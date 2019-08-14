CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL) CEO Gustavo Estrella on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Gustavo Estrella

Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for being with us in this call for the second quarter of 2019 for CPFL Energia. We will start on slide number 3, where we have a few highlights for this quarter. The first one is an increase of 0.9% in the load of our concession areas. I think it is important to say that we did have a migration movement for client to the national grid, the direct connection to the national grid. So it is 0.9% in same comparison base will be around 1.5%, which is more or less of what we have had in terms of load increase in the concession area in the past few years. We'll talk more about that in the coming slides.

The second highlight is about our EBITDA. We have reached R$1.5 billion, a growth of 9.9% vis-à-vis 2018. The net income of R$574 million, up 27.4% vis-à-vis the second quarter of 2018. Here we have an important variation in our net debt. We are reaching a net debt of R$11 billion and our leverage which is an indicator of net debt over EBITDA is of 1.93 times and once again, I should highlight that this figure is already impacted by the results of our IPO in June -- or re-IPO in June, where we had R$3.7 billion coming into the company's cash.

Investments of R$521 million also up 23.5% vis-à-vis 2018. Here our forecast for 2019 is total investment of R$2.2 billion for the whole year of 2019.

And then important impact was in the tariff adjustment of RGE, now combined to RGE Sul, with an important increase in our parcel B which basically had a of the IGPM rates. So, we reach a growth of 7.14% in parcel B of our prior RGE and 9.10% of RGE Sul. Two important impacts was the growth in parcel B.

And finally, this is the effect of our re-IPO. As I said, in June, we had funds coming to the company of R$3.7 billion at R$27.5 per share in the period of little over one month. We had a variation in the share of prices of almost 24% starting on June 12th, which was the pricing and also with a daily volume of trading of R$109 million, very significant to the company.

Turning to Slide number 4, we have our energy sales. As we have mentioned, our load in the concession area had an increase of 0.9%, adjusting the impact of the migration of our clients to the national grid, and this client has zero margin, therefore, it does not affect our results, but that affects the perception of growth in energy consumption.

So, in comparable basis, the load is actually growing 1.5%. In sales, there was a drop of 0.8% and this is an important factor in this quarter. It was the billing calendar fact -- billing calendar did cause a negative effective on sales, but I think the most important figure is really the load which is what is affecting the non-billed invoice, that's what affects the company's results.

So, when we analyze sales by segment and this is the figure that really has to do with the 0.8%, and we do have a negative performance in residential, industrial and others. And we have a chart on the bottom right of this page. We show the billing calendar affect, the temperature and the migration to the national grid.

If we make the adjustments in each one of these segments, you can see that the residential area goes from a drop of 1% to a growth of 1.9%. If we adjust the billing calendar and the temperature and if we have analysis for the industrial area, we will go to a growth of 1.4 in the commercial area from 0.5%, it would grow 2.4%. So, it's important to make this type of adjustment so that you can have a consistent and realistic overview regarding energy consumption, which is maintaining at 2% level as we have had for the past two years.

Also important is to could talk about losses. Losses are basically stable vis-à-vis 2018. We also have had challenges in the macroeconomic scenario in which the country finds itself today in terms of losses control. So, we are maintaining losses, but these are still above the regulatory losses, so we do face a challenge there. I will talk further on about delinquency, but losses is a challenge for us right now.

And now, we have the profile of our market. 38% of the market comes from the industrial area, followed by 29% coming from residential area, commercial area 17% and others outsourced 17%.

Now turning to slide number 5, we talk a little bit about the weather and the macroeconomic scenario. We have the two main impacts in the market, and they are related to weather. The first, rainfall especially in the south region, which is affecting significantly our irrigation market.

You can see in the month of April and May, we have a rainfall volume that is higher than our all-time averages. Therefore, we have an energy consumption related to irrigation that is lower than what we expected.

And also talking about temperature, we have a very specific affect in the south region, where we have an average of temperature in this quarter of almost one degree higher than the all-time averages. Therefore, consumption, especially residential and commercial related to heaters also that allows us to have a lower energy consumption.

In the bottom part of the slide, you see that we have a scenario of slow economic recovery. The unemployment rate is still high around 12%. Industrial production, there was a drop in the second quarter of 1% in retail sales with the shy growth of 0.8%. So, all of these combined can somehow explain energy consumption at low levels, close to 2% as we had in this quarter.

Turning to slide number 6, to talk about the delinquency, as I said, we also have a major challenge when we talk about delinquency. Comparison to 2018, we had a growth of 53.7% of our ADA in the results from R$41 million to R$64 million, and also there is a shy or a slow drop vis-à-vis the first quarter of 2019. But this is a subject that's really taking up our time and we are dedicating a lot of attention to control delinquency.

And as we can see, the main action regarding collection is to disconnect energy. So, you’ll see that there is a significant growth when we compare that to 2018 of over 30%, and not even that has been enough to control our delinquency. Of course, that does increase in the disconnections is recent. So we expect that it just brings positive impacts over the next months.

And on the bottom, basically during the benchmarking with other companies, we see that in general, there is a upward trend in delinquency, not only in our concession areas, but also in other concession areas as well. That's something -- that's general, that's happening.

On slide number 7, talking about hydrology. The expectation close the reservoir levels for August now, it should be close to 44%. The all-time average is around 54% for the same month. August is a bit little low, but this is not a concerning scenario, at least not in the short-term. We're seeing here as an expectation for the next three months. So we should have rainfall that is lower than the average if this is already happening. For the Southeast in August, we should have around 80% and in the south region 40%. So this is a point of attention. And it should bring the short-term prices to higher levels. But this not a major concern as of now.

To the right, we have what we expect for GSF. And remember, these are the most critical months for GSF from July to September, and we should reach something close to 45%. But in the year average, you should be 15% to 16% for 2019.

Now on slide number eight, we have our performance on Renewable Generation. We have here our three main sources. The first half them, the biomass, has a positive effect of 21 gigwatts hour. Basically thanks to better weather conditions that allowed us to have a sugarcane crop with the higher gas production, so that we could have also higher generation than 2018.

In our SHPPs, we have an increase of 132 gigawatt hours, thanks to Boa Vista that has allowed us to have a greater generation when compared to 2018. And finally, in the wind area, we had a drop of 67 gigawatt hour, basically because of lower wind performance. We still have winds lower than the ideal curve and that is affecting generation in this quarter.

Well, I will now turn the floor to Mr. Pan and he's going to go into the details about the financial results for this quarter.

Yuehui Pan

Thank you very much. I will try to speak Portuguese and I hope you may understand it. We have reached EBITDA in the second quarter from 9.9%, it has increased. We had an EBITDA of R$173 million in the second quarter in the Distribution segment, an increase of 13.8% and the comparison to the same period of 2018.

The main impact have been, R$235 million in market growth and there is a variation of 0.9% in the net load of losses. And also there was an increase of tariffs because of adjustments in the IGPM and Paulista and Piratininga, as well as the application of the fourth tariff review cycle for RGE in June of 2018. We also had our higher restatement of the financial asset of the concession in the amount of R$63 million, thanks to a higher IPCA.

On the other hand, we had a positive effect of R$93 million in the second quarter of 2018 that was because of the new regulatory asset base adopted with the tariff review. This has not repeated this year.

And finally, there was an increase of R$86 million of PMSO. And we should highlight here expenses with asset write-offs as well as stemming from CapEx, which are not related to inflation R$25 million. ADA, which has increased R$22 million, because of the delinquency increase, also expenses that have been impacted by inflation corresponding to R$17 million legal and judicial expenses R$8 million and expenses with private pension funds R$6 million.

In the Conventional Generation segment, we had an EBITDA of R$334 million in the second quarter, an increase of 11.8% in the comparison to the same period of 2018. The main factor were the inflation transfer to contract prices R$22 million and a higher volume of hydro and thermal generation amounting to R$13 million. For CPFL renewable, we have an EBITDA of R$251 million in the second quarter, which corresponds to a drop of 1.9% in the comparison to the same period of 2018.

And the main factor here were tax credit recovery in the second quarter of 2018, amounting R$17 million; lower wind farms generation corresponding to R$16 million; the end of grace period in the O&M contract of the wind farms of Campo dos Ventos and São Benedito also seasonality of contracts have brought a gain of R$28 million, thanks to higher allocation of energy in the second quarter of 2019. And remember, the factor should be offset in the upcoming period; and also lower expenses with GSF.

In the segment of commercialization services and others, we had an EBITDA of R$46 million in the second quarter, down 2.3% in the comparison to 2018. And the main effect were in commercialization, a drop in the EBITDA margin, because of a lower commercial volume and services on the other new contracts and a higher operating efficiency have allowed improvement in the results, corresponding to R$11 million.

So finally, our net income was R$574 million, with a variation of 27.4% when compared to the second quarter of 2018. In addition to the variation of R$135 million in the EBITDA, the main effect were – in the financial results, an improvement of R$34 million mainly because a drop in the net investments, which already is adjusted by Victoria Financial Assets and Liabilities with a benefit of R$22 million, and the revenue coming from interest – coming from late payments. It's important to highlight that the lower ADA or higher ADA is offset by a greater financial revenue. Depreciation has varied R$6 million. There was an increase in taxes because of the improvement in the results.

So now let's turn to the next slide. On the first chart, we show the financial covenants index variations and this calculation to net debt is adjusted according to the equivalent stake of CPFL Energia in of each side of its subsidiaries. So considering that, the pro forma net debt totaled R$11 billion and pro forma EBITDA for the last 12 months reached R$5.7 billion. The ratio pro forma net debt/EBITDA at the end of the second quarter of 2019 has reached 1.93 times. We should highlight that, if we were not to consider the offering of the IPO, the net debt would be R$14.6 billion, and the ratio would be 2.57 times.

In the second chart, we show gross debt and the breakdown by index. As we can see, 64% of the debt is linked to the CDI, which explains that performance in the third chart, where we can see the reduction in the cost of CPFL Energia debt. In the last chart, we have the cost of debt for CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Renováveis has issued debentures in the amount of R$838 million, which have been allocated to prepayments of most or more expensive debts in order to get in line to CPFL Energia cost.

So, let's talk a little bit about Re-IPO, the total offer, R$134 million, total offering, R$3.7 billion. We had 58% of investors in Brazil and 42% of investors were foreign, almost four times the subscription.

So now, we should have participating here at least one independent member as the November regulation defined, CPFL now has 10 independent members. The committee meetings can only be held validly with the presence of all three members of the related parties committee. So, this is to show the market, the concern about the subject on corporate governance with accountability and transparency. So we have created another department called corporate governance and thereafter to respond administratively to the Chief Legal Officer and functionally to the Board of Directors. In May 21, CPFL has announced a payout ratio minimum of 50%. To pay more than 50% is going to depend on balance between growth and yield.

Thank you very much.

Thiago Silva

Good morning everyone. Thank you very much for this call and congratulations on the results. I have two questions. The first one is about the restructuring of the company and generation. Can you give us a guidance on how this is going and what can be done -- and the balance or year-to-date?

And second question, is the growth via M&A just recently the governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul mentioned that C3E is ready to be sold. They need no further approvals and obviously, considering the synergy you have and the location, I would like to know if there are ongoing negotiations. I know this is confidential, but I would like to talk a little bit about M&A in general and specifically on something on this initiative.

Gustavo Estrella

Thiago, thank you very much for your questions. I'd like to start by generation. We are still following this restructuring plan and the most important action in the short-term is the integration of CPFL Renováveis into the CPFL Energia group. This is already happening. We have an important date. We had IT last week on August 5, where we, in fact, started the integration process and some employees came to companies leaving São Paulo. So we want to conclude over this year still in 2019, this integration basically of our employees, of the processes and systems of the company so that we can have the integration process minimizing any possible risks in both companies operations is specifically CPFL Renováveis.

Remember we are still in the process of signing the SBA, which is the purchase and selling contract of operations that we have now with the stage grids, so the idea is to conclude that in the coming weeks. And after that we should concentrate the share of CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Energia, so that we could then further on evaluate the upcoming stages of integration and restructuring process.

So remember, CPFL Renováveis is a listed company. So all the requirements of CDM and the stock exchange market will be respected over the process, but the process is -- the idea is that over 2020 we are able to conclude this restructuring process. So I would say that in a very short-term, our main focus is on the integration of CPFL Renováveis into Energia, obviously, maintaining our activities of the different companies throughout this period.

Now about M&A. First, specifically about CEEE, we are following the moments of the State of Rio Grande do Sul on this subject of CEEE privatization. We do not have any new information on this after they published the possibility. But just as every market, it's our expectation also that to see the government plays in the company in the privatization process and analyzing our strategy of focusing and growth specifically in the businesses in which somehow we have a leadership whether in distribution or renewable generation.

This asset because of its geographical location makes all sense in the world for CPFL and we will asset if this privatization process really comes up. And not only this one, I think the idea is really to look at the opportunities for investment and distribution that come up. We have an expectation that in addition to CEEE to see other assets that might be on the market and for each one of them, we will now focus and will analyze if it really makes sense to company. But I'm sure that the, group focus on growth and distribution.

Now talking about generation, this integration process of generation arm and also for us to be better prepared to address this type of growth we have here. In addition to possible future M&As also growing new projects.

We're also looking at opportunities to address that growth, as opportunities come up. So I believe that, growth is especially relevant and priority to the group. And our radar is out there to check all opportunities that we might find in the market.

Thiago Silva

Thank you.

Marcelo Sá

Thank you for the call. I have two questions. The first one has to do with the regulatory act. In translation, the contribution period has already come to an end. And then will be publishing the procedures.

And I would like to understand, if you can discuss this or is this all in writing, that about the description side. Because I know have not sent any proposal yet, in this regard the public act?

Gustavo Estrella

Thank you, Marcelo. And I will give the floor to Henrique Dominguez, our regulation officer.

Henrique Dominguez

Good morning, Marcelo. In fact, today have segregated the public hearings, so is discussing generation and translation. And we are waiting for the second phase to be opened, for distribution.

So in fact, it was a part of description segment. In terms of separating the WACC from distribution and generation and transition, because they are different segments. So we met [indiscernible] and directors. And we expect that the second half of the year to resume the discussion about the Distribution WACC. So there is nothing I could add to that.

Marcelo Sá

One of the points that the proportion for a lack of generation transition, that would pay attention of the market, was a very small window about five-years, if I'm not mistaken. And you will, do think this window could be expanded to 10-years? Or is it too early to say?

Andre Dorf

No this is the reason why we asked to separate the discussion, because the rates in the Distribution segment, because they are different from transmission and generation. So that we could separate it and look at that the Distribution business separately, as it has always been progress in the back you have to look at our segments different from the generation and transmission.

So we have no details to give you. And we believe that in the second phase of our Distribution, we are able to discuss also the issue of the window. Because we have not received any second phase. Or we have not started a second phase in the same way that they were for generation and transmission.

Marcelo Sá

Thank you very much. I would like to understand now what do you think about the prices for energy. You said that the rainfall situation has worsened, but not enough to have a very big impact on the spot prices this year. So what about this for the next year? And if we take a contract for 2021 or 2022, what would be the price of energy today on a contract, I'd say, if you have to sign the contract today for these years, 2021 and 2022?

Gustavo Estrella

Marcelo, [Indiscernible] is going to answer your question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Marcelo, good morning. As Gustavo said, we see this about 80% of the southeast and the south in around 40%. And we have the reflex. We see that earn or the natural flow earn, so we don't really talk about these prices. We will do not disclose the prices that we are going with, or we are working with. So the market doesn't have this practice in place. But some -- no big observations regarding what has been negotiated in the last, let's say, three weeks for more long-term prices.

Marcelo Sá

Thank you very much.

