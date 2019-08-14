Vermilion Energy: Reserve Backing Of 13%-Yielding Dividends

In each of the last 7 years, Vermilion more than fully replaced production; after fairly stable reserve life during that time, reserve life improved in 2018.

New exploration in the Pannonian and particularly Dnieper-Donets basins may lead to further strengthening its European gas advantage.

Since 2004, Vermilion has increased PDP, 1P, and 2P reserves at 8.6%, 11.1%, and 12.5% per year, respectively, more or less in pace with the 10.0% per year production growth.

Vermilion holds a diversified portfolio of conventional oil and gas assets in relatively low-risk jurisdictions, with its European gas exposed to premium prices.

In this article, I consider how well the production, and consequently dividends, of Vermilion is covered by its reserves.

"We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

As of August 13, 2019, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) yields 12.72%, with a monthly cash distribution of C$0.23 per share.

It is the crash of the share price - by some 75% from the all-time high of C$74.25 in June 2014 to the recent low of C$19.77 - that has caused the stratospheric dividend yield because the pace of dividend raise has on average been only at 1.9% per year since December 2007 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The monthly dividends at the record dates, as compared with the share price (inset, not back-adjusted for dividends). Sources: dividends, Laurentian Research based on data gathered here; inset, here.

Hoggers of fat dividends may love the 13% yield. However, rarely can a dividend yield as high as 13% sustain. Going forward, either the share price will have to recover relative to the dividends or the dividends will need to be cut, thus resulting in a decrease in the dividend yield to a reasonable level.

Which of these two end-member possibilities will materialize is a critical matter for investors to consider. If the latter happens, the share price will most likely collapse, leading to a huge loss for the incumbent shareholders; if the former occurs, new entrants at the current share price will not only bag rich dividends but also reap substantial capital appreciation.

It comes down to whether Vermilion will be able to generate enough profits to cover the cash distribution, which depends on if the company can maintain and grow the production volume, which in turn hinges upon whether it owns enough low-cost oil and gas reserves to produce from. Should these conditions be met, no volatility of the commodity prices can harm dividend payments; if one of these conditions is not satisfied, a dividend cut will likely result.

In this article, I examine whether the company can meet these conditions, starting with if its reserves provide sufficient backing for the dividends, with more to follow.

Assets

Unique among Canadian E&P companies, Vermilion operates in three core regions, i.e., North America (Canada and the U.S.), Europe (France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, and Ukraine), and Australia (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The operating regions of Vermilion and their contributions to production, funds flow from operations (aka FFO), and free cash flow (or FCF) as expected for 2019, modified from source.

The projects in the Netherlands, Ireland, and central and eastern Europe are gas prone, catering to the premium European natural gas market, the Australian property is purely oil-producing, while those in Canada, the U.S., France, and Germany produce both crude oil and natural gas.

Thanks to the advantageous natural gas pricing, the European projects are expected to contribute 39% of the funds flow from operations and 47% of the free cash flow, although they only produce 33% of the company total (Fig. 2).

Reserve class

As of December 31, 2018, Vermilion had 192 MMboe of proved developed producing (or PDP) reserves, 298 MMboe of proved (1P) reserves, and 488 MMboe of proved and probable (2P) reserves. The reserves of Vermilion have been audited by GLJ Petroleum Consultants, a premier reserve auditor in Canada, over the years.

Some 64% of the 298 MMboe of 1P reserves are PDP, while 61% of the 2P reserves are proved.

Of the PDP reserves, crude oil accounts for 55% of the mix, NGLs 11%, and natural gas 34% (Table 1). That natural gas accounts for approximately 1/3 of the product mix may obscure an important detail: nearly half of the PDP gas reserves are located in Europe, where natural gas trades at substantially higher prices than in North America.

Table 1. Gross reserves of Vermilion by product type. Source: Laurentian Research based on company Annual Information Form.

Reserves by country

By product type, reserves in Canada, the U.S., France, and Germany are both oil and gas, those in Australia oil, while those in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Hungary purely natural gas.

Canada holds the majority of Vermilion's reserves, with 61% of the 1P reserves of the total, followed by France at 15%.

Table 2. Reserves of Vermilion by country. Source: Laurentian Research based on company Annual Information Form.

Reserve growth

Since 2004, when it sold subsidiary Aventura to British Gas (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) for US$165 million (see here and here), Vermilion has managed to grow reserves fairly consistently. During those 14 years, the company increased PDP, 1P, and 2P reserves at 8.6%, 11.1%, and 12.5% per year, respectively, more or less in pace with the 10.0% per year production growth (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Reserve growth profile of Vermilion, as compared with annual production volume. Source: Laurentian Research based on company Annual Information Form.

Vermilion realized reserve growth mainly through acquisitions. The company is currently producing from seven countries besides Canada.

In 1997, the company entered France via a C$45 million acquisition from Exxon Mobil (XOM), a country portfolio it added to in 2005 and 2006 (see here and here) and 2012 (see here and here).

via a C$45 million acquisition from Exxon Mobil (XOM), a country portfolio it added to in 2005 and 2006 (see here and here) and 2012 (see here and here). In 2004, it acquired natural gas assets in the Netherlands (see here), which was strengthened in 2013 (see here).

(see here), which was strengthened in 2013 (see here). In 2005, the company entered offshore Australia with the acquisition of a 60% interest in the Wandoo Field, with the remaining 40% acquired in 2007 (see here).

with the acquisition of a 60% interest in the Wandoo Field, with the remaining 40% acquired in 2007 (see here). In 2009, the company entered offshore Ireland , acquiring an 18.5% non-operated interest, increased to operated 20% interest in 2017, in the Corrib Gas Field, which came on stream in December 2015 (see here, here and here).

, acquiring an 18.5% non-operated interest, increased to operated 20% interest in 2017, in the Corrib Gas Field, which came on stream in December 2015 (see here, here and here). In 2013, the company entered Germany , acquiring a 25% interest in four producing gas fields, along with one exploration license (see here). In December 2016, it had operated and non-operated interests in five oil and three natural gas producing fields, along with an operated interest in one exploration license, gaining 2,000 boe/d production (see here).

, acquiring a 25% interest in four producing gas fields, along with one exploration license (see here). In December 2016, it had operated and non-operated interests in five oil and three natural gas producing fields, along with an operated interest in one exploration license, gaining 2,000 boe/d production (see here). In late 2014, the company entered the Powder River Basin, northeastern Wyoming , and purchased more producing properties there in 2018 (see here and here).

, and purchased more producing properties there in 2018 (see here and here). In Canada, the company expressly favors southeastern Saskatchewan where it produces light oil, is not exposed to production curtailment and enjoys better pricing (see here). To that end, the company has built a strong presence in that region with the acquisition of Elkhorn Resources and Spartan Energy in 2014 and 2018, respectively (here and here) (see endnote 1). The acquisition of Spartan, in particular, helped increase the company's reserves by more than 55% in 2018 (Fig. 3).

Vermilion also pursued organic reserve growth with mostly positive results.

In North Africa , the company won the bid for a 1.5-million-acre block in the Ghadames Basin, Libya, in 2004, through its 42%-owned Verenex Energy Inc. After having made significant discoveries in the block, Verenex was sold to the Libyan Investment Authority in 2009, generating gross proceeds of C$136.7 million for Vermilion (see here, here, and here). In Morocco, it relinquished the 2.3-million-acre Haouz Block in 2014 after some initial assessment (see here).

, the company won the bid for a 1.5-million-acre block in the Ghadames Basin, Libya, in 2004, through its 42%-owned Verenex Energy Inc. After having made significant discoveries in the block, Verenex was sold to the Libyan Investment Authority in 2009, generating gross proceeds of C$136.7 million for Vermilion (see here, here, and here). In Morocco, it relinquished the 2.3-million-acre Haouz Block in 2014 after some initial assessment (see here). In the Netherlands , the company acquired Northern Petroleum Nederland B.V. for C$27.5 million in 2013, gaining access to interests in six onshore and one offshore production or development licenses and three onshore exploration licenses covering 298,500 net acres. In the following year, it received the 110,500-net acre Ijsselmuiden exploration concession, further strengthening its exploration acreage in the country (see here).

, the company acquired Northern Petroleum Nederland B.V. for C$27.5 million in 2013, gaining access to interests in six onshore and one offshore production or development licenses and three onshore exploration licenses covering 298,500 net acres. In the following year, it received the 110,500-net acre Ijsselmuiden exploration concession, further strengthening its exploration acreage in the country (see here). In 2013, the company acquired an interest in an exploration block in Germany (see here). In July 2015, the company expanded the northwestern German program by entering into a farm-in agreement to participate with a 25% interest in 19 onshore exploration licenses, covering 850,000 net acres in the North German Basin, in exchange for carrying 50% of the costs associated with the drilling and testing of six net exploration wells over the next five years (see here).

(see here). In July 2015, the company expanded the northwestern German program by entering into a farm-in agreement to participate with a 25% interest in 19 onshore exploration licenses, covering 850,000 net acres in the North German Basin, in exchange for carrying 50% of the costs associated with the drilling and testing of six net exploration wells over the next five years (see here). Since 2014, Vermilion has been building a strong presence in the Pannonian Basin (aka, Carpathian Basin) in Hungary, Croatia, and Slovakia through government concessions and acquisitions from industry partners. The company obtained rights to the 116,000-gross-acre Battonya South Concession in Hungary in early 2014 (see here). In the following year, it acquired four blocks covering 2.35 million acres in northeastern Croatia (see here and here). In 2016, the company farmed in with a 50% interest in a 183,000-gross-acre license owned by Slovakian company NAFTA (see here). Since the beginning of 2019, the company has drilled four exploratory wells in Hungary and one exploratory well in Croatia, which reportedly led to conventional discoveries with the Croatian well tested flowing 15 MMcf/d (see here and here).

(aka, Carpathian Basin) in Hungary, Croatia, and Slovakia through government concessions and acquisitions from industry partners. The company obtained rights to the 116,000-gross-acre Battonya South Concession in Hungary in early 2014 (see here). In the following year, it acquired four blocks covering 2.35 million acres in northeastern Croatia (see here and here). In 2016, the company farmed in with a 50% interest in a 183,000-gross-acre license owned by Slovakian company NAFTA (see here). Since the beginning of 2019, the company has drilled four exploratory wells in Hungary and one exploratory well in Croatia, which reportedly led to conventional discoveries with the Croatian well tested flowing 15 MMcf/d (see here and here). In 3Q 2019, the company entered into a 50/50 partnership with Ukrainian state-owned gas producer Ukrgazvydobuvannya and received two exploration licenses, covering 585,000 gross acres, in the Dnieper-Donets Basin in northeastern Ukraine, which is a proven natural gas province with multi-Tcf gas fields (see here). Vermilion's management is excited about entering this prolific natural gas play and is poised to conduct 3D seismic survey on the blocks (see here).

Reserve replacement

The anomaly in reserve replacement in 2004 was caused by the divestiture of subsidiary Aventura (see here and here). However, reserve replacement was truly miserable in 2008 across the board and was poor between 2008 and 2011 for the PDP reserves.

Beginning in 2012, the company was able to fully replace production in the PDP, 1P, and 2P categories. In the last seven years, the PDP reserve replacement ratio averages 177%, the 1P reserve replacement ratio averages 220%, and the 2P reserve replacement ratio averages 307%, all at a rather healthy level. Especially commendable is that the reserve replacement ratio reached 314%, 481%, and 694% last year for the PDP, 1P, and 2P reserves, respectively (Fig. 4). Such impressive reserve replacement was due to the acquisition of Spartan Energy.

Fig. 4. Reserve replacement ratio of Vermilion. Source: Laurentian Research based on company Annual Information Form.

Reserve life

From 2009 to 2017, the PDP, 1P and 2P reserve life for Vermilion stagnated around 5, 8, and 12 years, respectively. However, the acquisition of oil producer Spartan seems to have lead to a breakout. The PDP, 1P and 2P reserve life improved to 6.0, 9.4, and 15.3 years, respectively, relative to the average 2018 production rate of 87,270 boe/d (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Reserve life index or RLI of Vermilion. Source: Laurentian Research based on company Annual Information Form.

Investor takeaways

Vermilion's 1P reserve life at 9.4 years is relatively short as compared with the premier income-generating E&P companies. For example, Exxon Mobil boasts a 1P reserve life of 17 years (see here), while Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 11.6 years (see here).

However, there is more to the situation than meets the eye. Firstly, one must realize it is much easier for Vermilion to replace its approximately 38 MMboe of annual production than for Chevron to replace its 1,124 MMboe of annual production, simply from the statistical distribution of field size. Secondly, it is not like Vermilion will deplete its reserve base in 9 years. The company has been growing reserves at about the same pace as it produced for the last seven years, as evidenced by the growth trends of reserves with regard to production (Fig. 3) and the stability of the reserve life (Fig. 5). Thirdly, during each of those seven years, the company managed to replace 177% of PDP reserves, 220% of the 1P reserves, and 307% of the 2P reserves on average. Fourthly, the exploration concessions that the company recently signed in the Pannonian Basin and particularly the Dnieper-Donets Basin are proven natural gas provinces, both extremely prolific; in the former, the company has already announced natural gas discoveries (15 MMcf/d tested in one well in Croatia), while the latter has multi-Tcf potential. The beauty of the natural gas found in these basins is that it will capture premium prices. Lastly, the company's acquisitive trajectory may extend into the future, adding significantly to its reserve base through M&A as it did with the Spartan acquisition.

Therefore, I do not think the reserves of Vermilion will cause undue risk for investors. The reserves as of year-end 2018 provide adequate support for the current level of production and, consequently, the current level of dividend payment. Going forward, organic reserve growth through drill-bit and M&A may further improve the reserve coverage of growing production.

The article above is an abridged sample of over 700 in-depth research reports posted at The Natural Resources Hub for members. You could benefit from our research right away by signing up now at The Natural Resources Hub, where a portfolio of high-alpha investing ideas are extensively covered, regularly monitored, and discussed by a community of investors...

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.