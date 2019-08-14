Apple: Wrong Place, Wrong Time

Back in May, I cautioned investors regarding the biggest risk facing technology giant Apple (AAPL), which at that time seemed to be the US / China trade war. With the company relying heavily on China for the production of its products, the implementation of US tariffs could make those devices even more expensive. As we reach the mid point of August, Apple management still finds itself in the wrong place at the wrong time, potentially meaning a major decision will need to be made rather soon.

With no trade deal in place yet, US President Trump had threatened to put a 10% tariff on the last $300 billion of Chinese goods imported to the US on September 1st. Apple was set to be heavily included in the next round of tariffs, but it looks like some of the company's products will be spared until December 15th. As a reminder, the 10% number is just the start, as it could go to 25% or more in the future. As one Apple analyst has detailed below, the company has not yet been able to meaningfully diversify its production away from China.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

With some of the tariffs being delayed, it will be interesting to see how this impacts Apple's decision for its iPhone launches in September. There are also expected to be Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac launches before the ever important holiday season begins. Investors are expecting a rebound in sales for fiscal Q4, the December period, after trade war concerns last year led to an iPhone sales drop and Chinese consumers revolted a bit against the technology giant. Management will have to walk a tight rope here, especially with not all products being exempt it seems, if the tariffs do go into effect just a few weeks or couple of months after product launches. That might mean consumer demand is pushed forward on the thought that prices may rise in December.

Since the trade war has been ongoing for quite a while, analysts think that Apple has been working through its supply chain to mitigate potential tariff impacts. However, in a worst case scenario where those efforts have not bore fruit, the company would either have to raise prices, absorb all of the costs of the tariffs itself, or a combination of both. Morgan Stanley research put together the following exhibit showing their analysis of how two scenarios play out - one where they absorb the whole tariff, and one where they raise prices by 5% across the board and absorb some of the tariff.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

In the second (worst case) scenario, the higher pricing means that shipments to the US decline by 10% given higher prices. Also, because of the ongoing trade war, units shipped to China consumers drop by a similar amount, with the iPhone potentially seeing a larger drop as that market becomes more nationalistic. That worst case scenario would actually mean Apple reports two straight years of declining total revenue, with EPS falling more thanks to margin compression not fully offset by the buyback. The good news is that the delay in tariffs until December likely means Morgan Stanley's numbers above need to be adjusted a bit higher.

Part of the reason for last year's iPhone cycle sales decline was higher prices. The iPhone XR started at $749, which was the most expensive new entry level smartphone the company ever launched. As the most recent 10-Q filing shows, iPhone revenues declined to $109 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year from $128 billion in the year earlier period. With selling prices potentially rising, that means the unit sales decline was even greater.

With Apple expected to have new camera setups in all of its new phones this year along with the usual hardware upgrades, it is possible that iPhone pricing was going to go higher this year to begin with. A more affordable smartphone might come at some point, but don't expect Apple to go cheap, so it might likely be a second "SE" type version that's just a premium smaller screen device. Even then, you're probably looking at a starting price of $500 or so.

Apple shares closed Monday just above $200 a share, but they rocketed roughly $10 higher Tuesday morning on this tariff delay news. I don't think we'd see Apple back to the low $140s again if the tariffs eventually go into effect, but I could see that $175-ish area that we saw a few months ago on that panic come into play again. Management's efforts to spend $20 billion a quarter on the buyback can certainly help ease the decline at times.

So what should Apple management do if the 10% tariff eventually goes into place? Well, I believe currently that the best thing to do would be to eat the cost of it instead of raising prices even further. You don't want to anger consumers even more than last year, especially as you get set to launch a variety of new services this fall. Keeping users in the ecosystem is more important for long term success than a few billion in extra short term profits. When you are already making $50 billion a year, you can afford to take this small hit to preserve the brand. In the end, I think investors would do better in that scenario, but the trade war continuing for some time definitely won't spare Apple until it reduces its production reliance on China. What do you think Apple should do if tariffs come into play towards the end of the year? I look forward to your comments below.

