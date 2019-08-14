Growing Evidence Of European Recession

Furthermore, confidence in the banks of Europe seem to be at a seven-year low point, not good news for general economic health.

Not only is the economy of Germany showing weakness, but evidence is growing that Europe itself is also experiencing a slowdown.

More and more evidence is building that an economic slowdown is coming to the European continent.

Last week I wrote about the concern that Germany was moving into recession territory. Germany’s second-quarter growth rate moved into negative territory.

New statistics expand upon this concern.

The weak data seem to be carrying over into the third quarter.

For example, it is reported in the Financial Times that “the Zew survey of financial market experts revealed that economic sentiment dropped to minus 44.1 in August, its lowest since the eurozone financial crisis in 2011 and much gloomier than analysts had expected.”

Not very good news.

But, that’s not all. The “not very good news” expands beyond just Germany… into Europe. “There is growing evidence that Germany’s weakness is spreading across the eurozone more widely. Industrial production across the bloc fell 1.6 per cent in July, dragged down by a 4.8 per cent drop in capital goods production. That equated to a 2.6 per cent drop from July 2018, with the biggest falls being felt in Germany, Croatia and Portugal.”

And, the causes of this slowdown do not seem to be associated just with the problems of individual countries, but problems impacting almost all individual countries.

For Germany, the “powerhouse” of the eurozone, the slowdown results from a combination of factors ranging from exports of German cars, the escalating US-China trade war and “the prospect of a chaotic UK exit from the European Union.”

On top of all this, the weakness in the European banking system still plagues the potential for any strength in the economies of the eurozone.

This is one area of major neglect as far as European leaders are concerned.

The weak banking system that survived the economic upheavals of the Great Recession has not really been resolved. Whereas in the United States, the banking system was revived and bad loans contributing to weak balance sheets were addressed, in Europe, regulators and politicians just saw to it that the banking system “got along.” There was not a unified effort to put the banking system back in order.

The consequences of this have been seen over and over again in the troubles of individual banks, as they attempted to address their bad loan portfolios and poor management.

Now, however, the problems existing in the banking system could cause real problems should the economies of the eurozone soften further… and achieve a new recession.

The evidence of this weakness has been picked up in the stock market.

Lawrence Fletcher writes in the Financial Times:

“European lenders have missed out a market rally this year that has lifted almost all stocks. The Stoxx Europe 600 Bank index has dropped more than 9 per cent year to date, after falls of more than one-third last year, and is now within reach of its record low hit in 2012 at the height of the eurozone debt crisis.”

Davide Serra, founder of London-based Algebris, which specializes in investing in financial institutions, says that “Bank shares are at ‘capitulation’ valuations.”

Mr. Serra continues:

“At a time when every asset class is up 200-to-300 percent, European banks are at historic lows. Investors have given up.”

And, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi is pushing for lower policy rates before he leaves office. Banks, whose net interest margins are already squeezed, face even more contraction.

This is certainly not good news for an economy that is on the brink of tumbling into a recession.

The situation does not look good for Europe, and with the uncertainties in the world created by the possibility of a “no deal” Brexit and a trade war between China and the United States still alive, a eurozone recession combined with banking disturbances seem like a real possibility.

On top of this, I am feeling a real absence of leadership coming from this side of the world.

Where once reliance was given to Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, that confidence seems to have receded into the background as Ms. Merkel prepares to give up her leadership position to an untested next generation.

But, leadership in other areas, like in France, have turned out to be disappointing, and the current political turmoil in Italy appears to be heading for an uncomfortable election, leaving a vast vacuum for the European Union.

It appears as if there is only one way for the eurozone to go.

And, what happens if the eurozone crashes? The United States does not seem to be in a position to counter this possibility.

Investors are facing a very difficult time.

It seems as if “Uncertainty Rules.”

Investors need to been on top of the breaking events and also need to be able to move should conditions require action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.