of being cleaner than conventional engine

In the combustion engine market, BorgWarner should be able to continue to deliver growth in this space given the fact that the company also makes a key component, turbocharged engines. Turbocharged engine provides better efficiency and hence consumes less fuel per single mile. It is estimated that it will improve the fuel economy as much as 20% to 40% in gas and diesel engines. The penetration rate for turbocharged gasoline engine is still low. The penetration rate is only 43% in 2017 and BorgWarner estimates that the penetration rate will increase to 59% by 2027. This represents significant growth opportunities. Therefore, we think BorgWarner will be able to capture growth opportunities in conventional vehicles as well.

Strong balance sheet should help it weather major storms in an economic downturn

BorgWarner has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB+ from both S&P's and Fitch. It has a credit rating of Baa1 from Moody's. The company's long-term debt to capitalization ratio is about 30% at the end of 2018. The company has a credit facility of about $1.2 billion. Having a solid balance sheet is important because the auto sector is very cyclical. In an economic downturn we could see a significant decline in auto sales. This may even result in a loss.

Valuation: Deeply Discounted

BorgWarner currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 8.7x. This is significantly below its 5-year average of 11.5x. It is also lower than its peers who trades at an average of 10.3x. Although we understand that the auto sector has well passed its peak in this economic cycle, its low valuation still makes it attractive if we see an auto market recovery.

A 2%-yielding dividend

BorgWarner currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2%. This dividend yield is currently towards the high end of its 5-year dividend yield range. Its dividend payout ratio is healthy as it only represents about 20% of its earnings per share in Q2 2019.

Risks and Challenges

Auto sales likely already peaked in this cycle

China, the world's largest auto market has been going through a rough time lately. As can be seen from the chart below, auto sales continued to trend downward in the first half of 2019.

Source: Zerohedge.com

The same is slightly better in the U.S. However, as can be seen from the chart below, vehicle sales in the U.S. has likely peaked in this current economic cycle. In the past few cycles, vehicle sales declined considerably in an economic recession (except 2002). Therefore, an economic recession will likely result in considerably decline in vehicle sales. Therefore, BorgWarner's sales will inevitably be impacted negatively in the next recession.

U.S. Total Vehicle Sales (Source: FRED Economic Research)

Rising raw material cost

Since BorgWarner uses raw metals such as steels and aluminums to manufacture auto parts, its business can be impacted negatively with rising steel and aluminum prices. In addition, any steel and aluminum tariffs may increase its operating expenses.

Investor Takeaway

We like BorgWarner's long-term growth outlook. However, near-term uncertainties exist and are expected to continue to impact its top and bottom lines in the near-term. Although the company trades at an attractive valuation to its historical average, we think conservative investors may want to wait on the sideline or until better visibility is seen.

