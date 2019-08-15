No Need To Dig Far For These 3 Buried REIT Treasures

We take extra precautions to insure that principal losses can be minimized and because of our extraordinary due diligence, we have achieved superior results.

The little guy usually has more work to do to get the kind of attention that non-little guys take for granted.

In general, small-cap REITs get less press than large-cap REITs because, in general, small-cap anything gets less press.

As for this article? Well, if you’re trapped in the woods fending off wild animals, I don’t think I have anything for you to utilize. Sorry, and good luck!

(Then again, if you’re trapped in the woods fending off wild animals, I doubt you’re reading this article anyway.)

But I do think I have a much better shot at saving you some time in the buried treasure department. For one thing, I’m not asking you to investigate a whole beach or beaches.

That’s a lot of sand to cover!

If that’s your thing, then more power to you. I sincerely hope you come across some truly awesome finds.

For my part though, I much prefer to capitalize on known entities. And if I do have to dig, I want to do so where I’m confident my efforts won’t be wasted.

Lucky for us, it just so happens that, when it comes to these next three small-cap REITs (real estate investment trusts)… I know exactly where to put my shovel.

Photo Source

Small-Cap REITs: Risks and Rewards

With big-cap REIT valuations being what they are, even with the current market craziness, many – if not most – of them are overpriced.

It’s not that the ones on my usual hit list don’t remain great companies that offer solid dividends. For anyone who got into them before their prices climbed so high, good for you.

Enjoy those REIT rewards!

But for anyone who didn’t snap them up, don’t beat yourself up too much. There are still opportunities out there to consider, such as the three “buried treasure” small-cap REITs I’m featuring below.

I know I’ve been doing a lot of writeups about small caps lately… after seeming to ignore them for weeks on end.

I’d hardly forgotten about them, for the record. They were on my radar just as much as any other REIT out there. However, other opportunities took priority earlier on in the summer, as well they should have.

Since that was then and this is now, it’s small-caps’ turn to shine.

That’s why, on Monday, I presented you with “Small-Cap REITs Are Hard to Beat.” In the article, I discussed the risks involved, including their general lack of lengthy track records. This means prospective buyers have less data to assess and draw reasonable conclusions from.

“But the trade-off for that risk can be well worth the cost. If your breakdown of the company’s limited financials seem to give you a greenish light (maybe a chartreuse one?), that almost assuredly means you’re buying up a lower-priced stock. That lower-priced stock has greater room to grow should everything work out the way you predict. As the company strengthens its track record, its share value should increase as well. And so should your profits.”

If you like the sound of that, keep reading on.

Small-Cap REIT Rewards in Sight

In general, small-cap REITs get less press than large-cap REITs because, in general, small-cap anything gets less press. The little guy usually has more work to do to get the kind of attention that non-little guys take for granted.

That’s important to keep in mind.

It’s also important to know that, just as there are big, bigger, and biggest companies in the large-cap domain… there’s the same kind of hierarchy with small caps. Again, this makes perfect sense.

Yet it’s that perfect-sense description that has me deeming the following small-cap REITs as “buried treasures.” Monday’s article (the one cited in the previous segment) focused on the most noticeable candidates in the category – the ones that were “easy pickings,” as it were.

They might not be huge, gold-veined boulders sitting right in your treasure-hunting path, making them impossible to miss. But you still didn’t need a metal detector to locate them.

The three below are a little less obvious, however. which means they’re a little less expensive.

Which means they have a lot more potential to deliver shareholders more impressive compensation.

Don’t forget the risk we mentioned above. You want to go into these potential buys with both eyes open. Yet for those of you who are properly prepared to take that risk on anyway?

Let’s just say this could be a very rewarding adventure.

Buried Treasure: Dig Here

Our first small-cap find is Easterly Government Properties (DEA). It’s an office REIT that focuses on critical-mission federal government agency-leased buildings.

I once heard the company’s CEO describe its business model as a REIT that rents to gun-toting agencies such as the IRS, DEA, and FBI. However, it doesn’t stop there. Easterly has expanded its portfolio to 66 properties totaling 6.1 million square feet, occupied by 31 different government agencies.

By renting to an A-rated tenant like the U.S. government, it’s easy to have a high degree of certainty that the rent checks are going to get mailed on time.

What caught my attention last quarter is that Easterly’s 2019 funds from operations (FFO) guidance is 8% to 10%. This suggests strong growth and a much safer dividend going forward.

Currently, its payout ratio is around 87% on an FFO basis and 100% on an adjusted FFO (AFFO) basis. however, growth is beginning to improve as the company utilizes its scale and cost of capital to generate wider profit margins.

Shares have returned more than 32% year to date, but we still find them attractive based on their 5.2% dividend yield. For those reasons, we’re maintaining a Buy rating on Easterly.

We forecast shares to grow by around 5% per year. Combined with that 5% yield just mentioned, this company could produce total returns in the 10% range.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Treasure Troves #2 and #3

Another sleeping beauty on our list is Global Self Storage (SELF). We wrote on this nano cap (defined as a company with a market capitalization of less than $50 million) last month… describing it as a “diamond in the rough” with “significant room for multiple expansion.”

And we added that, “although the dividend coverage is tight, it appears sustainable.” As typical of any nanocap with no shelf space, we weren’t surprised to see shares trading up by over 10% since the last article.

Now, we normally don’t stray into higher-risk nanocap names, but SELF looks like an interesting pick given its high occupancy – of 92.9% – and best-in-class same-store revenue growth of 7.4%. Our FFO/share model forecasts it will cover its dividend of $0.26 and possibly even grow it in 2020.

Of course, SELF’s dividend yield of 6.3% caught my attention too. And given its P/FFO discount vs. its peers - we felt compelled last month to nibble on a few shares.

Since things so far have been good, we’re repeating our original recommendation here. Recognizing that small caps (especially nanocaps) can be extremely volatile, we encourage readers to proceed with caution.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We recently introduced another newcomer to the industrial REIT sector, Plymouth Industrial (PLYM), quickly upgrading it to a Strong Buy.

After that, shares immediately jumped a dollar, from $16.50 to $17.50, or around 6%. That illustrates the power of a small-cap trade, as smaller retail investors move in and out of lesser-known names.

Our conviction for Plymouth is rooted in the success it has shown since its 2017 IP. The company has diversified revenue and deleveraged its balance sheet to a noticeable degree.

Similar to many brand-new REITs, it must be able to satisfy investors with the yield test… while also convincing investors that this yield is safe. And right now, PLYM yields 8.3% with a payout ratio under 100%.

As I said in my original article, the company is confident that its dividend should be “fully covered for the full year.”

We see a bright future for Plymouth. Its potential for strong price appreciation and a reliable dividend here tipped us to upgrade it as we have.

Secondary markets don’t concern us, since Plymouth is looking to diversify its revenue and stabilize retention in the coming quarters.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In Closing... School Is Almost in Session...

As mentioned in a previous article, iREIT on Alpha’s Small-Cap REIT portfolio “has returned around 23% year to date.” And “over the last 12 months, it has returned 19.6%” (vs. Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which has returned 14.6%).

Our objective for this particular portfolio is to carefully screen for quality and value (in that order), insisting that volatility is managed through diversification and a low, low risk of dividend cuts.

We take extra precautions to ensure that principal losses can be minimized. And because of that extraordinary due diligence, we’ve achieved superior results.

Since its inception in January 2016, the Small Cap REIT portfolio has outperformed the VNQ by almost four times: 37.7% compared with 9.3%.

Simply put, we’re not yield chasers, and our track record for seeking out buried treasure (not fool’s gold) is rooted in predictable results. On that note, stay tuned for my upcoming article on Friday: Get Schooled With These Strong Buy Picks… where we’ll have more stellar research to recommend.

Photo Source

Author's note:Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We have over 110 REIT Preferreds in the iREIT Lab Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and iREIT Tracker.



Disclosure: I am/we are long DEA, SELF, PLYM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.