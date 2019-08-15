This Apartment REIT's Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential

While EQR meets our criteria for a high-quality apartment REIT, its dividend growth has slowed - we are maintaining coverage but moving it to the Income Safety Portfolio.

However, there are high-quality Class A Apartment REITs that should continue to do well based on their competitive positioning and premier properties.

Our more bullish thesis within apartment REITs is a focus on Class B and Class C properties, which have benefited from the rapid rise in Class rents.

Amid concerns over the strength of the economy, the residential REIT sector continues to enjoy the benefits of robust employment levels, the lingering housing crunch, and the lowering of interest rates by the Fed. The sector also is benefiting from the rapid demographic growth of aging millennials whose homeownership rates are lower than previous generations due to lifestyle choices and affordability challenges. The current business environment looks favorable for multifamily REITs like Equity Residential (EQR), which primarily operates in coastal markets where the cost of single family housing is high.

In our previous article, we mentioned how EQR delivered solid revenue growth in 2018 while experiencing elevated supply in most of its markets. The REIT’s recent financial results indicate that it's continuing to capitalize on ongoing demand and delivering positive revenue growth in 2019 as well.

Strong operating profile

EQR’s Q12019 same-store revenue and NOI grew by 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively, in comparison to the same period last year. EQR’s business strength has led to the increase of its common dividend by 5.1% in Q12019. The company believes that existing demand growth will help to moderate the market by absorbing a significant level of new supply. Historically, elevated supply levels have never posed a threat to EQR’s business as its high-density markets have experienced less new supply over the long-term – this time should be no different.

Source: EQR Annual Report 2018

The recent tax reforms have further enhanced the strategic advantage of EQR’s core markets because some of the tax changes have been detrimental to high-end homeowners, which has led to a surge in the demand for luxury rentals. Besides benefiting from its location advantage, EQR also is enjoying a competitive advantage from high customer loyalty. Undeterred by rising supply levels, EQR continues to achieve record levels of customer retention and satisfaction levels in 2019. The REIT’s portfolio maintains a physical occupancy of more than 96% and it continues to achieve a renewal rate of approximately 5%.

Source: EQR Investor Presentation June 2019

The competitive advantage created by customer loyalty is attributed to the REIT’s ability to harness technology to improve service and operational efficiency. During 2019, EQR launched a number of new initiatives that serve to enhance self-service and on-demand functionality for new prospects as well as existing customers. These initiatives include the utilization of self guided tours, resident portals, mobility solutions, smart home solutions and an artificial intelligence leasing system. According to management, the financial benefits of these initiatives will be realized by 2021.

Improved pricing

The increased pressure on EQR’s operations due to new supply is being offset by a reduced supply in specific cities like Boston and New York. These two key markets are reporting better-than-expected pricing power due to a sizable drop in competitive supply. The Boston market remains the nation's top life sciences cluster and the base rents in the market have increased by 4% compared to the same period last year.

Boston Base Rent

Source: EQR Investor Presentation June 2019

An increase in retail and parking incomes also contributed to the positive results derived from the Boston portfolio – as well as occupancy rate of 96.6% and a renewal rent growth of 4.7%. Like Boston, the New York market also reported reduced competitive supply which has declined by 50% in comparison to the previous year. The market’s 2.4% revenue growth in Q1 2019 beat expectations and the growth was driven by consistent occupancy of 96.5% and improved pricing power. New York’s tech sector also continues to grow and the market’s attractiveness enabled EQR to use 50% fewer concession dollars in Q1 2019 in comparison to Q1 2018. Currently, EQR’s New York portfolio is 97.1% occupied and the REIT has achieved a renewal rent growth of 3.9% at the start of Q2 2019.

New York Base Rent

Source: EQR Investor Presentation June 2019

EQR expects to deliver same-store revenue growth and normalized FFO growth near the top end of its guidance ranges if Boston and New York markets continue to on currently positive trends.

Washington D.C., Seattle and San Francisco are the other markets which have delivered greater pricing power during 2019. The strong performance of the Washington D.C. market has been fueled by increased defense spending as well as the growth in technology employment within the Northern Virginia submarkets. Unemployment in the overall D.C. market remains below the national average and the region has benefited from a gain of 18,000 jobs in comparison to Q1 2018.

High employment levels also are reported in the Seattle market as large tech employers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) continue to strengthen their presence in this market. Amazon has posted over 10,500 jobs in Seattle and another 500 openings for its Bellevue location. While Facebook has doubled its workforce in Seattle and has started moving into a new South Lake Union location which is in close proximity to one of EQR’s recent acquisitions. These developments provide EQR with an opportunity to capitalize on higher demand and boost both rates and occupancy levels in Seattle.

The demand for EQR’s residential properties in San Francisco also remains high with the strongest revenue growth coming from the Downtown submarket. In contrast, the East Bay submarket is not only reporting the lowest revenue growth in San Francisco but also showing a reduction in occupancy and year-over-year foot traffic. The REIT’s portfolio is facing short-term pressure from deliveries in Oakland and the rest of the Bay area. However, EQR is confident that the pressure will be offset by an insatiable demand for housing in the Bay Area. During Q1 2019, EQR had a 6.3% increase in foot traffic in San Francisco and the positive footfall trend is indicative of a rising product demand.

Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego are other EQR markets that are experiencing supply pressure. However, the overall outlook for these markets remains positive due to a number of factors that include steady job growth from online content companies in West LA, the tech-sector growth in Orange County, and increased military spending in San Diego.

Expanding the footprint

Despite a favorable growth environment, EQR remains exposed to the risks posed by stringent rent regulations that seek to provide affordable housing in particular metro areas. Several jurisdictions in which EQR operates are considering adopting rent control measures and the recent rent regulations introduced in New York already are raising concerns for publicly-traded landlords. While a major portion of its New York portfolio is at market-rate, EQR still owns approximately 3,000 apartment units in the New York market that are subject to some form of rent stabilization. However, the REIT remains unfazed about the regulations as an increasing number of rent stabilized units will be converted to market rate units in the long term. Besides remaining bullish about the New York market, EQR is eyeing expansion in its existing high cap-rate submarkets and adopting a conservative acquisition strategy. The REIT’s strategy has been accretive to its earnings and its markets have consistently outperformed other markets in capital appreciation.

Source: EQR Annual Report 2018

In 2019, EQR’s development funding will be greatly reduced due to high land prices and escalating construction costs. By maintaining a smaller development pipeline, however, EQR aims to allocate more capital to other shareholder beneficial activities that include boosting the annual dividend.

EQR also is aiming to improve long-term profitability by expanding in new markets and suburbs with favorable demographics and high quality potential tenants. By broadening its focus, EQR ensures that rent regulations in a particular market do not pose a serious threat to its profitability.

In Q1 2019, EQR spent $259 million to acquire properties and expand its presence in Jersey City, Seattle and Denver. In Q2 2019, EQR increased in footprint in the D.C. metro submarket by buying a 366-unit apartment community in Rockville, Maryland. The purchase price of the asset is approximately $103.5 million and the acquisition cap rate was 5.3%. The transit-oriented community was 95% occupied at the time it was bought. Besides having access to Washington Metro’s Red Line and the commuter rail services, the community is adjacent to Interstate 270 and near Interstate 370/Maryland Route 200, which provides convenient connectivity to main urban communities adjacent to Washington D.C. EQR’s newly acquired community will be its second property in Rockville, an amenity-rich region where single-family owned housing is less affordable and which has one of the highest concentrations of highly-paid millennials in the country. It must be noted that Rockville is strategically located within the I-270 Bio Corridor which is the country’s most prominent hub for medical research.

For the remainder of 2019, EQR has plans to acquire properties in Manhattan and other submarkets in the New York MSA. The REIT has projected that it will spend $700 million for acquiring properties in 2019. EQR continues to fund its expansion strategy by selling non-core assets and recycling capital. In Q2 2019, EQR sold its 800 Sixth Avenue asset in Manhattan for approximately $237.5 million. The sale of the 36-story property will reduce EQR’s property tax expense growth rate and improve its NFFO growth rate over time because the property was subjected to the New York 421-a tax program. For the entire 2019, it has plans to raise $700 million through dispositions and it expects the number of suitable assets for sale to grow as the year goes on.

Stable Outlook

The multifamily sector continues to have healthy market fundamentals even though it has entered the later stages of the economic cycle. Key sector statistics reveal that apartment demand climbed to a five-year high in Q2 2019.

U.S. Apartment Demand

Source: RealPage, Inc.

The net move-ins during the quarter have totaled 155,515 units which is 11% more than the absorption in Q2 2018. In Q2 2019, net move-ins also reached robust levels of more than 6,000 units in New York and Washington, D.C., two of EQR’s key markets. In addition, rents for new leases have increased 1.8 percent during the quarter and occupancy has reached 95.8 percent up from 95.4 percent a year earlier. Moreover, rents within the sector have also increased by 3% compared to a year ago.

Source: RealPage, Inc.

Construction activity in the U.S. multifamily sector is at a three-decade high and it's estimated that approximately 418,000 market-rate apartment units will be delivered in the next 18 months. The elevated new supply does not pose a serious risk to EQR as the REIT expects to see a decline or delay in deliveries in a majority of its core markets. Nevertheless, the REIT remains particularly cautious about future improvements in the Washington D.C. market where the quantity and concentration of new supply may lead to potential slowdowns in absorption. Except for Washington D.C., all other EQR markets pose high barriers of entry due to land costs, construction costs, labor costs, structural limitations, land limitations and local government regulations. The decline in deliveries also will be caused by increasingly skittish investor behavior during the mature economic cycle.

EQR’s operations and growth strategy is supported by a strong balance sheet and excellent liquidity and funding. As of Q1 2019, EQR’s total debt (including preferred stock) as a percentage of gross assets was approximately 34% in comparison to 33% for the same period last year. In addition, the REIT’s net debt to EBITDA was reported as 5.6x compared to 5.5x for Q1 2018. At the end of Q1 2019, EQR had access to $1.65 billion of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. The REIT’s liquidity also is supported by a fixed charge coverage ratio of more than 4.0x and a large unencumbered asset pool at 83% of gross assets. The REIT is in a good position to manage near-term debt maturities as it has refinanced a significant portion of its 2019 maturities and it's ready to prepay $500 million of secured financings that are maturing in 2020. Recently, Moody’s upgraded EQR’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and revised the outlook rating to stable. Going forward, EQR is expected to deliver stronger-than-expected revenue growth which will be closer to the upper range of management guidance of 2.2% to 3.2% for FY 2019.

Q2 Results

The Q2 earnings conference call only confirmed some of the things we already knew – that the Apartment REIT sector was poised for additional growth due to continued challenges with home affordability, lack of supply, and still reluctant millennials holding on to their flexible lifestyles.

EQR reported results that exceeded their own expectations, as mentioned by Mark Parrell, CEO:

The story in our business continues to be nearly limitless demand for the high quality lifestyle that our urban and dense suburban apartment properties and dedicated property teams provide. Based on this strong demand and the lowest second quarter turnover in our history, we are pleased to increase our full-year same store revenue, NOI and Normalized FFO per share guidance ranges, with the new midpoints above the top end of our prior ranges. FFO guidance was increased to $3.36 to $3.42 from $3.26 to $3.36, which could result in a slightly higher dividend boost than we previously anticipated – roughly $2.27 on FFO on the high end of $3.42. That would translate into 5% growth in the dividend, and while that will move it high enough to meet our 5% bogey for dividend growth in our Dividend Growth portfolio, we believe that is a best case scenario.

My Take

While we prefer the Class B and Class C properties for their relative affordability to Class A in Gateway cities, we really like EQR's positioning and strategy to strategically move into other cities and into areas outside the urban core.

We in terms of locations as well as where they sit on the price spectrum. EPR's properties are Class A but are not the most expensive even among some of its apartment REIT peers.

Our rating on EQR remains Neutral after the stock surged 24% in the last 12 months. We think the stock might have a bit more upside but is currently reasonably valued. Investors looking for more upside price potential might want to sell or reduce here, while investors looking for income safety can stay put. The dividend yield is only 2.9% and is only expected to increase slightly next year, however, management has emphasized focusing on dividend boosts so the forecasts for dividends could increase in the near future.

The stock will be moved to our Income Safety Portfolio from the Dividend Growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.