Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) CEO Mark Davis on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 3, 2019

Mark Davis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rohit Bhardwaj - Chief Financial Officer

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

David Newman - Desjardins

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Endri Leno - National Bank Financial

My name is Sheryl and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q2 2019 Results Webcast and Conference Call.

After the speaker's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session

Mark Davis

Thank you, good morning. Thank you for joining us for our conference call and webcast today. As usual, joining me is Rohit Bhardwaj, our Chief Financial Officer..

Before I commence the review, I would remind you that our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially.

Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities, available at sedar.com.

One of the non-IFRS measures that we will refer to in this call is Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. For simplicity, we will just refer to it as EBITDA as opposed to Adjusted EBITDA. Both of these terms are fully defined in our MD&A.

As a general statement, our second quarter results reflect strong operations from all of Chemtrade’s plants, and traction on the initiatives we implemented last year. Before I provide an overview of the businesses, and Rohit provides more details, I wanted to comment on the results of a portfolio review that we recently undertook.

As you would have seen from our financial statements, two of our specialty chemicals products, namely Potassium Chloride, or KCl, and Vaccine Adjuvants are designated as Assets Held for Sale. We acquired these businesses as part of the General Chemical acquisition and since that time have invested further in their growth.

We believe that we have now built a stronger platform, and that a business with more exposure and competencies in these end-markets than Chemtrade can generate more value than we can. As you know, our core business is industrial chemicals, and the key to profitability is a business model that minimizes costs and standardizes its products.

These specialty chemicals are not a natural fit with that business model. In order to optimally monetize these assets, we needed to make some investments to improve their operations. Now that this is done, it is the right time to attempt to divest these businesses. We have retained BMO Capital Markets as a financial advisor to assist with this process.

Assuming that we are successful in this Endeavour, we intend to use the sale proceeds to pay down our senior debt, thereby improving our balance sheet flexibility and allowing us to pursue organic and other growth opportunities in our core businesses.

For perspective, these products generated roughly US$14.0 million of EBITDA for the 12-months ended June 30, 2019. There are, of course, no assurances that we will be successful in this endeavor. We will not comment further until either we have a successful sale, or we have determined that the value of retaining these businesses exceeds any value offered.

Our decision to sell these businesses means that these assets will be classified as Assets Held for Sale. This results in other accounting consequences that Rohit will explain shortly.

Turning now to the second quarter operating performance, Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals or SPPC posted another quarter of strong results. The initiatives we took last year to adjust our operations to structural changes in the merchant sulphuric acid market continue to bear fruit.

Selling prices for sulphuric acid remain strong and this has helped offset the lower volumes available to us as a result of Vale’s structural change to their operations. Our plants operated well, and this year we knew the approximate quantity of material we would obtain from Vale. This allowed us to avoid high alternate sourcing and freight costs that were previously incurred.

In our Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals or WSSC segment, contract renewals for water treatment products, as expected, are being made at higher prices, more than offsetting raw material cost increases. However, in the second quarter, this improvement in our water business was more than offset by weakness in some of our specialty chemicals products.

As we had previously mentioned, we expected lower demand for KCl in 2019 as a key customer was rebalancing inordinately high inventory levels. We also had lower demand for another specialty chemicals product although we believe that is transient and demand will be higher for the balance of the year.

We did have lower pricing and demand for sodium nitrite due to competition from an overseas supplier, and a decline in earnings for this chemical has led us to take a goodwill impairment, as Rohit will discuss. Finally, our Electrochemicals, or EC, segment maintained high operating rates, but North East Asia caustic soda prices, which affect the pricing for our product, continued to disappoint.

Demand for hydrochloric acid from the fracking industry continued to be sluggish, but high seasonal demand for chlorine meant there was little impact on our ability to produce caustic. Even though selling HCl into the fracking market is lucrative, we took steps to diversify our customer base and switched supply into a more stable industrial end use, albeit generally at lower selling prices.

Also, these markets are geographically further away from our plant, so they result in lower netbacks, that is the safe freight adjusted, net sales price. Keeping in mind that our main chlor-alkali product is caustic soda, the ability to operate our North Vancouver facility at high rates is more important than chasing a volatile fracking market for HCl.

So, in general, our businesses performed well in the first half of the year, both SPPC and Water continue to gain strength, and although there continues to be some pricing pressure for caustic, the long-term outlook for higher prices hasn’t changed, so we continue to be confident that better times for EC.

Rohit will now provide you with some additional details on the second quarter results before I provide some further information on our path forward. Rohit.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thanks Mark, good morning. As Mark indicated, all our plants operated well in the second quarter of 2019 and results also reflected higher sulphuric acid prices and improved pricing for water products that more than offset higher input costs.

Before I review the financial results for the second quarter, there are a few items to note. The two specialty chemical businesses that we decided to sell have been reclassified in the second quarter financial statements as Assets and Liabilities Held for Sale.

Although, form a balance sheet perspective, these assets are disclosed separately, from an income statement perspective, income generated by these assets will continue to be reported as part of the WSSC segment.

While the aggregate cash flows of all the specialty businesses supported their carrying cost, once we decided to sell KCl and Adjuvants, the expected cash flow of the remaining specialty businesses was not sufficient to support the book value.

Accordingly, we wrote off the goodwill associated with these products. This resulted in a non-cash charge of US$50.0 million, or CAD$66.0 million. Since it is a non-cash charge, it does not affect EBITDA nor distributable cash.

The application of IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019 means that Chemtrade now recognizes depreciation and interest expense, instead of operating lease expense, for leases that were previously classified as operating leases. This results in an increase in EBITDA, but it does not affect distributable cash. Also, comparative information is not restated.

The second quarter last year included two items that affected Distributable Cash and/or EBITDA. The $65.0 million reserve for legal proceedings negatively affected both EBITDA and distributable cash. We also incurred a premium to repay the Canexus Senior Notes and a small loan outstanding on our Fort McMurray plant. I will exclude these items in my comments this morning to better compare the actual operating performance of our businesses.

Revenue from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $396.7 million, a decrease of $8.5 million from 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower prices for caustic soda in the EC segment. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, distributable cash after maintenance capital expenditures was $41.0 million, or $0.44 per unit compared with $33.6 million or $0.36 per unit in 2018, after the exclusions mentioned.

Aggregate EBITDA from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $91.3 million compared with $70.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in EBITDA is due to better results in the SPPC segment and due to the adoption of IFRS 16, which had a positive impact of $13.6 million.

Turning to segmented results for the quarter, SPPC generated revenue of $126.4 million compared to $128.5 million in 2018. EBITDA for the quarter was $45.3 million, which was $19.6 million higher than 2018. Of this $19.6 million increase, about $12 million is attributable to improved business results.

The balance includes the positive impact of IFRS 16 of $5.5 million and a claim settlement of $2.6 million. The main reasons for the year-over-year increases was better operations and higher selling prices for merchant sulphuric acid, which more than offset the effect of lower sales volumes, primarily from Vale.

As Mark noted, a combination of better operations and more predictable by-product supply, resulted in more optimal supply-demand balancing and reduced costs such as alternate sourcing and illogical freight. We also had fewer maintenance turnarounds in the second quarter of 2019 relative to 2018.

Our WSSC segment reported second quarter revenue of $115.5 million compared with $112.4 million in 2018. EBITDA was $20.9 million, including the positive IFRS 16 impact of $1.0 million, compared with $22.4 million generated in 2018.

As Mark said, selling prices for water products are more than offsetting higher raw material costs. However, the positive impact of improved performance of water products was more than offset by lower volumes for specialty chemicals.

Our EC segment reported revenue of $154.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, which was $9.6 million lower than the same period of 2018. Although volumes were higher than last year when the North Vancouver plant had an extended maintenance outage, continued weakness in selling prices for caustic soda more than offset the benefit of higher volumes. Chlorate volumes were lower due to reduced demand from pulp mills.

From an EBITDA perspective, including the $6.7 million benefit from IFRS 16, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.5 million higher than the same period of 2018. This was primarily due to higher volumes of caustic soda and reduced costs compared to 2018 that included the costs to repair the piping issue at the North Vancouver plant.

However, the higher volumes and reduced costs were not enough to offset the lower caustic prices. We also realized lower netbacks for HCl as Mark explained. Maintenance CapEx in the second quarter were $17.2 million. We expect maintenance CapEx in 2019 to range between $80.0 million and $90.0 million.

Excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains, corporate costs during the second quarter of 2019 were $21.3 million, including a positive IFRS 16 impact of $400,000, compared with $18.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, excluding the litigation reserve recorded in 2018.

The second quarter of 2019 includes a foreign exchange loss of $2.8 million compared with a loss of $3.8 million in 2018. The lower FX loss this year was offset by higher legal costs and higher compensation accruals. We maintain ample liquidity with US$190.0 million undrawn on our US$850.0 million credit facility and are in compliance with all our bank covenants.

I will now hand the call back to Mark.

Mark Davis

Thanks, Rohit. Overall, we are pleased with our second quarter performance. The initiatives we took to improve our operations led to significant improvements in the SPPC segment. Results from EC were based on solid business actions despite the downward movement in commodity pricing. Finally, our Water business has also improved and is gaining traction.

As you would have seen from our MD&A, we changed some of the assumptions underpinning our 2019 EBITDA guidance. Our new assumptions led to a lower expectation of 2019 EBITDA, but we still believe that 2019 EBITDA will be within the range previously communicated, albeit at the lower end.

The key assumption change is our expected pricing for caustic soda. We have lowered our 2019 expected annual price by US$30.0. Since our third quarter pricing is mostly set, this assumption is really based on a modest improvement in Q4 pricing.

At the beginning of August, pricing for export volumes out of Asia has continued to be quite volatile, increasing one week and falling the next. For Chemtrade pricing, at the end of August or early September will set the direction for our Q4 pricing.

As a reminder, caustic soda pricing during the third quarter of 2018 was relatively high. The current weakness affecting our results only started significantly affecting us in the fourth quarter of 2018. Between caustic soda and HCl, our guidance assumes pricing headwinds of roughly $25.0 million for the second half of 2019 relative to 2018. Although we do expect some of this to be offset by stronger results in SPPC.

The ongoing weakness in spot caustic soda pricing exported from N.E. Asia was unexpected by us and by the industry experts. The best analysis is that this near-term pricing weakness is the result of the U.S., China trade tensions and tariffs. For example, we know that Chinese alumina production is down, which is a consumer of caustic.

It also seems that demand for the chlorine chain in China has not weakened. Both of these create excess caustic supply, thus constraining pricing. Its believed that current Chinese ECU prices are close to the floor of cash costs in Asia. Despite this near-term weakness, the long-term view on caustic soda pricing is still bullish.

Once we are past the current weakness, the forecast calls for price increases every year for the next four years, and to remain elevated through 2025, which is now two years longer than the previous forecast. The forecast now has lower peak price than the former forecasts, but that peak price is still significantly higher than current levels.

We have tried to provide some specific color on our views of the caustic soda market and the MD&A contains the other assumptions underlying our guidance. At a high level, most of our businesses are posting improved results and the long-term market dynamics for the product that holds the most leverage remains robust despite near-term weakness.

Thank you for your attention and operator, Rohit and I would now be pleased to answer questions

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Joel Jackson, BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Joel Jackson

Hi, good morning guys, thanks for taking me.

Mark Davis

Good morning.

Joel Jackson

Few questions, can you just talk high level, so just this is first time you have ever commented on the guidance before, two part are here. When you say at the low end of the range, do you mean the low end or in the lower half or the lower third. And on the third quarter the full EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA would you expect similar worse or better performance relative to Q2 or Q3 of last year. Maybe if you can you give us a little bit of color. Thanks.

Mark Davis

So, when we talk about the lower range, the midpoint is probably the lower 25% of the range, it’s not the bottom of the range. But if we say the middle range 50%, top of 25% and primary about 25%. As far as third quarter goes, we really don't give quarterly guidance, but, I did say this in the call.

And that again our biggest variable is really caustic soda pricing and what we said in the call was that the current pricing weakness for caustic, really didn't affect our results significantly until Q4 last year. So, you would expect that actually Q3 this year versus Q3 last year to be down in the EC segment.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. If you look at the back half of the year - even as the midpoint of our guidance, it would be similar to the back half of last year. So, given that we have said we expect the lower part of our guidance, you should expect the half two this year to be weaker than half two last year.

And Mark said, primarily driven - I think we quantified the amount of headwind we expect in pricing and its $25 million in the back half of the year. So, we offset some of that, but you know, you shouldn't be surprised to see half two weaker than half two last year.

Joel Jackson

Sure. Those are helpful. My next question is on the legal reserve for the [indiscernible], cases or claims. It looks like you paid out some more cash on that, can you give us an update, as I know the reserve is still $140 million, how much cash now has been paid through end of June or till today and then what your - probability as that reserve would have to go up again? Thanks.

Mark Davis

So, on the first part of your question, I think we still got about CAD$50 million to pay out on it. If we assume that the entire amount of reserve is paid out. During the quarter, we paid about $20 million or so off the reserve. Because the second part of your question is whether we expect the reserve to change, we feel very comfortable with the reserve that we have.

Joel Jackson

And just my last question. So, in selling the KCL, looking at selling KCL and back to - business, looks like you are maybe expecting getting 10 times multiple on that in the market. Can you comment on that? And then, does this speak to over the past several years you had some growth businesses that you sort of looking into which is KCL, hydraulic KCL - and some of the higher value water treatment products. Is this sort of [indiscernible] a shift or may be this just already happened that may be these kind of growth products is not what your strategy will be going forward?

Mark Davis

We won't comment obviously on actually expected valuations. Our statements stand for themselves. What I will say is that the rational for selling these business or rational that we gave in the call script is that you need a different business model for specialty chemicals than for industrial chemicals and we have always tried and remained true to exit our business model. And in this case, we picked up some products and bigger acquisition that didn't fit the business model.

Joel Jackson

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jacob Bout from CIBC. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Mark Davis

Hey, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

The 2018 guidance, does that excludes the US$14 million EBITDA from the potassium chloride in the vaccine business?

Mark Davis

No. So, even from our balance sheet perspective these are classified as asset held for sales from a P&L perspective the main part of the WSSC segment until a sales closed. So, we don't expect, given where we are sitting today, we really don't expect any material loss of earnings due to potential sale of these two businesses in 2019.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And, have you hired an advisor and the process has already started or how far down the...

Rohit Bhardwaj

As Mark said, we have hired BMO Capital Market.

Jacob Bout

How often do you do a strategic review like those?

Mark Davis

We strategically review our assets frankly all the time, all right. As many of you or some of you have actually heard is we are relatively simple people. And what I mean by that is actually is trying to create value for our stakeholders and if there is businesses that they value as high as somebody else and it is our current stakeholders will come to monetize that. Having said that is we think the best value for most of our businesses is to say where they are.

Rohit Bhardwaj

And this creates, Mark I think alluded to these assets needed from investment to really get them to realize their potential. So, which is why we took a couple of years to invest in these business and to get their plans to be in better shape. And therefore now we are seeing that the time to asset...

Jacob Bout

Okay. Maybe talk a bit about your thoughts on the dividend. We are in double-digit yields clearly market is not been paying to us. How are you approaching that?

Mark Davis

Well again as we have said for a number of times is we don’t see any problem with the sustaining our dividend and we plan to actually keep paying it. As I said before two, is that I think that our unit price has been the penalty box for our a number of self inflicted wounds and once the business perform as we expect it should and as we think our unit price will actually recover we will no longer be paying double-digit yields. But we see no reason to change our dividend policy right now.

Jacob Bout

Okay. Last question just on the margin improvements in the WSSC business. what type of ramp you are expecting there?

Mark Davis

So there is two things, one is the remaining second businesses that are there, we think there is a some improvement opportunities there. And on the water, as prices are now starting to outpace raw materials we expect that margins will continue to improve, but again you not looking at very high increases from where we are starting to see now, but we expect that should continue for a couple of years at least.

Rohit Bhardwaj

That the biggest margin increase that is possible in the water business again is one of these difficult things to actually read because it would be a based on a sharp drop in a aluminum source, pricing of the aluminum source. And I would say it is difficult because again the aluminum source actually gets all tied into worldwide tariffs and things like that.

So, we believe we can continue to grow those margins at a reasonable pace. If the aluminum input cost dropped suddenly for the same reason when we are left into these annual contracts municipalities that would be a significant benefit, but it is hard for I think for anyone to predict if or when that would happen.

Jacob Bout

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nelson Ng

Great. Thanks. My first question relates to the sales process. So I guess you chose two facilities to move forward with if that process goes well are there kind of other specialty chemical assets that I guess you are sitting on a sense on that then you would look to sell or, yes, could you just comment on that first?

Mark Davis

These are the most of the specialties we have, the exception of may be our ultrapure business which fits so tightly with the rest of that and is a growth opportunity for us, right. So, these are the two things that don’t belong, if anything doesn't belong right, and they sell into the pharma industry which we have nothing else that sells into the pharma industry. All our other products actually sell into general industry or industrial purposes and therefore, as we have said, we think actually that the best value for those businesses is where they are.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Got it. And then moving on to the EC segment. Could you talk about be reduced demand from - mills n terms of the chlorate product? Is about our seasonal item or is it just due to a gradual slowdown that you are seeing?

Mark Davis

So, there is two or three things going on in that product, right. One is actually there has been a two or three mill shutdowns during the year, that has probably reduced North American demand by 1% or 2%. So, that is one thing.

Secondly, is there has been a number of mills that have taken some increased downtime because demand for their market pulp is actually been a little soft. So, the 1% or 2% is probably systemic. The other stuff is probably this year item.

Counterbalancing that, somewhat is volume actually works pretty nicely if you do the math is superior or - has announced that it is actually shutting its Saskatoon facility by the end of the year, which removes 40,000 tons of chlorate from the market, which is probably about 2% of the market. So, that is what is going on there.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Yes, I was just about to ask about the Saskatoon facility. So from your Brandon facility, how should we think about its service radius in terms of like obviously your service - and how should we think about what radius is that you could cost-effectively provided product?

Mark Davis

So, North America and actually exports too. The chloride business is different than some of the others, we talked about is, no matter where you are plant is located in North America, it is you are able to competitively compete anywhere you want in North America. And as you say, especially out of Brandon which is a low cost plant. So, your big general statement is you know is 60% of North American chlorate supplies in Canada and 60% of demand in the U.S. so it's really a North American market.

Secondly, as we have talked about before is, again as a general statement North America is actually a low power cost jurisdiction. So, you are actually able to make chlorate in North America and export it competitively into Asia, Southeast Asia and around the world actually at a competitive basis. So Brandon's competitiveness in North America and whole and outside North America as well as our number of our competitors plants.

Nelson Ng

So, just to confirm, are you exporting any of the Brandon product or…

Mark Davis

Part of volume we produce in North America it goes for export.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Got it. I will leave it there. Thanks.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Newman, Desjardins. Your line is open.

David Newman

Good morning, gentlemen.

Mark Davis

Hey David.

David Newman

If you look at the sort of your Northeast caustic soda prices there are an eight year lows, low overall. So, if you sort of extrapolate it into 4Q and you didn’t get the little bit of lift in 4Q that you are kind of talking about. And certainly softness in end market as well. Do you think that you could still meet the bottom end of your guidance if it kind of maintain at current levels. Or would you have to give a haircut to be a little bit below the guidance range?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So, right now the accounting on is about US$20 pickup in the index, which from week-to-week has a fluctuation that is quite possible. But at that point we are looking at maybe that is a $1.5 million impact in Q4 so we aren’t too concern about kind of - we expect to get that lift, but even if we don’t that is not going to be a material impact.

David Newman

So, let me reiterate then Rohit, so what you are saying is if we stay at current levels it could be like $1.5 million impact in 4Q. is that correct?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. That is correct.

David Newman

Very good. And that is actually a lot less material than I would have thought. And your cash cost curve, I know you guys don’t provide this information, but the Northeast Asian producer is talking about being at the cash cost curve. So, in advance maybe kind of looking the same basis what is your cash cost curve there. In other words what do you have to be at cost, in other words a lot of working parts of chlorine and HCL et cetera. But what is your sort of cash cost curve there - maybe just a few thought?

Mark Davis

Well if you do it another way it’s actually right now we are actually at as we said low caustic prices, low hydro chlorine prices and you see the EC segment report right of earnings and the majority of that is…

Rohit Bhardwaj

We take of that half of that chemical market in Vancouver that is still a hefty number. Keeping in mind that the market area that as we travel you have about US$80 account for freight cost and then the distributor estimate their margin. So even if you set up cost curve is the same - better cost curve we still got that cushion over the Northeast area?

Mark Davis

We are in a long way in the positive cost base.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes.

David Newman

Okay.

Mark Davis

And just a reminder for everyone, the key raw material cost actually is a electrical power. The electrical power in DC, there is a electrical power in Asia as a general statement is a good place to be. Right.

David Newman

It make sense. And what about your conversion rate now and your hydrochloric acid. What are you guys running at, I think it is a little bit lower than obviously more chlorine, obviously right now with the chlorine markets being a little more robust?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. We have said its about 37% and frankly its getting less, we were talking less sensitive to that, because when the fracking industry is going hard then picking up extra conversion into HCL to feed the fracking market generate a lot more money. It diversified our base now to a more investor base, so while it’s an upgrade to chlorine the sensitivity to a 1% change in conversion is not going to be as much as it was last year when fracking industry was going really strong.

David Newman

Okay. And last one for me guys just in terms of strategic initiatives, I mean you have obviously got your KCL and the vaccines in America and in just kind of further to a question earlier. Would you look at Brazil as being a potential carve out because it seems like it could be sold relatively easily or is that something you consider still be core?

Mark Davis

We like the business model, it fits perfectly with the rest of the business and I have got one assumption, so I did actually say it, but say it one more time actually is, if anything we could do actually to create value for our shareholders, we are open to, right as we think the likelihood is actually best values retaining the assets that we have.

David Newman

Okay. Excellent. Thanks guys.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steven Hansen from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Steven Hansen

Yes. Hey guys. Just a single one for me. I apologize if I missed it, but Mark, you referenced sodium nitrate a trade hick up in a quarter around some demand side, I believe. And I just wanted to clarify, why you think that is a single quarter phenomena and not any longer? Thanks.

Mark Davis

Actually, I didn't mean to blur, if I did it. Sodium nitrate I think is an ongoing issue for us, volume issue the quarter would be phosphorus pentasulphide P2S5.

Steven Hansen

Okay. Helpful. And just to follow-up David’s question, I think earlier around the customer switch decision in operating or -. Am I understanding it correctly I just want to clarify the decision to switch and move away from more volatile fracking market is really just the benefit the operational stability, is that the - your taking lower netbacks, it sounds like was the switch. So, is it right way to understand it?

Mark Davis

Yes. But, another way to think, if you look at MCEU profitability, okay, what is key for us is continuing to be able to make and sell caustic, Alright. So, taking lower margins on HCL it facilitates us being able to produce is actually a good trade.

Steven Hansen

Understood. Okay. That is helpful thanks. I appreciate it.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Endri Leno from National Bank. Your line is now open.

Endri Leno

Hi. Good morning. Just a couple of questions for me. First on the sodium nitrate, is it really the impairment at all on the anti-dumping hearing or that ruling that expired in January?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So, that is the anti-dumping was against China and Germany and that is been the news for another period of time, so that is not an issue. But, the impairment is to do with sodium nitrate and what has happened in sodium nitrate is there has been some other overseas supply that is not covered by the tariff that has been - that excess capacity that they are feeding to the market and we don't believe that they are dumping, but they are really impacting our ability to keep market share and pricing.

So that has been over a last couple of years. I was never very - in the context of the petchem business was not a huge component, which is why we didn't really talk a lot about it, but now that we have pulled the other side is the company that is more meaningful in the context of petchem although for the overall business is still not a material product.

Endri Leno

Okay. Great. Thank you. And last one for me is that - the shut down at Georgia Pacific that you had previously discussed is it possible to quantify what impact it had in the quarter for chloride and how do you see it for rest of 2019?

Mark Davis

Yes. I don't remember the exact quarter numbers, but I mean our assumption as you know for chloride in our guidance going forward has been reduced by 10,000 tons per year, right. So, a large portion is attributable to actually George Pacific shutdown. I mean it is not all of it, but all our part of it.

Endri Leno

Okay. Alright, great. That is it for me. Thank you.

Thank you. And that does conclude the questions in the queue at this time. I will turn the call back to the presenters for closing comment.

Mark Davis

Great. Well we thank you all for your time and attention and we will speak to you again at the third quarter call. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our call and you may now disconnect.