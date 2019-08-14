FX Weekly: A Weak Yuan Is A Problem

With the Fed starting its easing cycle, preference for the USD due to its high interest rate differential against most of the major currencies is certainly going to ease.

Macro News

Global: Global yields continue to fall as risk-off sentiment prevails, with the 10Y US currently trading slightly above 1.6%, just 25bps higher than its historical low reached in early July 2016. With the Fed starting its easing cycle, the preference for the US dollar due to its high interest rate differential against most of the major currencies is certainly going to ease in the medium term, pushing up undervalued currency such as the euro or the Japanese yen. In order to protect their economy from falling further, Japanese and Euro officials have constantly been 'jawboning' concerning their monetary policy, depriving their currency from appreciating and avoiding any disinflationary threat. We saw lately that a trending currency is the last thing Euro policymakers want at this stage.

Hence, for the past few years the Chinese yuan has been under pressure as developed economies has been constantly trying to keep their exchange rate cheap, which usually ends with a negative shock when Chinese officials decide to slightly devalue the exchange rate against the US dollar. For instance, the August 2015 devalutation followed by the late 2015 yuan weakness generated a sudden spike in price volatility. We saw similar action in May and especially in early August this year when USDCNY broke above the 7 level, which has constantly pushed the US 10Y yield to lower levels as we can notice in the chart (figure 1, left frame). Momentum in Asian equities remains bearish; Chinese equities are down 15% since their peak in mid-April (Shanghai SE Composite).

Euro: Fundamentals in the Euro area continue to disappoint; manufacturing PMIs in the four biggest economies are now all below the 50-line threshold, which separates growth from contraction, as uncertainty and the slowdown in global trade keep weighing on European nations. In addition, we saw that the ZEW economic sentiment index came in much lower than expected at -44.1 (vs. -28.5), its lowest level since November 2011.

UK: The British pound keeps trending lower against all major currencies as fears of a no-deal Brexit rise. Sterling has fallen by almost 20% against the euro since the referendum; EURGBP has hit its long-term resistance at 0.93 following the recent rally and looks like it is on its way to reach parity in the coming months if the current situation prevails. On the other hand, UK wages continue their trend, up 3.7% in the three months to June, the highest rate in 11 years , and inflation expectations remain well above the 2-percent target with the 5Y5Y inflation swap trading at 3.60% (according to Eikon Reuters).

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net speculative shorts on US Treasuries have continued to grow in recent weeks, totaling 1.1M contracts in the week ending August 6th. Even though yields have fallen drastically in the past three months, speculators have been increasing their short exposure to US Treasuries, going against the global yield momentum.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The recent rise in price volatility generated some USD sell-off, sending EURUSD above the 1.12 resistance. The pair has been trading in a tight range in the past week, between 1.1185 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340 - 1.2550 range) and 1.1240 (50D SMA). We could see further gains in the short run, with the next resistance standing at 1.13 (200D SMA). The 200D moving average represents a strong resistance as the pair has traded above it only a few days in the past 18 months.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Sentiment has been extremely bearish on Cable in recent months as the pair is down 12 figures since the beginning of May. GBPUSD is now flirting with its strong support at 1.20, which we think could be a good buying opportunity. However, we prefer to play Sterling against the euro in the short run as uncertainty around Brexit could continue to weigh on GBP, especially against the US dollar.

EURGBP: The pair experienced a spectacular rally since May, hitting a 10-year high above 0.93 on the back of a pound weakness. We went short at 0.9285 with a tight stop at 0.9410 as we could see a ST consolidation as the pair looks strongly overbought. EURGBP can trade above 90 cents for a while, hence we set our target at 0.9150.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The yen has remained strongly against the US dollar and all the major crosses such as the euro or the Aussie as safety bid lifts safe havens. We have been bullish on the Japanese yen for a while, but we were waiting for higher levels on USDJPY to start shorting the pair again. USDJPY is currently flirting with a crucial support at 105, we could see lower levels on the pair if US yields keep plunging. We should hear from Japanese policymakers soon in reaction to the yen strength as we are slowly approaching the BoJ "panic level" of 100.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The Swiss franc has also been strong in recent weeks and is trading slightly above its 0.9660 support, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.9250 - 1.0330 range. We would stay out of it for the time being.

Chart of the Week

This chart shows an interesting co-movement between China-US interest-rate differential and the USDCNY exchange rate; in the past 5 years, the 10Y spread between China and US yields has led USDCNY by 4 months. Hence, as the 10Y US yield fell more dramatically than the China 10Y, we should have expected the exchange rate to depreciate (i.e. CNY to strengthen). According to this chart, the IR differential is currently pricing in a spot rate at 6.4, which corresponds to its May 2018, but instead USDCNY broke through the upside to the psychologically important level of 7.

A weak yuan is problematic as it tends to lower earnings forecasts for Chinese corporates but also increases the effective debt load, which could cause solvency issues. It will be interesting to follow the CNY dynamics in the medium term if the US dollar starts to weaken against a major set of currencies as the Fed starts its easing cycle.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

