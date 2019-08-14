REITs Should Be Traded - This Is Why

You don’t have to go it alone. We help investors build a better real estate portfolio with REITs and preferred stocks in our private investment community, The REIT Forum.

This guide is designed to provide you a detailed overview of the differences between investing in physical real estate and publicly-traded REITs.

Direct real estate investing isn’t for everybody. Traded Real Estate Investment Trusts offer a way to profit from real estate with less hassle and less risk.

Many investors refuse to treat investing in REITs as being similar to investing in real estate. There are a few important differences, but we shouldn’t lump all “REITs” together. If we really want to make a comparison, we need to be able to establish the specifics.

Talking about REITs

When we discuss REITs, we’re always talking about traded REITs. This is an important distinction to make because many investors think of non-traded REITs as being similar. In reality, non-traded REITs are in the worst possible situation. They don’t have the most compelling traits of either direct real estate or publicly-traded REITs.

What is a Traded REIT?

A traded REIT is a REIT where the shares trade freely on a stock exchange. Another common term for a traded REIT is a listed REIT or a publicly-traded REIT.

Investors shouldn’t think that a “Traded REIT” means they must be actively trading the shares. Using a buy-and-hold strategy can still be a great technique to build wealth.

Examples of publicly-traded REITs include Annaly (NLY), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), National Retail Properties (NNN), Boston Properties (BXP), New Residential (NRZ), Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), just to name a few. This batch includes REITs that cover dramatically different areas of emphasis, but that's because the REIT space is diverse.

Where Direct Investment Wins

Purchasing real estate directly can be a great way for investors to build wealth. Many millionaires built their wealth through direct investments in real estate. However, many people lost fortunes as well.

Purchasing Real Estate Directly

Why is direct investment prone to creating such different results?

Typical levels of leverage can run up to 75% or even higher. The leverage amplifies results, for better or worse. The owner of the real estate is usually managing it themselves. Their skill in managing the real estate on a day-to-day basis has a profound impact on the performance. Beyond the difference in talent, some investors are content to put in over 2,000 hours/year in “sweat equity.” Others don’t want to put in any. It’s extremely rare to see investors calculate the value of that time. Investors who can afford to pour in thousands of hours have a huge advantage. Risk is extremely concentrated. A landlord in coastal California over the last 25 years will have thoroughly defeated a landlord in rural Iowa over the same period. If skill and effort are anywhere close to equal, the landlord living in a market with rapidly-rising rents and housing values will win.

When you meet someone who mentions an incredible return on real estate and can back it up, you can evaluate the reason for their success. Were they in a hot market where everything went up? Were enormous amounts of time and skill employed to make the property more profitable? In our experience, at least one of those factors is often present. In the comments, you may see people advocating for direct investment. Their examples will often highlight the impact of skill and effort in overhauling the property.

That's a huge difference because it means they didn’t have a passive investment. There's nothing wrong with an active investment, but it isn’t comparable.

If the investor used leverage for 75% or more of the purchase price, it's akin to using a substantial amount of leverage when buying a position in a REIT. That's too much risk for us. We don't like to gamble.

Buying REITs

An investor buying publicly-traded REITs is looking at a very different investment. Unlike the investor buying real estate directly, the REIT investor has the option for a very passive investment. There are overhead expenses, but they are dramatically lower than what an investor would pay to hire their own property manager.

Let’s look at the income statement for Realty Income Corporation (O) from their latest 10-K.

Let’s consider the overhead expenses:

Source

We can identify the G&A expenses relative to revenue easily.

It appears that G&A was dramatically higher in 2018, but it was a non-recurring cost due to executive retirement. It's a real cost, but it doesn’t represent the rate investors should expect going forward. When we compare revenues to expenses, we get the following percentages:

Source: Author Calculations

Without the non-recurring payment, total G&A would’ve ran under 5% of revenue in each year. Good luck getting a property manager for that. If you don’t want to put in sweat equity, you’ll need your accountant to prepare the statements also. Overall, that gets to be pretty expensive.

You also may be stuck with vacancy rates that are much higher. A well-managed REIT will keep occupancy levels high:

Source

Comparing Publicly-Traded REITs Vs. Real Estate

A well-managed REIT will employ very conservative levels of leverage. Generally, it should be under 50% of the value of the assets. We prefer to see it below 30%. That means the REIT would use $7 of equity and $3 of debt rather than using $2.5 in equity and $7.5 in debt.

The owner of the REIT doesn’t need to have expertise in managing properties. It helps a great deal to have expertise in picking REITs, but skill in managing them afterward is not required. Don’t believe skill is a factor in picking REITs? That’s ironic if you’ll accept that skill matters in picking individual real estate transactions.

Immense amounts of sweat equity won't be required. However, research can take a long time. We put in well over 4,000 hours per year (two people) to develop our analysis and identify opportunities. Investors get incredible economies of scale on that research. This is much like having a realtor on retainer who would identify you for any great opportunities they find. Rather than a commission on the transaction, we have a simple annual fee.

Unlike direct investments in real estate, the investor in REITs is getting incredible diversification. An individual’s direct investment in apartment buildings could never reach the diversification of Equity Residential (EQR):

Source

Currently, we view EQR as a hold. We came out with a buy rating in January 2018 and proceeded to begin purchasing shares:

Non-Traded REITs Lack Liquidity

Some investors dislike publicly-traded REITs because they see volatility in the share price. An investor in a non-traded REIT will usually see dramatically lower volatility in the stated value of their investment. On the other hand, that stated value isn’t as good as a market quote. Investors hoping to sell their position for the stated value will encounter a huge world of headache.

REITs are liquid, which we see as a benefit.

Some investors prefer less liquid investments, so they may like a direct investment.

Non-traded REITs have the disadvantage of weaker liquidity than any other option. If you had an investment home to sell, you could still call a realtor and get it sold pretty fast. You’d be paying a significant amount in the commission, but would still be in better shape than with a non-traded REIT.

Source

While the investor buying real estate directly is going to pay the realtor’s commission, non-traded REITs often paid commissions of 7% to 10%. Since those commissions were sliced (due to regulations), sales of non-traded REITs declined.

Non-Traded REITs Lack Overhead Scale

Unlike the major REITs traded on the stock market today, the non-traded REITs should generally have dramatically higher expenses relative to their equity or revenues. Unfortunately for investors, the non-traded REIT can provide less transparency than their publicly traded peers. That makes it easier for management to pay themselves at the investor’s expense. Without analysts getting the transparency to look into the REIT, there's far less incentive to keep salaries down.

Non-Traded REITs Underperformed for Decades

The following chart demonstrates the enormous discrepancy in total returns to investors:

Source

The weaker returns reflect on some of the challenges we just highlighted. Higher expenses can dramatically reduce returns over time. That should be pretty clear, but investors often ignore major overhead expenses.

Making Intelligent Investments

Investors should decide which system works for them. It isn’t uncommon to find real estate investors who are maxed out on their personal time and want some passive investments.

Publicly-traded REITs don’t offer investors as much opportunity to put in sweat equity as direct investment, but they have produced very competitive returns.

Investors hunting for opportunities to invest directly in real estate would need to spend time touring properties and would usually have a realtor (or a few realtors) they trust. Those realtors have expertise in identifying properties and spend every day working in the local real estate market.

In the same manner, investors in publicly-traded REITs can make their time more effective by finding analysts who specialize in REITs and are willing to work for them. The best work is never free. Call a realtor with an offer of a 0% commission and it won’t be a long (or productive) call. While research requires a bit of time and money, investors in REITs can leverage the work of an analyst much like a property buyer would utilize the work of a realtor.

REITs have been very successful as a tool for building wealth:

Source

Over a 20-year horizon, we witnessed REITs outperform all other asset classes. We don’t find that surprising. Most stocks in the S&P 500 have to pay corporate taxes. REITs don’t. Their dividend payments are generally taxed at a higher rate (depending on your situation), but not by enough to offset the advantage of an investment with no corporate income tax.

Conclusion

Investors can make an intelligent argument for either direct investment in real estate or for publicly-traded REITs. It's dramatically more difficult to make any argument for non-traded REITs. They lack the liquidity, transparency, and efficiency of publicly-traded REITs. On the other hand, they also lack the opportunity for the investor to put in sweat equity or create value in the asset through their direct management. The option investors should regularly avoid - non-traded REITs.

When deciding between investing directly in real estate and investing in REITs, it comes down to the individual fit.

For those who enjoy looking at physical properties and are comfortable managing the property themselves, a direct investment can be extremely profitable. The total returns quoted by many investors will exceed their actual investment, because they may pay themselves nothing for hundreds or thousands of working hours.

For those who are looking for a much more passive income source, publicly-traded REITs are excellent. Many of them offer great economies of scale on their operating expenses and they can actually be passive. This is often the greatest difference between the two ways of investing in real estate. Even a great investor can only manage so many properties, but adding new shares of a REIT doesn’t require putting in more time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.