Destination Maternity: Ripe For A Buyout

Background: A Leading Niche Retailer

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) is the leading designer and omni-channel retailer of maternity apparel in the United States. As of Q1 2019, DEST operated 1,012 retail locations, including 458 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and 554 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout North America. Additionally, DEST sells its merchandise on the Internet through Amazon.com, websites of certain retail partners, as well as through its own three branded websites: Motherhood.com, APeaInThePod.com and DestinationMaternity.com websites.

The company’s 458 stores operate under three retail nameplates: Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®. They also operate 554 leased departments within leading retailers such as Macy’s®, buybuy BABY® and Boscov’s®.

The company appeals to both value shoppers (via its Motherhood Maternity brand) as well as shoppers looking for a premium name (via its ‘A Pea in the Pod’ brand).

Private Equity Acquisition is Likely

The last time I called for a company to be bought out by private equity in a Seeking Alpha article was Outerwall on June 13th, 2016 and it was indeed acquired just over a month later on July 25th, 2016 by Apollo Global Management.

I view the case for Destination Maternity to be taken private as similarly likely. It is instructive for shareholders to consider what a reasonable enterprise value might be to determine the attractiveness of holding DEST stock ahead of such a potential transaction. While the stock has traded as high as $5.94 in the past year, we consider a broader range of outcomes in this analysis. The purpose of this article is to examine what a likely sale price would be to a private equity buyer under 2 scenarios: one base-case and one post-operational improvements.

Private Market Value

Private equity firms generally value businesses based on a multiple of EBITDA. In its most recent 10-k, DEST reported adjusted EBITDA before other charges of $16.026 million.

For the purpose of this initial scenario, we will assume forward EBITDA remains steady, despite the number of cost-saving initiatives the company is working on which could result in higher future EBITDA. Assuming a reasonable multiple of 6x EBITDA, we arrive at an enterprise value of roughly $96 million. Backing out long-term debt of $22 million and accrued expenses and other current liabilities of $24.6 million from 2019’s most recent quarterly balance sheet leaves $49.4 million of equity value, or $3.44 per share (using the current share count of 14.34 million shares outstanding).

Operating Improvements Imply Substantial Upside

DEST generates significant gross profit dollars: $198.1 million gross profit on sales of $383.7 million in its most recent fiscal year.

DEST’s SG&A at $198.3 million is too big for its current sales base and should be reduced, likely one of the reasons that Eugene Davis, a respected turn-around specialist was recently brought in as Chairman in June.

If SG&A is decreased by just 10%, that would drop an additional $19.83 million to the bottom line each year and a 6x EBITDA multiple would imply an enterprise value of $214 million and an equity value of roughly $168 million or $11.71 per share. Indeed, the recently announced reduction in force is on its own expected to save costs of $4 to $4.5 million annually and demonstrates the Board is now serious about right-sizing its SG&A.

Maternity Wear is Amazon-Resistant Retail

While DEST is rapidly growing its internet sales, it still derives the majority of sales from its physical stores. Maternity wear, more so than normal clothing, is resistant to the onset of online shopping due to the fact that women in pregnancy have a greater need to try on clothes before purchasing them, requiring a visit to a physical store. Women in pregnancy are a size they’ve likely never been before which would make it difficult to simply order a Size 6 online, for example, because they’ve been a Size 6 their entire adult lives.

Additionally, there is a greater need for the human touch and reassuring advice of an experienced salesperson who can offer comfort and value-added advice to women during their months of pregnancy.

Finally, last-minute purchases can only realistically be done in physical stores, not online; so if a pregnant woman needs something to wear for a party last minute, she’ll likely go to a physical store. For all these reasons, the maternity niche of DEST makes it somewhat immune to the well-known Amazonification effect suffered by many other types of retail.

In summary, given the factors outlined above, investing in DEST at current levels provides a compelling risk-reward position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.