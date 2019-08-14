3 Biotech Stocks Seeing Insider Buying

Brief summaries of all three stocks and the insider buying within them are highlighted in the paragraphs below.

This includes a DMD concern that just saw a $2 million purchase by its CEO and a 'battleground' biopharma stock seeing major buying by two beneficial owners.

Today, we highlight two small- and one mid-cap biotech/biopharma stocks that have seen recent and notable insider buying.

Humanity has advanced, when it has advanced, not because it has been sober, responsible, and cautious, but because it has been playful, rebellious, and immature." - Tom Robbins

Even with the recent volatility and declines in the markets, the S&P 500 is only down some five percent from its recent all-time highs and up in the low teens for 2019.

It is not the same story for small-cap stocks as the Russell 2000 trades at about the same levels as two years ago. Being a believer in reversion to the mean, I believe eventually and hopefully, in the near future, small-cap concerns should start to outperform their larger brethren.

Given this, we continue to peruse new insider buying to find possible new investment ideas. Here are three small-cap stocks seeing notable and recent insider buying that might be worth additional due diligence. All three come from the biotech/biopharma sector.

Let's start with AxoGen (AXGN), a small-cap concern that provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves and that is based several hundred miles north of me up in Gainesville, FL. The CEO bought just over $1 million worth of shares last Friday. A director bought just over $200,000 in new equity as well in three transactions on Friday and this Monday. In mid-June, another director bought just over $100,000 in new holdings. Those purchases are the first for company insiders since late 2017.

This follows Q2 results on August 6th that showed a slight beat on the bottom line. Revenues rose almost 30% on a year-over-year basis and were largely in line with expectations.

The company came public a quarter-century ago but has yet to achieve sustainable profitability despite an approximate $600 million market cap. As can be seen above, the stock is far off its highs of late last year. After second quarter earnings results, four analysts reiterated, including BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald, Buy ratings. Price targets proffered ranged from $21 to $30 a share. William Blair had a different view and downgraded AXGN to Market Perform from Outperform after Q2 numbers. Insiders seem to be siding with the bull case most analysts see on the stock based on purchases. Management outline part of its optimistic view on the presentation that follows Q2 earnings.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Next up is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) which sees its first insider buying in some 10 months as its CEO buys $2 million in new shares on Monday. The stock currently has a market cap of just over $9 billion. The stock has been weak over the past month and fell over 10% last week after announcing its plans to increase enrollment in a study of its DMD gene therapy SRP-9001 that will extend its development timeline. The company states this is due to an erroneous adverse event that was reported from Study 102.

Analysts seem to be keeping the faith on the DMD concern. Over the past week, four analyst firms have assigned Buy ratings on SRPT including Cowen & Co. and Nomura. Three more including Citigroup have reiterated existing Buy ratings on the stock as well. Price targets proffered range from $185 to $267, all significantly above the current trading levels of the shares. It should be noted a couple of analysts did modestly lower their price targets.

The company reported Q2 results on August 7th that beat nicely both the bottom and top-line consensus. Revenues grew nearly 30% on a year-over-year basis to just under $95 million. New buying by the company's CEO is certainly a nice vote of confidence that the company's prospects remain bright.

Finally, we have AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) which continues to see large insider buying in recent months. Two beneficial owners bought just over $5 million in new shares last over myriad transactions. One of these beneficial owners also purchased just over $4.5 million in new shares in late June. In May, three officers including the company's CEO added just over $250,000 to their holdings. Prior to these May purchases, there had been no insider or beneficial owner buying in these shares since late 2015.

This is a battleground stock right now and one that has been targeted by noted bears like Adam Feuerstein. Late in June, Vyleesi was approved for female sexual dysfunction. AMAG licenses this compound from Palatin Technologies (PTN).

Despite the approval, the stock sells for half its levels a year ago even with a recent rally. The shares currently have a market cap just north of $400 million. The company also had a recent Q2 miss as well as lowered forward guidance. Analysts also have mixed views on this company. Four including Piper Jaffray have reissued Hold ratings over the past three months. Both Barclays and H.C. Wainwright reissued Buy ratings after second quarter earnings results. Despite a big slug of recent insider buying, I have to side with the bears on this name. The company has been public for over 30 years and still is not profitable.

And those are two small- and one mid-cap biotech/biopharma stocks seeing significant and recent insider purchases

Every act of rebellion expresses a nostalgia for innocence and an appeal to the essence of being." - Albert Camus, The Rebel

I appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found this quick piece on three stocks seeing recent insider activity helpful. Please click the "Follow" next to my name to receive future pieces like this on small and midcap stocks insiders are buying.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/mid-cap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.