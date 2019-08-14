2 Sides To Tilray

At this point, it appears that the enthusiasm centered around the cannabis space as a whole has consolidated quite a bit, turning now to only be reserved for those firms that can demonstrate not only strong top line growth but some progress on their bottom line as well. Such is the case today with Tilray Inc. (TLRY), one of the largest cannabis firms in Canada that just announced financial results for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Despite stellar sales growth year-over-year, the inability of the firm to generate a profit (or close to it), poor pricing, and a declining amount of cash on hand seems to have more than outweighed the good news in the eyes of shareholders. This is yet more evidence that if investors in the cannabis space want to make a profit going forward, they will need to adjust their thinking, relying less on the sales growth opportunities of the firms in question and looking more for those that can grow while achieving at least flat earnings if not better.

Strong growth for Tilray

At a first glance, the performance generated by Tilray should be exciting. According to management, during the second quarter of the firm’s 2019 fiscal year, it managed to generate sales of $45.904 million (which includes $3.862 million toward excise taxes). This represents an increase of 371.1% over the $9.744 million in revenue the company brought in the same quarter one year earlier. As you might expect, a sizable portion of this increase came from more kge (kilogram equivalents) sold by management. During the quarter, the company sold 5,588 kge of product, up from just 1,514 kge seen a year earlier. That’s a gain of 269% in the span of just one year. This latest quarter’s volumes also were far higher than the 3,012 kge of sales seen in the first quarter this year.

*Taken from Tilray

This expansion occurred nearly everywhere for the firm. As you can see in the image above, adult-use (also known as recreational) cannabis sales totaled $15.04 million during the quarter, up from nothing a year earlier since it was illegal at the time. Food products sales went from nothing to $19.935 million, while international medical sales saw revenue jump from $0.477 million to $1.85 million. The only category to see a decrease was ACMPR (the firm’s direct to patient and bulk sales grouped together), which reported revenue dropping from $9.267 million last year to $9.078 million in the second quarter this year. The table also shows similar trends when looking at year-to-date figures covering the first two quarters this year and for last year as well.

But some problems exist

In my review of Tilray’s financial performance, I noticed three issues that, when taken together, should give investors in the firm a headache. First and foremost is the fact that, during the quarter, the company reported a larger loss than it did a year earlier. According to management, the firm’s bottom line was -$35.05 million, more than double the prior year’s $12.83 million loss. For the year-to-date period, this is even worse, with a loss of $65.35 million over the $18.01 million loss seen a year earlier.

Another way to measure its performance is through EBITDA. As a non-GAAP number that gives management a lot of flexibility in determining what goes into the metric, it’s actually fairly uncommon to see a firm generate negative EBITDA, but Tilray managed to do just that. During the quarter, its EBITDA totaled -$17.91 million, around four times larger than the $4.72 million loss seen in the second quarter of the business’ 2018 fiscal year. This hit took the firm’s year-to-date EBITDA to -$32.47 million compared to the $7.95 million hit seen the same time last year.

In prior articles covering the cannabis space, I had made the argument that, in time, investors would come to demand profits or at least positive cash flows from the players in the industry. I did argue, though, that so long as strong growth was occurring, that the market would probably remain happy either way, but it seems I underestimated how long it would take for the market’s mindset to change. Now, it’s not good enough to generate strong sales growth alone. Firms must find a way to at least move in the direction of a non-negative bottom line.

In addition to the bottom line issue, Tilray dealt with some rather bad pricing for the quarter. According to management, pricing for the period came out to $4.61 per gram. This represented a decline from the $5.60 per gram seen just one quarter earlier. Excluding the excise tax, pricing fell to $3.92 per gram, down from $5.28 seen in the first quarter of this year. According to management, pricing was negatively affected by a reduced mix of high-priced extract products and from more adult-use products that the firm stated carry a lower price point. This is the lowest pricing I have seen from any of the companies in this space so far and the decreases make me wonder if there might be an oversupply somewhere or if Tilray itself is just having trouble either reaching its audience or if there’s something related to quality that could be affecting the firm. Investors should continue to watch pricing closely, since in the next few quarters we should get a better idea as to what is really going on.

The last concerning point I noticed related to what Tilray reported was that its cash is beginning to dwindle. As of the end of its second quarter this year, cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) came out to $220.87 million. This represents a decrease from the $325.43 million seen in the first quarter and is down by well more than half compared to the $517.59 million the company had on hand at the end of its 2018 fiscal year. Though this appears to still be plenty to stay afloat for a while, the lower this figure gets (especially while seeing losses), the more likely another capital raise will become that will result in dilution for existing shareholders. This is especially true if the firm intends to engage in any costly M&A activities to aide it in its growth.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can understand why some investors might be happy about Tilray at the moment, but the fact of the matter is that there’s a lot of trouble brewing. Investors are getting impatient when it comes to profitability, and when you add to that continued downward pricing for its products and continued decreases in cash, the stellar growth exhibited by the firm in the latest quarter starts to look like more of an afterthought than a strong focal point. I would urge investors not to jump the gun, but if subsequent quarters don’t show any improvements on at least some of these fronts, the picture could get painful moving forward.

