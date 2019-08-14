Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria: Depressed Share Prices Offer Long-Term Buying Opportunity

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) reported a strong set of 2Q19 results on July 31, but the stock price has since tumbled about 7%. The Spanish economy hasn't been strong as of late and shock defeat of Macri in Argentina where BBVA has exposure to has put selling pressure on the shares.

The bank is well capitalized at 11.6% CET1 ratio in FY18 with a target of 12% in 2020. As BBVA is currently trading at around 0.6x book value on a forward ROE of about 9%, I believe the shares are undervalued.

Source: Koyfin

Quarterly recovery in NII for Spain

2Q19 NII in Spain grew 5% qoq or 0.1% yoy to EUR927m which is strong compared to other Spanish banks. There was continued growth in the more profitable retail and commercial segments. Customer spreads increased as yields on loans were higher compared with very low deposit rates.

Source: BBVA

Non-performing loans ratio has been steadily declining improving asset quality.

Source: BBVA

Mexico: Impressive growth region

2Q19 NII grew 7.8% to EUR1,532m in constant currency due to strong loan growth in retail with 8% yoy increase and market share gain of 130bps yoy. Guidance for NII, which is the main profit driver, is set for high single digits growth.

Source: BBVA

Key risk area is South America

Cost of risk has been worsening for Argentina despite having very wide customer spreads. Overall, South America net profit grew 60.6% yoy in 2Q19 in constant terms with a large contribution from Colombia. Recent political uncertainty in Argentina has caused assets denominated in Argentinian pesos to plummet.

Source: BBVA

Source: BBVA

In terms of breakdown by region, about 8% lies within South America and 16% of gross income is generated there as well. Argentina is roughly 3% of total net profit only.

Source: BBVA

Financials overview and valuation

According to Bloomberg estimates, FY2019 is estimated to be the bottom in revenues and would improve at low-single digits growth rates for FY2020-2021. Net income should remain steady with slight growth from FY2019-FY2021. Note that FY18 net profit accounted for EUR697m one-off capital gains in 2018 for BBVA Chile while there was an impairment to Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and disposal CNCB of EUR -804m in FY17. Adjusted for such factors, FY18 net profit grew 7% yoy.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Being globally diverse, BBVA has a good mix of business in mature, developed economies like Spain and the U.S. while also being exposed to high growth regions like Mexico and South America. NPL ratio and cost of risk have been trending lower over the past few years.

Source: BBVA

Cheap valuation with a good dividend yield

BBVA is currently valued at about 0.6x book value but paying roughly 6% yield. ROE is robust at 8.9%. I believe the current discount is a good bargain for long-term investors. In terms of P/B, valuations are at 5-year lows.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.