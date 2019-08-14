Cardinal Energy: I Couldn't Resist The 28%+ FCF Yield
About: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF), Includes: GENGF
by: Hervé Blandin
Summary
Cardinal Energy generated strong free cash flow during Q2 thanks to its low sustaining costs.
The company can hold its production flat while paying a dividend, reducing its net debt, and buying back shares.
Considering the low valuation and the recent capital allocation decisions, I became a shareholder.
Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) released its Q2 earnings. Thanks to strong liquids prices and low sustaining costs, the company generated important free cash flow.
Yet, the market didn't react and the stock price is