The Policy Market - Fed Under Fire

Monetary policy in focus as markets get panicky

We don't have the trade war to blame for yesterday's 3% plunge in the stock market. Instead the convenient villain is the yield curve - where the spread between the yield on the 10-year and 2-year Treasury turned negative for the first time since 2007. That had the president and at least one of his advisors on the tape telling the Fed to get busy easing policy - and not just by a measly 25-basis points - at the September meeting. Traders at the CME have upped bets on a 50-basis point move then, but a 25-point cut remains the most likely scenario.

Google workers seek to turn down border business

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) employees are circulating a petition asking the company not to bid on a cloud contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The petition says immigration officials are "perpetrating a system of abuse and malign neglect" and notes that the government's border separation/detention policies are "illegal under international human rights law, and immoral by any standard." Google has listened to its woke workers in the past, pulling out of the government's drone-related Project Maven, and dropping out as a bidder for the Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract.

Teva and Mylan in D.C.'s sights

Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Elijah Cummings have launched an investigation targeting Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Heritage Pharmaceuticals for allegedly obstructing a Congressional inquiry into their pricing practices for generic drugs.The two lawmakers say that the companies have yet to produce any of the documents requested in 2014 despite repeated prompting. Apparently, one company representative emailed that the "consensus at this point is that the responses will be polite f-u letters." In May, 44 states filed suit against the three firms, and others, accusing them of colluding to maintain high generic drug prices. Heritage has already agreed to pay more than $7M to settle criminal and civil price-fixing allegations.