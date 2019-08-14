Roxgold Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTCPK:ROGFF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelley Stamm - Manager, IR

John Dorward - President and CEO

Paul Criddle - Chief Development Officer

Paul Weedeon - VP, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Wayne Lam - RBC

Ryan Walker - Echelon Wealth Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Roxgold's 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today for replay purposes.

I will now turn the call over to Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kelley Stamm

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Roxgold's 2019 second quarter results conference call. Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Vince Sapuppo, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Development Officer; and Paul Weedeon, Vice President, Exploration, all of whom will be available for questions following the presentation.

I'll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Thank you, Kelley, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our 2019 second quarter results conference call today. Yaramoko continued to perform well during the quarter, achieving record mined and throughput tonnage during the quarter. Cash operating costs was $518 per ounce produced and all-in sustaining costs came in at $836 per ounce sold, generating cash flow from mining operations of $21.8 million or US$0.06 per share.

I'm pleased to report our strong safety performance continued to excite with no lost time injuries reported during the quarter. Gold production for the quarter totaled 34,354 ounces compared to 35,828 ounces produced in Q2 2018. The decrease in gold production was primarily due to lower head grade as a result of the continuing ramp-up of Bagassi South which delivered lower grade development ore during the quarter. This was largely offset, however, by an increase in tonnes processed during the quarter. Ore mined was a record 109,840 tonnes, representing an increase of approximately 27% due the expansion.

At the 55 Zone 83,829 tonnes of ore were mined with approximately 76% coming from stoping activities, with five open stopes available at the end of the quarter, compared to 80% of ore from stoping and four open stopes in the comparable quarter of last year.

At Bagassi South, 26,011 tonnes of ore were mined with 1,417 meters of development completed. Ramp-up activity at Bagassi South is continuing where we have established the first production stopes during the quarter, and expect to achieve commercial production at the end of the month. Slight delays in equipment deliveries earlier in the year impacted stoping tonnes at Bagassi South. However this is expected to be picked up in the coming months with improving production rates observed over recent months. Average head grade for the quarter was 9 grams of gold per tonne. Going forward, we anticipate grades and tonnes to increase during the second half of 2019, as a result of Bagassi South stoping operations ramping up.

As mentioned earlier, as a result of the Bagassi South expansion, we achieved a record 113,866 tonnes processed averaging approximately 1,250 tonnes per day, which is 14% above nameplate capacity of 1,100 tonnes per day. During the quarter, plant availability was 97.6% and we maintained a high gold recovery rate of 98.2%.

Turning now to our financial results, EBITDA was $12 million for the quarter. EBITDA was impacted by the change in fair value of our gold hedging contracts in the amount of $3 million, foreign exchange commitments and an increase in exploration expenditure associated with the Séguéla acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $16 million for the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37%.

Cash Flow from mining operations was $21.8 million or US$0.06 per share. Adjusted basic earnings was US$0.01 per share for the quarter. Our cash operating costs of $518 per ounce produced and all-in sustaining costs of $836 per ounce sold were outside our annual cost guidance mainly due to the lower grade development ore delivered from Bagassi South.

We continue our focus on operating cost control at Yaramoko. In Q2, we reduced the excess cash operating cost per tonne processed by 22% from $201 per tonne in Q2 2018 to $156 for this quarter. We continue to focus on opportunities to improve mine productivity, as well as identifying sustainable cost reductions across our business.

As we mentioned last quarter, we are pursuing several further cost reduction initiatives such as the potential to supplement Yaramoko’s grid power supply with additional lower cost solar generation and the debottlenecking review of the processing plant. Despite the lower grade, we were able to maintain strong operating margins, achieving an operating margin of $724 during the quarter.

Our cash on hand balance was reduced to $19 million due to the increasing value accretive investment spend totaling $26 million during the quarter. This spend related to the Séguéla acquisition was $19 million spend and development spend at Bagassi South totaling $7 million. In addition, we repaid $3 million from our debt facility during the quarter.

The recent release with the updated December 2018 reserves and resource statement has highlighted the conversion rates for the previous inferred to indicated resource, as a result of the extensive infill program in 2018, which was drilled from surface. In addition to concerning key structural controls on the hydride mineralized zones within the 55 ore sheet, deep drilling to approximately 1,100 meters below surface continued to intersect the shear zone, and mineralization where the ore body remains open.

Modeling in conjunction with the drilling dataset from drilling and mapping of the development drives is highlighting the structural reputation of the high grade shoots down at 55 Zone ore body, while also identifying a slightly flatter plunge orientation to these shoot which remain open at depth.

Planning is underway for dedicated underground drill platform at approximately the 4,700 level or around 600 meters below surface to be available by August 2020, with further drilling to continue to converting further depth, and to extend the limits of the 55 Zone beyond the current 1,100 meters depth and where it remains open.

Bagassi South also saw an increase in measured and indicated resources in the December 2018 reserves and resource updates. Subsequent to the release, a small infill program to provide further definition of the upper areas of the Western Shoot was completed in June. The program was successful in further refining the margins of the high grade zones and their associated structural controls. High grade results included 191 grams per tonne of gold over half a meter from YRM 465 and 32.5 grams per tonne at 1.4 meters from YRM 468.

Tuning to regional exploration at Yaramoko, work during the quarter focused mainly on extending the soil auger grids to the south along the Yaramoko structure and in the Northeast at San and Zone 300. In addition, Scout RC and diamond drilling were carried out at several prospects testing coincident soil and geophysical anomalies, returning numerous intervals of shearing and associated quartz veining, alternation and associated pyrite and supporting the regional structural interpretation.

Work was also commenced on reviewing and refining the regional lithogeochemical model using the large amounts of data generated in this season’s exploration programs. The results of this review will be used to prioritize targets for the 2019 and 2020 exploration season.

At the Séguéla gold project, the measured and indicated resource of 496,000 ounces at 2.4 grams per tonne, and 34,000 ounces of inferred 2.4 grams per tonne was declared significantly advancing the project. Furthermore, additional drilling since the data cut off for the resource estimate has continued to confirm the broad and continuous nature of the Antenna mineralization, as well as extending mineralized zones further along strike. Notable results included 5.4 grams per tonne over 21 meters from 50 meters in hole SGRC222 and 5.2 grams per tonne over 37 meters from 29 meters in hole SGRC223.

All the recent results will be incorporated into the forthcoming PEA and an upgraded resource system anticipated for release in the fourth quarter.

Drilling at the new bought Boulder prospect has highlighted the strong structural and lithological controls on the mineralization with results including 3.03 grams per tonne of gold over 11 meters from 91 meters in SGRC207. First Scout RC drilling has been completed at Agouti, 1.5 kilometers along strike to the North of Boulder testing previous Newcrest April results along the 400 meters structural trend. Results are pending.

Similarly, Scout RC drilling has been completed at Gabbro with the rig now moving to P3. Aircore drilling at Kwenko West has concluded with results outlining a broad anomalous zone of approximately 800 meters by 150 meters to the North of historic artisanal workings. The Aircore rig has now moved to infill the 1.2 kilometer untested zone between Boulder and Agouti. Scout RC drilling has started at peak rate, with the RC rig moving there out to completing first pass drilling at the Gabbro prospect.

An airborne geophysics program is planned for mid-September on five of the permits including Séguéla to improve the understanding of the key controlling structures and geologic and to assist with refining target generation. Previous early stage reconnaissance work by Newcrest on these regional targets highlighted several broad stream sediment and termite mound anomalies extending over several kilometers at Dianra, 14 kilometers strike length, and Bouake, 9.5 kilometers strike length, and the program has been extended to cover the recently granted Kadyoha permits.

With our gold production of approximately 68,000 ounces in the first half of the year, we continue to remain on track to meet our annual production guidance to be between the range of 145,000 to 155,000 ounces for the year. The Yaramoko’s production is weighted towards the second half of the year, with the ramp up of stoping at Bagassi South. We continue to be focused on costs and reiterate our guidance on cash operating costs to be within the range of $440 to $470 per ounce produced, and all-in sustaining cost between the range of $765 to $795 per ounce sold, as we anticipate rates to pick up in the second half of the year.

Our exploration budget for the year is expected to be within the range of $10 million to $12 million for both Yaramoko and Séguéla.

In closing, the first half of 2019 saw solid operating performance at Yaramoko, where we are continuing to perceive both operational efficiencies and cost control measures. With production widened throughout the second half of the year, we are on track to meet our stated annual production and cost guidance.

On the growth front, we are continuing our exploration activities regionally at Yaramoko, as well as advancing the progression of the Séguéla Gold project, our second development project, where we expect to deliver PEA with an upgraded resource system in the fourth quarter of this year.

Thank you for your time this morning. And we will now like to welcome any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. First question will come from Geordie Mark from Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Geordie Mark

Just a couple of questions to follow on. Just mentioning Bagassi South there on the first zone. And just wondering how you’re going there -- I mean that current dilution sort of metrics at 55 versus expectations at Bagassi South? And when will you expect to be stoping for Bagassi South by the end of the year?

John Dorward

Geordie, thanks for the question. So, it’s pretty early days at Bagassi South in terms of stoping and being develop the mine. But I think we’ve been pretty pleased with what we’ve seen from dilution, from a dilution perspective. The areas that we have been mining are sort of some of the narrower portions of the orebody and as expected with same higher rates of dilution, that’s very much in line with what we expected to see. At the 55 Zone which we’ve got over three years of experience mining now, we’ve actually seen some improvements in our dilution management there. So that’s been going well for us. So, I think it’s early days at Bagassi South but very much in line with expectations and then there’s been a little bit of upside at 55 Zone.

Geordie Mark

And in terms of just -- just going on -- tooling around some of the comments you had on the call there. In terms of expecting grade and tonnes to increase on a mining sense, do you expect those to -- obviously year-over-year on the basically 110,000 tonnes that you delivered in Q2, would that then you think deliver into adding to the stockpile or do you think there's capacity there to go beyond your process rights that you’ve witnessed into Q2?

A - John Dorward



Look we do expected the mining rights will pick-up and that's largely driven by Bagassi South and it’s something that we've discussed. I think in terms of the plant, I think that is a pretty interesting area for us. We have hit really 1,250 tonnes on a sustained basis now for quite a few months, which has been very encouraging. We have initiated a debottlenecking process, where we are looking at getting an outside group to come in and really just sort of go back to first principles, and work out where the bottlenecks are. I mean the combination circuit has -- definitely has excess capacity units. And I think we're now starting to work through the -- where the pressure points are. And we’ve sort of -- we have initiated program which sets ourselves I think a decent target of what we think that might look like, and we'll be able to report on that I think in the coming quarters. But I think, there’s definitely potential for us to put more time through the processing plan and that's very much a work in progress.

Geordie Mark

In terms of intriguing for the high grade I guess flatter zones within 55 that have been recognized and on a repeated basis, any more language around that? I mean can you sort of predict where they would be going at least, they show themselves or present themselves and a more sort of changes in morphology, the overall orebody shape or anything there? And would you need to sort of increase or decrease your usual spacing to try and highlight those better in the resource reserve model?

John Dorward

From a high level perspective, I'll have to go with that and then I'll hand over to Paul Weedeon to give you the real answer. From that perspective, I think there is a degree of predictability to those high grades shoots and I think we saw that in the program earlier this year where a couple of the lighter holes towards the bottom of the 55 Zone were interpreted to a drill beneath that structure and that was really I think effect of the hole starting to beat a little bit because they were significantly deep holes. So I think that’s something we would like to revisit and get those holes exactly where we want to get them. And I think we will do that from the underground platform. But at the risk of sort of leading everyone straight, I might hand the microphone over to Paul Weedeon.

Paul Weedeon

Thanks, John, you're doing a good job there. Yes, look, it's a good question and one that which we've spent fair bit of time looking at over the last few months. When we say a slightly slight orientation, it's not by much, it's about 10 to 12, 10 to 15 degrees. We are seeing a repetition emerging from the upper levels zone down to the 1.1 Ks that we've seen, we're seeing it on a reasonable degree of periodicity coming up. So can we predict the next one? I wouldn't say yes at the moment, but certainly no to be aware of what's coming-up. When we superimpose the modified plunges into the high grade shoots there, coupled with the fact that these holes are 1,100-1,200 meters down hole are increasingly difficult to control, it's clear that we've probably undershot where the trajectory of these plunges, the high grade shoots are plunging. And this has increasingly been reinforced by the mapping we are doing in ore drives and we're seeing these controls emerging, which gave us comfort when the geostats came back and said look we think this is a bit flatter. So we are trying to make sure that we have at least two sets of data to support the different interpretations that is going to emerge now.

Geordie Mark

Again I guess do we hope some more information, I guess some more detail coming out in the drilling for August, December next year or you'd be able to sort of flesh something out before the end?

Paul Weedeon

I will be spending a fair bit of time on bringing the underground mapping, increasing the density of underground mapping and also doing a lot more wireframing, digital wireframing around that. The next major drill campaign is up to the second half of next year. So we won't see a lot of that but we might do some decent back analysis on the data that we've got and just continue to validate those models that are emerging now.

Operator

Your next question comes from Wayne Lam from RBC. Your line is open.

Wayne Lam

First question from me. I just want to ask about the uptick in the cost per tonne this quarter versus Q1. Just wondering if that was on the mining or processing side and just give us a breakdown?

John Dorward

Sure, Wayne. The cash operating cost per tonne for Q2 was $156 versus Q1, which was $147. And really the main difference here was an inventory adjustment and that was an $8 inventory adjustment added in Q2 versus only $2 in Q1. And then on a mining basis, we had -- it was $98 per tonne versus $94 in Q1. So not a lot of difference. It just really comes down generally to the split of developments, fixed cost apportionment to development versus ore versus stoping and development ore. So it moves around a little bit, but by and large it’s still very much in the same range. Processing was $33 per tonne in Q2 versus $31 in Q1. And then G&A was $19 in Q2 versus $20 in Q1. So hopefully you should all add that up.

Wayne Lam

Okay, sounds good. And then just on the processing front, you guys seem to have a good handle on the mill given the performance to-date. Just wondering when you guys expect the debottlenecking evaluation to be completed. And what should we think about in terms of the long-term run rate in terms of throughput?

John Dorward

We've been doing quite a bit of work on that internally to sort of set the parameters. And I think it's fair to say that probably it's still in the middle of the negotiation between myself and the team who know more about the process than I do, myself coming with a higher number as you'd imagine. I might let Paul talk a little bit about that as he is leading the charge on that one. Paul Criddle?

Paul Criddle

Hello, Wayne. Look, it’s interesting -- as John stated before we will sustainably be hitting 1,250 for some time now. And rates have actually been north of that, on 1,300. What is interesting is that, that sustained is treated with a lot of development ore out of Bagassi South. Now, probably now if once we get -- once we’re through that line, we will start to getting established both in confirmations in Bagassi. We know with the fracture rate of the ore coming to the mill are poured out of the certain operations. So in my mind, it’s definitely some upside in how they currently can dig it. So we'd actually like to see get it accessed before we do all the various debottlenecking modeling. So long way of saying, I think market share wise from the sort of saying in real life with the upside of what we’ve currently got and then we’re going to do the modeling for what is absolutely looks like once we debottleneck it. But I do think we would be --probably aiming numbers around sort of a mid-1,300s, call it, 1,400-1,500 for argument sake. But we will do the work to confirm that, but that’s sort of where our mind, thereat where we’d love to hit.

Wayne Lam

Okay, thanks, that’s really helpful. And then just last one from me. Just given the security issues that have kind of been highlighted again this past week within Burkina Faso. Just wondering how you guys have been dealing the security and have there been any additional kind of measures put into place on the security front?

John Dorward

Sure, Wayne. So I think there has been additional issues in Burkina in the last week or so. And I think I -- relatively isolated and had some sort of individual characteristics around that with historical aspects sort of been challenging at the particular location. I think we have continued to engage with our host community and our workforce, including our artisanal miners that are in the region and that sort of continues very much on the same front as to how we’ve always progressed at and that’s been -- continues to be very positive for us.

I think from a more general security position, we have enhanced our security really over the last 12 months or so, and one of the major initiatives we’re looking at is, we’re in the process of permitting an airstrip for the project, which will reduce our reliance on road transport which we sort of identify as a key vulnerability, really sort of the convoys that we had when we were escorted by the [joined arms] when we do have the highway transport. But we think if we can take that, remove that and applying a personnel, then that’s just one risk exposure that we have.

So that’s the main one, and we’re hoping that that will be permitted in not distant future and we’ll be constructing that next year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ryan Walker

Hi guys, thanks for the call. Most of the questions have been answered, but you mentioned in passing potential for some solar power to lower cost. Can you maybe provide a little bit more color how far along that kind of work would be as far as the study on that?

John Dorward

Certainly, that’s another one that falls under the bailiwicks of Paul Criddle, so I’ll let Paul tackle that one.

Paul Criddle

Thanks, John. We have a design completed for a 10 megawatt solar farm at Yaramoko. We have an agreement in place with the provider and we’re currently in the process of the permitting steps in Burkina Faso. To do such a project needs requirements to do a mini [ESRA] if you will. And look, we are half way through that. We hope to have that permitted and grading in Burkina Faso by the end of this year with a view to look to implement that during next year. The plant that we have permitted speaks to a portion of our power requirement. That said, the design is such that it is scalable should that first phase prove successful.

Ryan Walker

And I mean how much do you think that, that would impact the unit costs, I mean are you looking at target of 5%, 10% reduction, somewhere in that neighborhood?

Paul Criddle

It's going to be in that vicinity so the -- yes, it's going to be in that vicinity. It will probably be low end because the processing cost as we go on, this reduces the portion. So we will be at the lower end of that margin, yes.

Operator

I have no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to John Dorward for closing remarks.

John Dorward

I would like to thank everybody for joining the call today. Any follow-up questions can be addressed to myself or Kelley, and we look forward to speaking to you again when we report our third quarter results. And I hope everyone has a pleasant day. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you everyone. This will conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.