Technically Speaking For August 14

The markets are noticing the bond market:

Bond yields are typically determined by investors’ expectations for economic growth and inflation. The drop in long-term yields also briefly pushed the yield on the 10-year note below that of the two-year Treasury note, an unusual situation known as an inversion of the yield curve. Yield-curve inversions are considered one of the most reliable leading indicators of recession in the United States, having preceded every economic decline in the past 60 years. That phenomenon, when yields on long-term bonds fall below those on short-term bonds, had already occurred with some Treasury securities this year. But the inversion between two-year and 10-year notes on Wednesday, something that last occurred in 2007 as the American economy began to sputter into a severe recession, seemed to worry investors anew.

In reality, the belly of the curve has been inverted in varying degrees since the beginning of the year: The left chart shows the spread between the 10/7/5-year and the 3-month bonds while the right chart shows the spread between the 7/5/3-year and the 1-year. Both charts have been declining over the last year; the left chart inverted at the beginning of the summer while the right chart did so at the beginning of this year. This inversion in the belly of the curve is a key reason why my recession probability is at 20%.

Today's news from China was concerning (emphasis added).

In July, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size grew by 4.8 percent year on year, 1.5 percentage points lower than that of last month.

In July, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 3,307.3 billion yuan, a year on year growth of 7.6 percent, 2.2 percentage points lower than that of last month.

In the first seven months, the investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) was 34,889.2 billion yuan, a year on year growth of 5.7 percent, or 0.1 percentage point lower than that of the first six months.

or 0.1 percentage point lower than that of the first six months. Manufacturing PMI is still showing contraction:

As if that weren't enough, the German economy contracted moderately in the second quarter (emphasis added):

In the second quarter of 2019, the real (price-adjusted) gross domestic product in Germany decreased by 0.1% on the first quarter of 2019, after adjustment for seasonal and calendar variations. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that Germany experienced a slight decline in economic performance. The first quarter of 2019 showed an increase of 0.4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

The big reason for the drop was declining exports.

Let's go to today's performance table: Lots of red with the large-cap indexes all down just shy of being off 3%. I wouldn't be surprised if all cross that line once all trades settle. Large-caps are now falling faster because they were the best performers during the Spring rally - hence, they have further to fall. At the other end of the table are the longer Treasury ETFs. The TLT was up over 2%, which is another big move for the long-end of the curve.

The daily charts are indicating the selloff might be getting its legs under it. Let's start with the IWC: The IWC has no meaningful technical support between its current level and a 52-week low. Downward momentum is increasing. The EMA picture isn't any better: shorter EMAs are below longer EMAs and all are moving lower. The IWM's technical picture is getting worse. The shorter EMAs are now moving below the 200-day EMA while downside momentum is picking up. The index is a few points away from its only meaningful technical support level before the 52-week low looks attractive.

On the plus side, the SPY remains above the 200-day EMA.

Short version: one of the riskier indexes (the IWC) has broken its last key technical support level while a second (the IWM) is barely holding on. The Treasury market is still rallying and market sentiment is turning bearish. Overall, a continued move lower looks more than likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.