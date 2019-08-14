Qurate Retail: Headline Risk, Debt, And Inflated Equity

My valuation model incorporates a punishing assumption for QRTEA's intangibles. The result suggests that QRTEA is trading slightly below its fair value, but not enough to justify an investment.

First, QRTEA will always be at risk of Amazon announcing expansion into the company's niche market. This would likely cause a selloff for QRTEA.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is a retail company that operates through video and online platforms. As a result, QRTEA’s short-term prospects remain relatively stable and predictable. However, upon closer inspection, there seem to be a few critical risks about QRTEA, which discourage me from investing. In particular, three issues regarding its balance sheet and fundamental business moat imply that QRTEA deserves to trade at a discount. Moreover, there's always the looming possibility of Amazon entering the space and competing directly with QRTEA. Therefore, I investors should avoid QRTEA for now.

Source: QRTEA.

Overview

First of all, QRTEA technically operates as a retail operation through video and online platforms. This means that QRTEA typically sells its merchandise through programming on TV. However, the company also pushes its products through its online properties like qvc.com, HSN, or Zulily. These online platforms function similarly to Amazon's (AMZN) business model. However, what sets QRTEA apart is that it focuses on creating curated offers to its users. Also, unlike Amazon, QRTEA doesn't offer one-day shipping. Instead, it provides value-added video content that helps drive sales with customers despite its three to five days shipping.

Source: QVC’s YouTube Channel. Notice how QRTEA’s TV programming is essentially a sales pitch that grabs customers’ attention with relevant purchasing information.

Furthermore, QRTEA’s business model fits well for specific categories like home, apparel, and beauty. As you might expect, these products tend to cater to women between ages 35 and 64. For 2018, this particular demographic accounted for 51% of the company's QVC U.S. and HSN total customers. These types of clients typically spend about $1,000 per year in the company's products. In my view, this is evidence of the company's compelling value proposition.

Source: QRTEA’s Q2 earnings presentation. Approximately 73% of QRTEA’s clients are repeat-sales, which is evidence of a compelling value proposition.

Potential issues

Still, there’s no denying that the retail sector as a whole has suffered dramatically due to Amazon. In other words, the tech giant has decimated almost all other retail companies. Still, in QRTEA’s case, it remains unaffected for the most part. You see, most of QRTEA’s woes seem to be macroeconomic. I believe this is because Amazon doesn’t operate with video content, yet. However, let's not kid ourselves. QRTEA will always have “headline risk” due to Amazon suddenly announcing its expansion into video retail. Quite frankly, I think that it’s almost inevitable that Amazon will eventually expand into QRTEA’s market.

Furthermore, QRTEA also has a couple of glaring issues in its balance sheet as well. First, I think that the company’s debt is quite substantial. As of Q2 2019, the company reported roughly $7.9 billion in total debt, while its equity was a mere $5.6 billion. Moreover, QRTEA’s Debt/FCF ratio is 11.4. This means that with QRTEA’s current FCF, it’d take roughly eleven years for it to repay its debt. This is particularly risky because debt can become a massive problem during recessions. After all, debt-related risks are typically lethal when the capital markets dry-up due to companies being unable to refinance. So, 11+ years to wind down its liabilities is far too long in my opinion.

Source: QRTEA’s 2018 10-K.

However, I think that the company's balance sheet is actually in even worse shape than its GAAP financials suggest. You see, in the previous years, QRTEA underwent several M&A and restructuring operations. As a result, QRTEA is now saddled up with goodwill and other intangible assets. For context, QRTEA's intangibles represent over 67% of the company's total assets. In my view, this significantly overstates the company's equity in its balance sheet. Furthermore, this also exposes investors to severe write-down and impairment risks. After all, the company’s intangible assets primarily consist of goodwill, rather than trademark values.

Valuation

(…) we are hesitant to commit to a specific timeline for returning to revenue growth as we are operating in an increasingly uncertain macro environment, including unknown tariff impacts while also driving at the same time numerous innovations and our business model to enhance product discovery and win in digital. – Source: Michael George, QRTEA’s CEO.

Nevertheless, I do think that QRTEA has an attractive FCF that will probably trend higher as e-commerce as a whole grows. However, in the short-term, management is expecting some headwinds due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Still, I think that as long as e-commerce continues to grow, QRTEA’s niche will follow as well. After all, I imagine that QRTEA benefits from Amazon’s efforts of bringing new consumers into e-commerce. Thus, as AMZN grows the category as a whole, this can only be positive for QRTEA.

As you can see, my conservative valuation model suggests that QRTEA is very close to its fair value. However, please note that I assumed a 50% impairment of goodwill and intangibles for QRTEA. As unlikely as this may seem, retail companies are lately always at risk of having a busted business model (mainly due to AMZN). In my opinion, my model’s stringent parameters give a reasonable margin of safety for investors. Still, my price target is well below the analysts’ consensus of $17.70.

Source: Reuters.

However, I’d still caution investors against relying on intangible assets too much. After all, QRTEA’s goodwill and intangibles could be indeed overstating their real value. In general, accurately estimating intangible assets is very tricky and often dependent on subjective assumptions. I’ve seen other retail companies impair almost the totality of their goodwill and intangibles. GameStop (GME) is an excellent example of a retail company that was forced to face reality in this regard. So, I do think it’s reasonable to assume at least that 50% of QRTEA’s intangibles could be impaired.

Conclusion

I believe that QRTEA’s retail niche market can potentially be a long-term moneymaker. So far, the company has been able to carve itself a retail segment with its loyal repeat customers. Also, I believe that its strategy of focusing on women of ages 35 to 64 sets it apart from its competition. After all, its consistent repeat-sales are typically a sign of a compelling value proposition for customers. Furthermore, QRTE doesn't have high fixed costs like all other retail stocks that rely on physical stores for sales. This gives QRTEA greater flexibility to absorb fluctuations in consumer demand. I believe that my model reflects these favorable circumstances. This is because, even under conservative assumptions, QRTEA appears to be slightly undervalued.

However, I believe that three critical factors derail QRTEA’s bullish thesis. You see, the company’s equity seems to be inflated through its goodwill and intangibles. Moreover, QRTEA is also substantially indebted, which, coupled with its inflated equity, amplifies its “real” leverage ratios. As a result, this makes QRTEA considerably riskier, which results in lower valuation multiples. Lastly, I feel that QRTEA will always have headline risks due to Amazon potentially expanding into QRTEA's niche market. I also think that QRTEA’s substantial indebtedness and goodwill makes it unattractive as a potential strategic acquisition. Hence, QRTEA's potential doesn't seem to justify its significant risks. Consequently, I believe it is best to pass up on QRTEA for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.